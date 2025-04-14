In this edition:

Win a Tarkir: Dragonstorm Collector Booster Box with Arena Direct

(April 18–21)

Looking to add some stunning cards to your own personal dragon's hoard? Then you should play in our upcoming Arena Direct event, where players who reach six wins before getting two losses will receive a Tarkir: Dragonstorm Collector Booster box while supplies last. Collector Boosters are where you can find all the coolest cards from Tarkir: Dragonstorm, including dragonscale fetch lands, ghostfire cards, and even serialized copies of Mox Jasper .

This event runs from April 18–21 and features Tarkir: Dragonstorm Sealed.

MTG Arena's Designers, Developers, and Devotees Discuss the Game

As part of our ongoing effort to make MTG Arena better and better, we recently released our State of the Game article, going over the past year of MTG Arena releases, our philosophy on the game, and the future of the game we all know and love. Chris Kiritz and Ian Adams also joined WeeklyMTG's Blake Rasmussen for a discussion of MTG Arena (plus some Clan Sealed events).

0237_MTGTDM_Main: Zurgo, Thunder's Decree

Creating a Magic card is hard. Releasing a Magic card on MTG Arena with text that has never appeared on MTG Arena is even harder. So, how did the team solve the problem presented by Zurgo, Thunder's Decree ? Alex Werner breaks it down in our latest MTG Arena dev diary, which you can read here.

Dazzle Your Opponents with Tarkir: Dragonstorm Cosmetics

Mardu Behold Abzan Ponder Jeskai Nope

With Tarkir: Dragonstorm, we knew we needed some cosmetics that truly captured the excitement of our return to the plane. So, our brightest minds and best artists got together and produced the wonderful emotes you see before you. Did you just cast Ugin, Eye of the Storms in Draft? Hit your opponent with the "Mardu Behold" emote. Trying to decide whether to cast the Dragon in your hand or its Omen spell? Throw out the "Abzan Ponder" emote while you mull over your options. All of these and more are available in the MTG Arena Store!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).

April 8–9: Jump Into Tarkir: Dragonstorm

April 15–16: Slow Start

Quick Draft

April 1–16: Murders at Karlov Manor

April 17–26: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Other Events

March 25–April 8: MTG Arena Phantom Cube Draft

Phantom Cube Draft April 1–8: War of the Spark Flashback Draft

April Qualifier Events

April 4: Qualifier Play-In Aetherdrift Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three)

Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three) April 5–6: Qualifier Weekend Aetherdrift Phantom Sealed

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

April (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

April 4, 6 a.m.–April 5, 3 a.m. PT Format: Aetherdrift Phantom Sealed

April 4, 6 a.m.–April 5, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

April 5, 6 a.m.–April 6, 4 p.m. PT

April 5, 6 a.m.–April 6, 4 p.m. PT Format: Aetherdrift Phantom Sealed