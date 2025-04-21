Every time we release a Universes Beyond set, we get a similar question: "Is this going to be on Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic: The Gathering Online?" We've typically handled this on a set-by-set basis with an answer that has either been fully "yes" or demonstrably "no." We'd love for the answer to always be yes, but sometimes things just don't work out that way. But all along, we've wanted a more permanent solution. And with Universes Beyond sets being legal in all formats starting with this year's releases, we need a consistent and reliable answer.

Enter Through the Omenpaths.

Through the Omenpaths releases will be digital sets that are Universes Within versions of Universes Beyond sets that otherwise wouldn't be coming to digital Magic platforms. These digital cards will be mechanically identical to their Universes Beyond tabletop counterparts but with unique creative treatments, different art, and different names.

We will not be creating Through the Omenpaths sets mirroring every Universes Beyond set, only the ones that will not be coming to digital platforms. This lets our formats remain mechanically at parity with one another digitally without having to create patchwork solutions here or there. We are also currently only planning to create Through the Omenpaths releases for full sets that are legal in all formats.

For the remainder of 2025, two Universes Beyond sets will be coming to MTG Arena and Magic Online: Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ and Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™.

One 2025 set, Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man (as well as future Marvel sets) will not be coming to digital Magic platforms. Instead, we will release our first Through the Omenpaths set on September 23. We'll have more information on that set as we get closer to the release date.