From the rooftops to the sewers, Secret Lair's Totally TubuLair Superdrop brings six drops of mutant mayhem, street-level heroics, and several extremely avoidable bad decisions. Those decisions tend to draw attention—which is how four totally heroic, extremely good-looking turtles can do what they do best: save the city, crush the plan, grab a slice. The Totally TubuLair Superdrop goes live March 2, 2026—pizza not included—at MagicSecretLair.com.

All single orders over $99 ship free (terms and conditions apply—see MagicSecretLair.com for details), and if you want to be ready when the Totally TubuLair Superdrop goes live, here's a quick checklist to make sure you're set before the sale begins:

Create a Wizards Account: Save your shipping and payment info for a faster checkout at myaccounts.wizards.com/register.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current, so your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

You can take a closer look at each drop below before they go live March 2, 2026. Between mutant mayhem, Stan Sakai's wandering rabbit ronin, Usagi Yojimbo, and the unmistakable linework of Kevin Eastman, there's plenty to dig into. Sign up to be notified when the Totally TubuLair Superdop launches, and you'll stay in the loop for what's next.

Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: VHS Villains

Contents:

1x Delver of Secrets // Insectile Aberration

1x Higure, the Still Wind as "Shredder, Criminal Mastermind"

1x Species Specialist

1x Rampaging Baloths as "Stampeding Brutes"

1x Triskelion as "Krang's Android"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Mighty Mutanimals

Contents:

1x Deepglow Skate as "Man Ray, Eco Avenger"

1x Pirated Copy as "Slash, Evil Turtle from Dimension X"

1x Kediss, Emberclaw Familiar as "Mondo Gecko, Esquire"

1x Hardened Scales

1x Triumph of Hordes as "Mutanimals United"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

Contents:

1x Settle the Wreckage

1x Mental Misstep

1x Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni as "Splinter, Vengeful Sensei"

1x Anger

1x Chord of Calling

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Colors)

Contents:

1x Loxodon Gatekeeper

1x Sakashima's Student

1x Throat Slitter

1x Guttersnipe

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Inks)

Contents:

1x Loxodon Gatekeeper

1x Sakashima's Student

1x Throat Slitter

1x Guttersnipe

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Featuring: Stan Sakai

Contents:

1x Baylen, the Haymaker as "Miyamoto Usagi"

1x Felidar Retreat as "Katsuichi's Peace"

1x Master of Ceremonies

1x Second Harvest

1x Sunforger as "The Grass-Cutting Sword"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Totally TubuLair! Everything Bundle

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: VHS Villains

1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Mighty Mutanimals

1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Colors)

1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Inks)

1x Featuring: Stan Sakai

1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: VHS Villains Foil Edition

1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Mighty Mutanimals Foil Edition

1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Foil Edition

1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Colors) Foil Edition

1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Ink) Foil Edition

1x Featuring: Stan Sakai Foil Edition

Price: $399.99 USD

Turtle Power Foil Bundle

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: VHS Villains Foil Edition

1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Mighty Mutanimals Foil Edition

1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Foil Edition

1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Colors) Foil Edition

1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Inks) Foil Edition

1x Featuring: Stan Sakai Foil Edition

Price: $229.99 USD

Heroes in a Half Shell Non-Foil Bundle

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: VHS Villains

1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Mighty Mutanimals

1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Colors)

1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Inks)

1x Featuring: Stan Sakai

Price: $171.99 USD