Lorwyn Eclipsed Mastery Details
Whether you're eager to return to Lorwyn-Shadowmoor or visiting for the first time, Mastery Pass and Set Mastery for Lorwyn Eclipsed will help you make the most of your time on Magic's most idyllic plane. Earning XP by playing MTG Arena matches against other players will move you along the built-in Set Mastery track. As you ascend the ranks, you'll earn digital Lorwyn Eclipsed packs as well as Mastery Orbs that can be exchanged for digital card styles and cosmetics in the set's Mastery Emporium.
Upgrading to the Mastery Pass unlocks the Mastery Pass Rewards track, which contains an avatar, companions, event tokens, digital cards and packs, sleeves, card styles, gold, and gems!
Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article for complete details on Set Mastery and more.
Lorwyn Eclipsed Set Mastery
- 18 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs
- 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in Lorwyn Eclipsed Mastery Emporium)
Lorwyn Eclipsed Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Ashling avatar
Cards and Packs
- 20 Packs:
- 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs
- 5 Through the Omenpaths packs
- 5 Edge of Eternities packs
- 5 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs
- 10 Lorwyn Eclipsed mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 41+: 1 Uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- 1 Basic sleeve
- 1 Exquisite sleeve
Card Styles
- 30 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Mastery Emporium)
- 15 Common card styles
- 10 Uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 Gold
- 1,200 Gems
Companions
- 3 Changeling companions
How Many Levels Are in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Set Mastery?
The Lorwyn Eclipsed Set Mastery goes up to Level 40. All players receive rewards through Level 36, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 40 and beyond!
Lorwyn Eclipsed Mastery Emporium
Players can spend their Lorwyn Eclipsed Mastery Orbs on offers in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Mastery Emporium:
Avatars
Each avatar available for two (2) Mastery Orbs:
- 5 Avatars
Card Styles
Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb:
- 5 Common card styles
- 5 Uncommon card styles
- 10 Rare card styles
- 5 Mythic rare card styles