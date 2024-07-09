Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Pick-Two Draft

Formats Hub

A NEW WAY TO DRAFT

A NEW WAY TO DRAFT

Pick-Two Draft is our dedicated four-person draft experience—fast to start, quick to finish, and nonstop fun in between. Less waiting, more play: sit with three friends, grab two cards a pass, and launch straight into your first match long before an eight-person pod settles in.
Deck Size
40+
Number of Players
4 - 7
Game Duration
90 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • Full draft experience
  • Take two cards per pick for a faster draft
  • Great for Commander groups looking to mix things up

Play Rules/Modifiers

The best way for four players to draft! Like a traditional booster draft, each player will start with three booster packs. In Pick-Two Draft, players always select two cards from each booster pack and then pass that booster pack to the next player. For the first booster pack, players pass the cards to their left. Once all players have selected all the cards from the first pack, they'll open a second pack, continue selecting two cards at a time, and pass the pack to their right. After all those cards are drafted, players do the same with the third pack, passing to the left again. At the end, each player will have about 42 cards, which they can use to build a 40-card deck, adding in any basic lands they need.

Players should play one-on-one games after the draft. In a four player Pick-Two Draft, players should play two rounds, with the winning players from the first round pairing up, and the other two players also pairing up.

Discover More MTG

Banned and Restricted List
Card Database
Formats Hub

Latest Products

April 11, 2025

Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Return to one of Magic’s most iconic planes for an epic battle between dragons and clans. Tarkir is now bigger and bolder than ever, filled with cinematic action, dynamic clan gameplay, and powerful new dragons that add lasting firepower to your collection.

Learn More
February 14, 2025

Aetherdrift

Buckle up! It's time to get behind the wheel in Aetherdrift, a multiversal race filled with adrenaline-fueled Magic gameplay across three worlds.

Learn More
January 24, 2025

Innistrad Remastered

Dig up reprints from across Innistrad’s history and iconic characters. You might even uncover a coveted Edgar Markov (the first vampire of Innistrad) card. Time to rediscover everything you love to fear!

Learn More
November 15, 2024

Magic: The Gathering Foundations

Your favorite Legends and Planeswalkers are here with quintessential magic from across the Multiverse. This set was made for past, present, and future Magic players. Time to share your spark!

Learn More
September 27, 2024

Duskmourn: House of Horror

Dare to enter Duskmourn. This plane-enveloping House sets the scene for fears to come to life. It's your skin in the game!

Learn More