Secret Lair: Totally TubuLair Superdrop
From the rooftops to the sewers, Secret Lair's Totally TubuLair Superdrop brings six drops of mutant mayhem, street-level heroics, and several extremely avoidable bad decisions. Those decisions tend to draw attention—which is how four totally heroic, extremely good-looking turtles can do what they do best: save the city, crush the plan, grab a slice. The Totally TubuLair Superdrop goes live March 2, 2026—pizza not included—at MagicSecretLair.com.
All single orders over $99 ship free (terms and conditions apply—see MagicSecretLair.com for details), and if you want to be ready when the Totally TubuLair Superdrop goes live, here's a quick checklist to make sure you're set before the sale begins:
- Create a Wizards Account: Save your shipping and payment info for a faster checkout at myaccounts.wizards.com/register.
- Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current, so your order arrives at the right place.
- Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.
- Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.
You can take a closer look at each drop below before they go live March 2, 2026. Between mutant mayhem, Stan Sakai's wandering rabbit ronin, Usagi Yojimbo, and the unmistakable linework of Kevin Eastman, there's plenty to dig into. Sign up to be notified when the Totally TubuLair Superdop launches, and you'll stay in the loop for what's next.
Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: VHS Villains
Contents:
- 1x Delver of Secrets // Insectile Aberration
- 1x Higure, the Still Wind as "Shredder, Criminal Mastermind"
- 1x Species Specialist
- 1x Rampaging Baloths as "Stampeding Brutes"
- 1x Triskelion as "Krang's Android"
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Mighty Mutanimals
Contents:
- 1x Deepglow Skate as "Man Ray, Eco Avenger"
- 1x Pirated Copy as "Slash, Evil Turtle from Dimension X"
- 1x Kediss, Emberclaw Familiar as "Mondo Gecko, Esquire"
- 1x Hardened Scales
- 1x Triumph of Hordes as "Mutanimals United"
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
Contents:
- 1x Settle the Wreckage
- 1x Mental Misstep
- 1x Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni as "Splinter, Vengeful Sensei"
- 1x Anger
- 1x Chord of Calling
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Colors)
Contents:
- 1x Loxodon Gatekeeper
- 1x Sakashima's Student
- 1x Throat Slitter
- 1x Guttersnipe
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Inks)
Contents:
- 1x Loxodon Gatekeeper
- 1x Sakashima's Student
- 1x Throat Slitter
- 1x Guttersnipe
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Featuring: Stan Sakai
Contents:
- 1x Baylen, the Haymaker as "Miyamoto Usagi"
- 1x Felidar Retreat as "Katsuichi's Peace"
- 1x Master of Ceremonies
- 1x Second Harvest
- 1x Sunforger as "The Grass-Cutting Sword"
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Totally TubuLair! Everything Bundle
Contents:
- 1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: VHS Villains
- 1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Mighty Mutanimals
- 1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
- 1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Colors)
- 1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Inks)
- 1x Featuring: Stan Sakai
- 1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: VHS Villains Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Mighty Mutanimals Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Foil Edition
- 1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Colors) Foil Edition
- 1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Ink) Foil Edition
- 1x Featuring: Stan Sakai Foil Edition
Price: $399.99 USD
Turtle Power Foil Bundle
Contents:
- 1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: VHS Villains Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Mighty Mutanimals Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Foil Edition
- 1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Colors) Foil Edition
- 1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Inks) Foil Edition
- 1x Featuring: Stan Sakai Foil Edition
Price: $229.99 USD
Heroes in a Half Shell Non-Foil Bundle
Contents:
- 1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: VHS Villains
- 1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Mighty Mutanimals
- 1x Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
- 1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Colors)
- 1x Featuring: Kevin Eastman (Inks)
- 1x Featuring: Stan Sakai
Price: $171.99 USD