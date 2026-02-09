MTG Arena Announcements – February 9, 2026
In this edition:
- Arena Powered Cube Returns
- Alchemy Rebalances and More
- Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct
- Event Schedule
Arena Powered Cube Returns
The prodigal polygon is back! From February 10–March 2, a new iteration of Arena Powered Cube will beckon you to the battlefield with the lure of a supercharged deck! For insights into this edition of Arena Powered Cube, as well as an exploration of the design and thought processes behind it, the intrepid Zach Barash wrote up a stellar article that was published this morning.
Alchemy Rebalances and Changes to Alchemy, Historic, and Timeless
We also published a new banned and restricted announcement detailing changes to Alchemy, Historic, and Timeless. For a comprehensive list of the changes, as well as the rationale behind them, check out the article here.
We're also rebalancing several cards for our digital-only formats. Some of these changes are aimed at weakening problematic decks in Alchemy and Historic, and others are meant to revitalize strategies that are popular but not equally effective. Here are the changes:
- Cost:
(was )
Kona has consistently risen in presence in Best-of-One Alchemy since the release of Alchemy: Edge of Eternities, and it boasts by far the highest win rate of the ten most popular archetypes in that queue. Though the typical combo requires three pieces—Kona, a Planet, and
Increasing Kona's cost limits the speed of the combo, removing the most polar turn-three kills and widening the window for interaction against the deck. Players will have more time to find removal and targeted discard, or to assemble a lethal attack, and can feel more comfortable playing to the board in a format where that is a lot of the appeal.
- Cost:
(was )
- "Val deals 2 damage to each opponent and you gain 2 life" (was "Val deals 1 damage to each opponent and you gain 1 life")
Val Combo is the most popular and effective creature combo deck in Historic. It uses
Although this rebalance is targeted primarily toward Historic, we also wish to redefine the card's role in Brawl. Ideally, with the increased damage per trigger, Val will be more appealing to build around for repeatedly triggering off scrying, surveilling, and seeking rather than solely used for its main combo with Trelasarra.
- Cost:
(was
- Becomes a 3/3 (was a 4/4)
- Cost:
(was )
- Becomes a 2/2 (was a 2/4)
Though Lizards had a stint of popularity in Standard, they never took off in Alchemy, in large part due to the safer rates on these two cards. Both Dazzling Flameweaver and Marshland Hordemaster have plenty of room for additional power, so we're increasing the efficiency on both to give Lizards the additional content they deserve in the format.
- Cost:
(was )
- Cost:
(was )
- Becomes a 2/4 (was a 2/5)
With the arrival of Alchemy: Lorwyn, we added several cards that sow the seeds of a Storm deck. We're excited about the potential to distinguish Alchemy and other digital formats from Standard with a fresh, somewhat transgressive archetype, and are reducing the cost of these little-played support cards as part of that. Both Charged Conjuration and Tempest Trapper offer needed mana generation for a Storm deck in addition to a payoff, and at three mana, they may now be worthy considerations to play alongside cards like
- Becomes a 2/2 (was a 2/1)
Ever since the arrival of
- Becomes a 3/3 (was a 3/1)
- "Ward—Pay 3 life" (was "Ward—Pay 2 life")
We were cautious with Polterheist's power level at the time it was designed due to the popularity and polarity of the Heist deck in Alchemy. We didn't want to risk adding yet another piece to a strategy that had been established as strong and sometimes frustrating. Now that the Heist deck has been gone for a while, we believe it's safe to have one or two cards in the format that utilize the mechanic and are playable rather than weak. These buffs will allow the Polterheist to stick around longer while getting in attacks.
- Becomes a 1/2 (was a 1/1)
While the nerf to
- Cost:
(was )
- Becomes a 4/4 (was a 5/5)
Poor Ethrimik has had the reputation of being the weakest mythic rare Alchemy card. It clearly has some room for additional strength, so we're reducing the cost to three to put it in line with traditional anthems.
- "… perpetually get +1/+1." (was "… perpetually get +1/+0.")
- Becomes a 1/2 (was a 1/3)
Internally, we were concerned about a permanent toughness boost on a repeatedly triggering permanent and shipped Network Marauder with only a power-granting effect. The card hasn't been able to find a home in its current state. We want to support new and narrow build-arounds to be sufficiently aspirational, so we're trying a large buff here by giving you an additional toughness on each trigger. Though this change is almost strictly a buff, it should be noted that the Marauder can now die to a two-damage effect with its trigger on the stack.
- Cost:
(was )
- "… costs
less for each creature card in your graveyard." (was "…costs less for each creature card in your graveyard.")
Despite its popularity, Prototype X-8 is one of the lowest win rate commanders in Brawl. This change makes it easier to achieve and maintain its floor of a
- Becomes a 7/7 (was a 6/6)
Sliver Weftwinder is another popular commander that has even seen play in Historic Slivers decks. Adding to its similarities with Prototype X-8, it also boasts a comparably tepid win rate. We are likely to ship a larger buff to this card in the future, but for now, we're adding a power and a toughness, on the house.
Arena Direct: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed
(February 13–15)
The second Lorwyn Eclipsed Arena Direct is this weekend! Players will try to rack up wins in Best-of-One matches of Sealed play using Lorwyn Eclipsed packs. The spoils of victory range from MTG Arena packs and gems up to Lorwyn Eclipsed Play Booster boxes while supplies last!
More details can be found here. Full terms and conditions are available here.
Arena Championship 11
(February 21–22)
Arena Championship 11 is coming up soon! Arena Championships are the pinnacle of competitive MTG Arena events. Elite players will battle it out for a piece of the $250,000 prize pool, and you can watch all the action from wherever you are on twitch.tv/magic.
Complete event details, including the lineup of competitors, their decklists, and a viewer's guide, will be shared soon!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).
- February 3–5: Historic Pauper
- February 10–12: Lorwyn Eclipsed Brawl Builder Challenge
- February 17–19: Phantom Golden Pack Sealed
- February 24–26: Lorwyn Eclipsed Phantom Sealed
- March 3–5: Jump In
Quick Draft
- February 9–22: Through the Omenpaths
- February 23–March 11: Lorwyn Eclipsed
Flashback Draft
- February 10–16: Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™
- February 17–23: Tarkir: Dragonstorm
- February 24–March 2: Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™
Other Events
- February 3–16: Alchemy: Lorwyn Draft
- February 10–March 2: Arena Powered Cube
- February 13–15: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
March Qualifier Format: Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed
- March 21: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
- March 27: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- March 28–29: Qualifier Weekend
February Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the February 2026 season at the start of the March 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on February 28).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles
- Diamond Reward: 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles
- Mythic Reward: 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles
