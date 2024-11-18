Imagine winning events on MTG Arena where the rewards are boxes of physical Magic: The Gathering cards delivered directly to your door. That is now possible thanks to the Arena Direct event series on MTG Arena!

The next Arena Direct event will be November 22–24, and you could win two Magic: The Gathering Foundations Play Booster boxes delivered to you. If you love to play and collect Magic in person with physical cards and online in MTG Arena, Arena Direct gives you the best of both worlds.

Arena Direct is an event series in which players compete on MTG Arena for physical rewards that are shipped to them after the event ends. There are a few limitations and requirements for participation in Arena Direct events:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Arena Direct is not available in all regions/territories and is void where prohibited.

You must have an active and valid Wizards account with an up-to-date email address and country information. (Visit the Arena Direct FAQ for information on updating these.)

We can ship the physical rewards to the following locations:

Argentina, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Canada, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Colombia, Czechia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Guatemala, Estonia, Honduras, Finland, France, Japan, Germany, Macao, Greece, Mexico, Hungary, New Zealand, Iceland, Panama, Ireland, Paraguay, Italy, Peru, Latvia, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Lithuania, Luxembourg, United States, Malta, Uruguay, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and United Kingdom.

Additionally, players in the following regions and territories are prohibited from participating:

Belarus, the Central African Republic, the Crimea region, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Myanmar (Burma), North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Syria.

Arena Direct Event Details

Event open : November 22, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific (16:00 UTC)

: November 22, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific (16:00 UTC) Signup close : November 25, 2024, at 5 a.m. Pacific (13:00 UTC)

: November 25, 2024, at 5 a.m. Pacific (13:00 UTC) Event 1 end : November 25, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific (16:00 UTC)

No new matches begin after this time, but matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

: November 25, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific (16:00 UTC) No new matches begin after this time, but matches in progress will be allowed to finish. Format : Sealed Best-of-One using 6 packs of FoundationsPlay Boosters

: Sealed Best-of-One using 6 packs of FoundationsPlay Boosters Entry : 5,000 gems per entry

: 5,000 gems per entry Rewards: 0–3 wins: No rewards 4 wins: 2,000 gems 5 wins: 5,000 gems 6 wins: 2 FoundationsPlay Booster boxes *



*Prizes in the form of Play Booster boxes are available while supplies last. In the unlikely event that supplies run out, Wizards of the Coast, in its sole discretion, may replace this with a $250 cash prize. You must be 18 years or older to participate. Not available in all regions/territories. Void where prohibited. Receiving monetary rewards requires creating or having existing Wizards, DCI, and i-payout accounts. See Arena Direct Terms and Conditions for complete details.

Magic Cards Delivered to My Door! How Does That Work?

After the MTG Arena event series ends, winners will receive an email with instructions for claiming their rewards. Winners will have 90 days from the end of the event to claim their rewards.

To claim rewards, players must complete the following required steps:

Complete registration and identity verification of your eWallet account provided by our partner i-payout. This is to ensure you're eligible to receive the prize and to correctly track and file taxes. Place a free-of-charge order for your rewards and provide your shipping address to our partner Scalefast.

It may take up to three weeks for your order to ship after the estimated release date listed in your order confirmation email. We will keep you posted if there are any unexpected delays in the process.

Arena Direct Prize Claim Schedule

Event Start Event End i-payout Setup Opens Scalefast Store Opens Prize Claim Period Ends 11/22/2024 11/25/2024 11/27/2024 12/11/2024 3/11/2025

Where Can I Learn More?

We have a frequently asked questions page you can find at https://mtgarena-support.wizards.com/hc/en-us/articles/31879284566548-Arena-Direct-FAQ.

What About Shipping Costs and Other Fees?

In most cases, all shipping costs will be covered free of charge. In some instances, there may be additional miscellaneous import fees for specific countries that we are unable to cover.

All rewards are subject to United States taxes, even if you live outside of the US. You may be able to recover these funds, but you will need to speak to a tax professional in your country.

How Do I Get Help Claiming My Prize?

Customer Support can help you if you have any problems claiming your Arena Direct prize. Simply create a new support ticket by following these steps:

Visit the Request Form at https://mtgarena-support.wizards.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=30039837353748. Log in with your Wizards Account, select the accurate drop-down options in the form, and submit your ticket with the required details.

What About Arena Opens?

We'll be keeping the Arena Opens on the same schedule as before with all the same cash prizes. Arena Direct offers players eager for more real-world prizes another way to compete and prove their skill.