Whether you're eager to return to Lorwyn-Shadowmoor or visiting for the first time, Mastery Pass and Set Mastery for Lorwyn Eclipsed will help you make the most of your time on Magic's most idyllic plane. Earning XP by playing MTG Arena matches against other players will move you along the built-in Set Mastery track. As you ascend the ranks, you'll earn digital Lorwyn Eclipsed packs as well as Mastery Orbs that can be exchanged for digital card styles and cosmetics in the set's Mastery Emporium.

Upgrading to the Mastery Pass unlocks the Mastery Pass Rewards track, which contains an avatar, companions, event tokens, digital cards and packs, sleeves, card styles, gold, and gems!

Lorwyn Eclipsed Set Mastery

18 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs

packs 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in Lorwyn Eclipsed Mastery Emporium)

Lorwyn Eclipsed Mastery Pass

Avatars

Ashling avatar

Cards and Packs

20 Packs: 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs 5 Through the Omenpaths packs 5 Edge of Eternities packs 5 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs

10 Lorwyn Eclipsed mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs) Level 41+: 1 Uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

1 Basic sleeve

1 Exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

30 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Mastery Emporium)

Mastery Emporium) 15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Companions

3 Changeling companions

How Many Levels Are in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Set Mastery?

The Lorwyn Eclipsed Set Mastery goes up to Level 40. All players receive rewards through Level 36, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 40 and beyond!

Lorwyn Eclipsed Mastery Emporium

Players can spend their Lorwyn Eclipsed Mastery Orbs on offers in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Mastery Emporium:

Avatars

Each avatar available for two (2) Mastery Orbs:

5 Avatars

Card Styles

Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb: