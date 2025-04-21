In this edition:

Alchemy: Tarkir Previews Begin This Week

We're bringing even more draconic action to MTG Arena with Alchemy: Tarkir, a digital-only release that brings cards to Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl. Over the coming days, we'll be revealing 30 new-to-MTG Arena cards, culminating in the release of Alchemy: Tarkir on April 29 For the first of these previews look no further …

97039_Y25-TDM: Hamza, Might of the Yathan

First appearing in Commander Legends, Hamza is a mighty loxodon. After demonstrating his skill in battle, Hamza was made a Yathan prodigy, an elite unit of Abzan warriors. He proved his mettle during the Phyrexian invasion and demonstrated further loyalty to his family by remaining close to the commonfolk of the Abzan. And now, he's ready to join the fight and show the might of the Abzan on MTG Arena.

Alchemy: Tarkir and Alchemy: Edge of Eternities make up the rest of our 2025 Alchemy releases. Previews for the former begin this week, with the full card image gallery coming soon after. Stay tuned for some digital delights!

Announcing Through the Omenpaths

Today, we announced that Through the Omenpaths sets will be coming to MTG Arena starting later this year. The first one of these sets, Through the Omenpaths, comes to MTG Arena on September 23. For all of the details on what Through the Omenpaths sets are, when they will be released, and more, check out this article.

Qualifier Play-In, Qualifier Weekend, and Arena Direct Updates

We're revising and revisiting some of our most popular events on MTG Arena. You may have noticed that the details for Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events have moved to DailyMTG. There, you can read all about what these events are and how they can help you qualify for events like the Pro Tour.

Additionally, we announced some updates to Arena Direct events that we'll be rolling out starting next month. You can read about the changes here, but the first event to use this updated structure will be the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Booster Arena Direct event, which kicks off on May 2.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).

April 22–23: On the Edge with Magic: The Gathering Foundations

April 29–30: Into the Future!

May 5–6: Historic Pauper

May 13–14: Brawl Builder Challenge

Quick Draft

April 17–26: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

April 27–May 7: Duskmourn: House of Horror

April 29–May 12: Alchemy: Tarkir

May 8–19: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Other Events

April 21–May 1: Best-of-One Tarkir: Dragonstorm Sealed

Sealed May 2–4: Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Booster Arena Direct

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

May 3, 6 a.m.–May 4, 3 a.m. PT Format: Alchemy Constructed

May 3, 6 a.m.–May 4, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

May 9, 6 a.m.–May 10, 3 a.m. PT Format: Alchemy Constructed

May 9, 6 a.m.–May 10, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

May 10, 6 a.m.–May 11, 4 p.m. PT

May 10, 6 a.m.–May 11, 4 p.m. PT Format: Alchemy Constructed