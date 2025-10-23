Arena Powered Cube Design and Card List
Greetings! Today, I have the privilege of introducing MTG Arena's newest event: Arena Powered Cube. This Cube goes all out, allowing you to play with many of Magic's strongest and most storied cards of all time. This includes the famous Power Nine:
Slow Down! What's Cube?
Cube is like Booster Draft but pulls cards from across Magic's history. There are all sorts of cubes, from high-powered to rarity-restricted, special rules to color-restricted, and many, many more flavors. Powered Cube is:
- Powerful (and power-full): Powered Cube showcases many of the strongest cards available on MTG Arena, including uncollectible cards like the Power Nine. You won't find a Limited format more chock-full of the biggest power-level outliers on MTG Arena.
- Fast: Between the best mana acceleration, the strongest threats, and the most potent combos, this cube requires you to have a plan or be proactive. This makes Powered Cube the cube that rewards you the most for doing your homework and having a plan.
- Singleton: Powered Cube contains exactly 540 cards with only one copy of each card.
- Phantom: In tabletop, a cube is lent out to players who return the cards at the end of the draft, and the same is true here. Cards are not added to a player's collection.
How to Draft Powered Cube
While some people have been drafting powered cubes for decades, for others, Arena Powered Cube will be their first foray. We want to give you a brief guide before you jump into the deep end.
In general, you should take intrinsically powerful cards like
- Aggro: Pick a base color—usually red or white—and draft lots of cheap creatures and removal. You can load up on fixing and play multicolor aggro, you can find aggressive lanes in black or green, and you can even play a full Five-Color Domain Aggro deck.
- Ramp: This is primarily found in green and artifact decks. Generate extra mana in the first turns of the game, then deploy a devastating finisher. This could be an early
Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hungeroff an early Rofellos, Llanowar Emissaryor Channel, a Comet, Stellar Pupon turn two or three, or a massive Upheavalthat leaves you ahead and your opponent discarding eight cards.
- Cheaty: Many decks try to "cheat" a powerful card into play, putting an Emrakul, the Aeons Torn or an
Atraxa, Grand Unifieronto the battlefield without paying its mana cost, for example. There are many flavors of this (heck, ramp is sort of a version of this). The most common is Reanimator, a black-centric deck (often paired with red or blue) that seeks to put a giant threat like Archon of Crueltyinto its graveyard and then cast Reanimateor Animate Deadto bring it into play. There are also Sneak decks which avoid the graveyard by using Flash, Sneak Attack, Show and Tell, or Natural Order.
- Artifacts: Most commonly found in blue and red, these decks take advantage of the cube having a lot of artifacts. Generate a ludicrous amount of mana with
Urza, Lord High Artificeror Tolarian Academy; be aggressive with a giant Kappa Cannoneeror Nettlecyst; or Tinkerout a Bolas's Citadel.
- Control: Remove all your opponents' threats and win the long game, or keep your opponent off balance long enough and win as a Combo Control deck, such as using
Hullbreacheror Sheoldred, the Apocalypsealongside Wheel of Fortuneto instantly upend the game.
- Mix and match: Hybridize archetypes, such as a Combo Cheat deck or an Artifact Aggro deck. Make no firmcommitments to any one archetype, take lands to keep yourself open, and combine multiple strategies to win.
These are the broadest archetypes, but there are plenty of other directions to go toward and card synergies to discover.
Designing Powered Cube
We've talked about what Powered Cube is, now let's spend a little time on the "how" and "why." Perhaps the most obvious place to start is the name. If you've heard of any cube in this vein, chances are it's Magic Online's Vintage Cube.
Why Call It Powered Cube Instead of Vintage Cube?
Vintage is the name of a tabletop and Magic Online format. Vintage contains almost all the strongest cards in Magic (cards like
In addition to naming Powered Cube differently, we've chosen to intentionally differentiate the design of our cube from Magic Online's Vintage Cube.
