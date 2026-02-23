In this edition:

Congrats to the Winner of Arena Championship 11

The first Arena Championship of the year was held over the weekend. Please join us in congratulating Marcelo Cavalcante for emerging atop the standings after two days of elite competitive MTG Arena play!

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Early-Access Streamer Event

(February 25)

Get a sneak peek at Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cards in action this week! On February 25, MTG Arena streamers, competitors, and content creators will be playing with the set on MTG Arena. You can watch them live by tuning in on YouTube and Twitch!

Arena Direct: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed

(February 27–March 1)

The next Arena Direct is mere days away! From February 27–March 1, players will compete in Best-of-One matches of Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed. In addition to chasing the all-soothing light of victory, players will be vying to earn a range of prizes, from gems and MTG Arena packs to Lorwyn Eclipsed Play Booster boxes while supplies last!

More event details can be found here, and complete Arena Direct terms and conditions are available here.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Preorder Bundles

>

Two new Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles preorder bundles are available in the MTG Arena Store! From cards, sleeves, and card styles to MTG Arena packs, Draft tokens, and Play-In Points, there are a variety of awesome items available to complement how you play MTG Arena and supercharge your collection on release day! You can see a breakdown of each bundle here.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mastery Details

In addition to the preorder bundles, we also announced the Set Mastery and Mastery Pass for Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles last week. You can see the details of each track here.

Introducing Challenge Lobbies

Challenge Lobbies have come to MTG Arena! Starting last week, the friend challenge and direct challenge features have been merged into a streamlined lobby system. This makes it quicker and easier to get straight into the fun of playing MTG Arena with your friends! You can find more details here.

A Series of Cubes

0079_MTGECL_Main: Thirst for Identity 0088_MTGECL_Main: Bitterbloom Bearer 0145a_MTGTLA_Main: The Legend of Roku 0224_MTGECL_Main: Figure of Fable

Week three of Arena Powered Cube's latest iteration has begun! This edition of Arena Powered Cube will run through March 2, so there's still time to experience the joy of playing storied cards like Strip Mine and Black Lotus on MTG Arena in a powerful, fast-moving environment. For those yet to cube, Zach Barash penned a detailed article that breaks down what Arena Powered Cube is, as well as the updates that were made for this iteration, which you can read here.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

February 24–26: Lorwyn Eclipsed Phantom Sealed

Phantom Sealed March 3–5: Jump In!

March 10–12: On the Edge

March 17–19: Brawl Builder Challenge

Quick Draft

February 23–March 11: Lorwyn Eclipsed

March 12–March 22: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Flashback Draft

February 24–March 2: Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™

Other Events

February 10–March 2: Arena Powered Cube

February 27–March 2: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March Qualifier Format: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed

March 21: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

March 27: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

March 28–29: Qualifier Weekend

February Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the February 2026 season at the start of the March 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on February 28).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare card style Platinum Reward: 3 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles