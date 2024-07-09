The best way for four players to draft! Like a traditional booster draft, each player will start with three booster packs. In Pick-Two Draft, players always select two cards from each booster pack and then pass that booster pack to the next player. For the first booster pack, players pass the cards to their left. Once all players have selected all the cards from the first pack, they'll open a second pack, continue selecting two cards at a time, and pass the pack to their right. After all those cards are drafted, players do the same with the third pack, passing to the left again. At the end, each player will have about 42 cards, which they can use to build a 40-card deck, adding in any basic lands they need.

Players should play one-on-one games after the draft. In a four player Pick-Two Draft, players should play two rounds, with the winning players from the first round pairing up, and the other two players also pairing up.