Let's Talk About Vintage Cube from Magic Online
We love Magic Online. Its Vintage Cube is wonderful, and the last thing we want to do is impact Magic Online by undermining their players' appetite for Vintage Cube. So, with our first run of Powered Cube, we're testing the waters with intentional restrictions. We'll evaluate them and reassess whether they're necessary after this first run of Powered Cube.
The first differentiator is cadence—Magic Online currently has an always-active Vintage Cube queue, while we're scheduling Powered Cube into our usual Cube slot.
We will also distinguish ourselves through curation. Some of this is natural, as Magic Online contains the majority of all the Magic cards ever made, giving it an enormous library to pull from. While we have added 135 cards to MTG Arena for our first run of Powered Cube, we do not aspire to come close to having Magic Online's breadth of cards.
For this first foray, we're also experimenting with additional restrictions. These aren't permanent restrictions, but we'll see how players of both MTG Arena and Magic Online respond. The biggest is not using Universes Beyond cards. Universes Beyond is 100% part of Magic, but this first Powered Cube won't be using any of its cards, which is distinct from Magic Online's Vintage Cube. We are also not adding the monarch or initiative. That's not a criticism of these mechanics (they were introduced for multiplayer formats that MTG Arena does not currently support), but we're choosing not to use them at this time.
Finally, there are some individual cards and card combinations we aren't allowing now due to issues they would have on MTG Arena. For example,
Powered Cube is a big experiment, and with that comes many small experiments. Perhaps our curatorial restrictions will keep it distinct from Magic Online's Vintage Cube and delight MTG Arena players. Perhaps they will prove too restrictive or simply have a marginal impact. Time will tell. Furthermore, while we have added over a hundred cards to MTG Arena to make Powered Cube possible, we do not expect this to be necessary the next time we run it.
Why These 540 Cards?
The short answer is because we believe this is a fun list of cards that will delight many, many players.
The longer, more philosophical answer is there is no such thing as a "perfect" cube list. Every group of players has their own pet cards, their own expression of Magic that feels best, and their own tastes and desires for novelty, all of which change from time to time. And there's likely no cube design space more explored or with more opinions than powered or Vintage cubes. Arena Powered Cube has been in the works for years, and yet we know it won't contain everything for everyone. It can't. And it's not supposed to—we want it to be distinct from Magic Online's Vintage Cube, and we'll be using data from this first foray to help us further determine how different we want them to be.
We can't know in advance what the next powered cube staples from products not slated to be on MTG Arena will be, so it will take time to add load-bearing cards to the client. We are watching, listening, and learning what you all enjoy, what you would like to see more or less of, and what we can do to make the next Powered Cube experience as great as we can—even though we know there are many audiences with contradictory needs.
While there's so much that can be said about our design approach to Powered Cube in particular, or Cube in general, we'll leave it there for today for the sake of brevity not droning on for far too long. I can't express meaningfully enough how many people at Wizards are excited to bring Powered Cube to MTG Arena and how many years of work went into making this moment happen. If there's one thing I can leave you with, it's a lesson from my colleagues: if you spend enough of your valuable time and energy tirelessly toiling to make your dream a reality, there's a good chance it will happen; if only so you can be freed up to work on your next passion product making more Powered Cube content. That lesson comes courtesy of Alex Werner, and while he's one of many, many people who made this happen, Alex is perhaps the person who did the most to make it possible.
We hope you have an absolute blast playing Powered Cube and experiencing over 30 years of Magic history. We look forward to seeing how you all feel about it. Until next time, I hope to see you in the draft queue!
