Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit
GO THERE AND BACK AGAIN
Join Bilbo’s adventure of a lifetime with Dwarves to befriend, Trolls to trick, Elves to outwit, and songs to sing. There's gold or dragon’s fire at the end, so enjoy the journey!
RELEASE DATE: AUGUST 2026
© 2025 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and the names of the characters, events, items and places therein, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC. All rights reserved.