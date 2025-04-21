MTG Arena Announcements – April 21, 2025
In this edition:
- Alchemy: Tarkir Previews Begin
- Announcing Through the Omenpaths
- MTG Arena Event Updates
- Event Schedule
Alchemy: Tarkir Previews Begin This Week
We're bringing even more draconic action to MTG Arena with Alchemy: Tarkir, a digital-only release that brings cards to Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl. Over the coming days, we'll be revealing 30 new-to-MTG Arena cards, culminating in the release of Alchemy: Tarkir on April 29 For the first of these previews look no further …
First appearing in Commander Legends, Hamza is a mighty loxodon. After demonstrating his skill in battle, Hamza was made a Yathan prodigy, an elite unit of Abzan warriors. He proved his mettle during the Phyrexian invasion and demonstrated further loyalty to his family by remaining close to the commonfolk of the Abzan. And now, he's ready to join the fight and show the might of the Abzan on MTG Arena.
Alchemy: Tarkir and Alchemy: Edge of Eternities make up the rest of our 2025 Alchemy releases. Previews for the former begin this week, with the full card image gallery coming soon after. Stay tuned for some digital delights!
Announcing Through the Omenpaths
Today, we announced that Through the Omenpaths sets will be coming to MTG Arena starting later this year. The first one of these sets, Through the Omenpaths, comes to MTG Arena on September 23. For all of the details on what Through the Omenpaths sets are, when they will be released, and more, check out this article.
Qualifier Play-In, Qualifier Weekend, and Arena Direct Updates
We're revising and revisiting some of our most popular events on MTG Arena. You may have noticed that the details for Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events have moved to DailyMTG. There, you can read all about what these events are and how they can help you qualify for events like the Pro Tour.
Additionally, we announced some updates to Arena Direct events that we'll be rolling out starting next month. You can read about the changes here, but the first event to use this updated structure will be the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Booster Arena Direct event, which kicks off on May 2.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).
- April 22–23: On the Edge with Magic: The Gathering Foundations
- April 29–30: Into the Future!
- May 5–6: Historic Pauper
- May 13–14: Brawl Builder Challenge
Quick Draft
- April 17–26: Tarkir: Dragonstorm
- April 27–May 7: Duskmourn: House of Horror
- April 29–May 12: Alchemy: Tarkir
- May 8–19: Tarkir: Dragonstorm
Other Events
- April 21–May 1: Best-of-One Tarkir: Dragonstorm Sealed
- May 2–4: Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Booster Arena Direct
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
May (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
May 3, 6 a.m.–May 4, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Alchemy Constructed
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
May 9, 6 a.m.–May 10, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Alchemy Constructed
- Qualifier Weekend
May 10, 6 a.m.–May 11, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Alchemy Constructed
April 2025 Ranked Season
The April 2025 ranked season begins March 31, 2025, at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on April 30, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Tarkir: Dragonstorm pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Tarkir: Dragonstorm pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Dragonbroods' Relic card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Dragonbroods' Relic card style + Dragonologist card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Dragonbroods' Relic card style + Dragonologist card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Dragonbroods' Relic card style + Dragonologist card style