Arena Powered Cube List
-
White
-
Descendant of Storms
Esper Sentinel
Giver of Runes
Guide of Souls
Kytheon, Hero of Akros
Lightstall Inquisitor
Mother of Runes
Ocelot Pride
Thraben Inspector
Ademi of the Silkchutes
Ajani, Nacatl Pariah
Cathar Commando
Containment Priest
Glimmer Lens
Intrepid Adversary
Lion Sash
Luminarch Aspirant
Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd
Splitskin Doll
Stoneforge Mystic
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
Voice of Victory
Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
Blade Splicer
Cosmogrand Zenith
Elite Spellbinder
Enduring Innocence
Flickerwisp
Lingering Souls
Loran of the Third Path
Monastery Mentor
Sage of the Skies
Sanguine Evangelist
Skyclave Apparition
Yera and Oski, Weaver and Guide
Beza, the Bounding Spring
Serra Paragon
Solitude
Overlord of the Mistmoors
Gideon, Ally of Zendikar
The Wandering Emperor
Elspeth, Storm Slayer
Enlightened Tutor
Ephemerate
Mana Tithe
March of Otherworldly Light
Path to Exile
Swords to Plowshares
Get Lost
Reprieve
Unexpectedly Absent
Oust
Prismatic Ending
Balance
Winds of Abandon
Wrath of God
Sunfall
Portable Hole
Staff of the Storyteller
Touch the Spirit Realm
Parallax Wave
Virtue of Loyalty
Leyline Binding
Witch Enchanter
-
Blue
-
Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student
Duelist of the Mind
Faerie Mastermind
Goben, Gene-Splice Savant
Jace, Vryn's Prodigy
Malcolm, Alluring Scoundrel
Phantasmal Image
Snapcaster Mage
Thieving Skydiver
Thundertrap Trainer
Abhorrent Oculus
Brazen Borrower
Chrome Host Seedshark
Hullbreacher
Tishana's Tidebinder
Trinket Mage
Displacer Kitten
Enduring Curiosity
Phyrexian Metamorph
Subtlety
Urza, Lord High Artificer
Quantum Riddler
Kappa Cannoneer
Narset, Parter of Veils
Jace, the Mind Sculptor
Jace, Wielder of Mysteries
Ancestral Recall
Brainstorm
Consider
Mystical Tutor
Spell Pierce
Sink into Stupor
Three Steps Ahead
Brain Freeze
Consult the Star Charts
Counterspell
Daze
Flash
Mana Drain
Mana Leak
Memory Lapse
Miscalculation
Remand
Force of Negation
Frantic Search
Thirst for Discovery
Cryptic Command
Force of Will
Mystic Confluence
Dig Through Time
Gitaxian Probe
Ponder
Preordain
Sleight of Hand
Time Walk
Show and Tell
Stock Up
Timetwister
Tinker
Time Warp
Echo of Eons
Time Spiral
Upheaval
Treasure Cruise
Dress Down
Proft's Eidetic Memory
-
Black
-
Concealing Curtains
Nethergoyf
Caustic Bronco
Dark Confidant
Dauthi Voidwalker
Deep-Cavern Bat
Emperor of Bones
Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia
Luis, Pompous Pillager
Sorin of House Markov
Souls of the Lost
Valki, God of Lies
Vampire Hexmage
Barrowgoyf
Preacher of the Schism
Qarsi Revenant
Woe Strider
Elegy Acolyte
Grief
Sheoldred, the Apocalypse
Yawgmoth, Thran Physician
Harvester of Misery
Overlord of the Balemurk
Crabomination
Grave Titan
Archon of Cruelty
Griselbrand
Liliana of the Veil
Booster Tutor
Cut Down
Dark Ritual
Entomb
Fatal Push
Vampiric Tutor
Bitter Triumph
Go for the Throat
Sheoldred's Edict
Snuff Out
Murderous Cut
Bone Shards
Dreams of Steel and Oil
Duress
Inquisition of Kozilek
Reanimate
Thoughtseize
Unburial Rites
Unearth
Collective Brutality
Damn
Demonic Tutor
Hymn to Tourach
Night's Whisper
Persist
Mind Twist
Toxic Deluge
