MTG Arena Announcements – April 14, 2025
In this edition:
- Win Collector Boosters with Arena Direct
- Behind the Scenes of MTG Arena
- Tarkir: Dragonstorm Cosmetics
- Event Schedule
Win a Tarkir: Dragonstorm Collector Booster Box with Arena Direct
(April 18–21)
Looking to add some stunning cards to your own personal dragon's hoard? Then you should play in our upcoming Arena Direct event, where players who reach six wins before getting two losses will receive a Tarkir: Dragonstorm Collector Booster box while supplies last. Collector Boosters are where you can find all the coolest cards from Tarkir: Dragonstorm, including dragonscale fetch lands, ghostfire cards, and even serialized copies of
This event runs from April 18–21 and features Tarkir: Dragonstorm Sealed.
MTG Arena's Designers, Developers, and Devotees Discuss the Game
As part of our ongoing effort to make MTG Arena better and better, we recently released our State of the Game article, going over the past year of MTG Arena releases, our philosophy on the game, and the future of the game we all know and love. Chris Kiritz and Ian Adams also joined WeeklyMTG's Blake Rasmussen for a discussion of MTG Arena (plus some Clan Sealed events).
Creating a Magic card is hard. Releasing a Magic card on MTG Arena with text that has never appeared on MTG Arena is even harder. So, how did the team solve the problem presented by
Dazzle Your Opponents with Tarkir: Dragonstorm Cosmetics
With Tarkir: Dragonstorm, we knew we needed some cosmetics that truly captured the excitement of our return to the plane. So, our brightest minds and best artists got together and produced the wonderful emotes you see before you. Did you just cast
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).
- April 8–9: Jump Into Tarkir: Dragonstorm
- April 15–16: Slow Start
Quick Draft
- April 1–16: Murders at Karlov Manor
- April 17–26: Tarkir: Dragonstorm
Other Events
- March 25–April 8: MTG Arena Phantom Cube Draft
- April 1–8: War of the Spark Flashback Draft
April Qualifier Events
- April 4: Qualifier Play-In Aetherdrift Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three)
- April 5–6: Qualifier Weekend Aetherdrift Phantom Sealed
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
April (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
April 4, 6 a.m.–April 5, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Aetherdrift Phantom Sealed
- Qualifier Weekend
April 5, 6 a.m.–April 6, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Aetherdrift Phantom Sealed
April 2025 Ranked Season
The April 2025 ranked season begins March 31, 2025, at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on April 30, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Tarkir: Dragonstorm pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Tarkir: Dragonstorm pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Dragonbroods' Relic card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Dragonbroods' Relic card style + Dragonologist card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Dragonbroods' Relic card style + Dragonologist card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Dragonbroods' Relic card style + Dragonologist card style