Yawgmoth's Will
Tendrils of Agony
Wishclaw Talisman
Bolas's Citadel
Animate Dead
Virtue of Persistence
Necromancy
Recurring Nightmare
-
Red
-
Bomat Courier
Dragon's Rage Channeler
Grim Lavamancer
Hired Claw
Kellan, Planar Trailblazer
Kumano Faces Kakkazan
Monastery Swiftspear
Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer
Voldaren Epicure
Cori-Steel Cutter
Draconautics Engineer
Fear of Missing Out
Generous Plunderer
Inti, Seneschal of the Sun
Ivora, Insatiable Heir
Kari Zev, Skyship Raider
Magda, Brazen Outlaw
Nia, Skysail Storyteller
Robber of the Rich
Bonecrusher Giant
Broadside Bombardiers
Death-Greeter's Champion
Detective's Phoenix
Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
Goblin Rabblemaster
Gut, True Soul Zealot
Laelia, the Blade Reforged
Screaming Nemesis
Seasoned Pyromancer
Tersa Lightshatter
Hazoret the Fervent
Hellrider
Pyrogoyf
Fury
Glorybringer
Goldspan Dragon
Nova Hellkite
Overlord of the Boilerbilges
Trumpeting Carnosaur
Etali, Primal Conqueror
Chandra, Torch of Defiance
Burst Lightning
Galvanic Blast
Galvanic Discharge
Lightning Bolt
Monstrous Rage
Unholy Heat
Abrade
Ghostfire Slice
Seething Song
Mine Collapse
Fireblast
Pyrokinesis
Chain Lightning
Faithless Looting
Flame Slash
Tribal Flames
Wheel of Fortune
Fiery Confluence
Legion Extruder
Goblin Bombardment
Underworld Breach
Sneak Attack
-
Green
-
Avacyn's Pilgrim
Birds of Paradise
Elvish Mystic
Elvish Reclaimer
Ignoble Hierarch
Llanowar Elves
Noble Hierarch
Sylvan Safekeeper
Bristly Bill, Spine Sower
Cankerbloom
Fanatic of Rhonas
Keen-Eyed Curator
Lotus Cobra
Mosswood Dreadknight
Outland Liberator
Rofellos, Llanowar Emissary
Scavenging Ooze
Scythecat Cub
Springheart Nantuko
Sylvan Caryatid
Tarmogoyf
Courser of Kruphix
Endurance
Eternal Witness
Nissa, Resurgent Animist
Ramunap Excavator
Reclamation Sage
Sentinel of the Nameless City
Six
Surrak, Elusive Hunter
Tireless Tracker
Icetill Explorer
Ouroboroid
Questing Beast
Sowing Mycospawn
Ulvenwald Oddity
Elder Gargaroth
Titania, Protector of Argoth
Primeval Titan
Vaultborn Tyrant
Craterhoof Behemoth
Woodfall Primus
Worldspine Wurm
Nissa, Who Shakes the World
Nissa, Ascended Animist
Crop Rotation
Once Upon a Time
Tear Asunder
Green Sun's Zenith
Pick Your Poison
Channel
Explore
Malevolent Rumble
Regrowth
Pest Infestation
Natural Order
Esika's Chariot
Exploration
Fastbond
Utopia Sprawl
Survival of the Fittest
Up the Beanstalk
-
Multicolor
-
Makdee and Itla, Skysnarers
No More Lies
Teferi, Time Raveler
Fractured Identity
Teferi, Hero of Dominaria
Baleful Strix
Psychic Frog
Ertai Resurrected
Fallen Shinobi
Bloodtithe Harvester
Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger
Carnage Interpreter
Fire Covenant
Kolaghan's Command
Questing Druid
Territorial Kavu
Wrenn and Six
Bloodbraid Elf
Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes
Knight of the Reliquary
Torsten, Founder of Benalia
Manamorphose
Lurrus of the Dream-Den
Vindicate
Expressive Iteration
Third Path Iconoclast
Dack Fayden
Lutri, the Spellchaser
Pinnacle Emissary
Saheeli, Sublime Artificer
Deathrite Shaman
Pillage the Bog
Wight of the Reliquary
Grist, the Hunger Tide
Figure of Destiny
Lightning Helix
Phlage, Titan of Fire's Fury
Comet, Stellar Pup
Showdown of the Skalds
Nadu, Winged Wisdom
Oko, Thief of Crowns
Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath
Tamiyo, Collector of Tales
Loot, the Pathfinder
Leovold, Emissary of Trest
Omnath, Locus of Creation
Atraxa, Grand Unifier
Life // Death
-
Colorless
-
Haywire Mite
Phyrexian Revoker
Golos, Tireless Pilgrim
Myr Battlesphere
Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
Sundering Titan
Triplicate Titan
Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger
Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre
Tezzeret, Cruel Captain
Karn, Scion of Urza
Ugin, Eye of the Storms
Dismember
Black Lotus
Chrome Mox
Lion's Eye Diamond
Lotus Petal
Mana Crypt
Mishra's Bauble
Mox Diamond
Mox Emerald
Mox Jet
Mox Opal
Mox Pearl
Mox Ruby
Mox Sapphire
Urza's Bauble
Zuran Orb
Aether Spellbomb
Candelabra of Tawnos
Chromatic Star
Currency Converter
Expedition Map
Lavaspur Boots
Mana Vault
Pyrite Spellbomb
Retrofitter Foundry
Shadowspear
Skullclamp
Sol Ring
Soul-Guide Lantern
Agatha's Soul Cauldron
Grim Monolith
Lightning Greaves
Pentad Prism
Reckoner Bankbuster
Smuggler's Copter
Talisman of Conviction
Talisman of Creativity
Talisman of Curiosity
Talisman of Dominance
Talisman of Hierarchy
Talisman of Impulse
Talisman of Indulgence
Talisman of Progress
Talisman of Resilience
Talisman of Unity
Umezawa's Jitte
Unlicensed Hearse
Coalition Relic
Crucible of Worlds
Nettlecyst
Sword of Fire and Ice
Batterskull
Memory Jar
The Mightstone and Weakstone
Coveted Jewel
Nexus of Becoming
Kaldra Compleat
The Endstone
Portal to Phyrexia
-
Land
-
Celestial Colonnade
Flooded Strand
Floodfarm Verge
Hallowed Fountain
Meticulous Archive
Seachrome Coast
Tundra
Creeping Tar Pit
Darkslick Shores
Gloomlake Verge
Polluted Delta
Undercity Sewers
Underground Sea
Watery Grave
Badlands
Blackcleave Cliffs
Blazemire Verge
Blood Crypt
Bloodstained Mire
Raucous Theater
Restless Vents
Commercial District
Copperline Gorge
Restless Ridgeline
Stomping Ground
Taiga
Thornspire Verge
Wooded Foothills
Hushwood Verge
Lush Portico
Razorverge Thicket
Restless Prairie
Savannah
Temple Garden
Windswept Heath
Bleachbone Verge
Concealed Courtyard
Godless Shrine
Marsh Flats
Restless Fortress
Scrubland
Shadowy Backstreet
Fiery Islet
Riverpyre Verge
Scalding Tarn
Spirebluff Canal
Steam Vents
Thundering Falls
Volcanic Island
Bayou
Blooming Marsh
Overgrown Tomb
Restless Cottage
Underground Mortuary
Verdant Catacombs
Wastewood Verge
Arid Mesa
Elegant Parlor
Inspiring Vantage
Plateau
Sacred Foundry
Sunbaked Canyon
Sunbillow Verge
Botanical Sanctum
Breeding Pool
Hedge Maze
Misty Rainforest
Restless Vinestalk
Tropical Island
Willowrush Verge
Spara's Headquarters
Raffine's Tower
Xander's Lounge
Ziatora's Proving Ground
Jetmir's Garden
Savai Triome
Ketria Triome
Indatha Triome
Raugrin Triome
Zagoth Triome
Ancient Tomb
Arena of Glory
Boseiju, Who Endures
Dark Depths
Fabled Passage
Field of the Dead
Gaea's Cradle
Karakas
Library of Alexandria
Mana Confluence
Mishra's Workshop
Multiversal Passage
Otawara, Soaring City
Prismatic Vista
Shelldock Isle
Shifting Woodland
Strip Mine
Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
Thespian's Stage
Tolarian Academy
Urza's Saga
Wasteland
Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth