Arena Direct: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed

(March 13–15)

The next Arena Direct is coming up, and it's the first one that will feature Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The event is happening March 13–15 and will be comprised of Best-of-One Sealed matches. Digital prizes include an array of gems and MTG Arena packs, while players that amass seven victories will win a Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Booster box while supplies last!

Full event details can be found on the Arena Direct page, and complete terms and conditions are available here.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Is Live!

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been fully unleashed on MTG Arena! Here are a few quick reminders of some of the cool things happening with the set's release.

New Items in the MTG Arena Store

The MTG Arena Store is loaded with so much shiny new Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles swag. There are bundles of basic lands, card styles, avatars, and emotes waiting to adorn your decks and games of digital Magic!

New Sealed and Draft Events

Multiple Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed and Draft events are underway on MTG Arena. These events are a great way to add new cards to your collection while also getting a hands-on experience with the new set.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Event Schedule

Last week, we also announced a new approach to the way we keep you up to date on the many events happening on MTG Arena. Rather than listing them here, we've created a dedicated Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles events page. This page gives a short rundown of each event type and lists the upcoming events.

You can easily bookmark this page and reference upcoming events on MTG Arena. We hope that this approach will make it easier for you all to get a picture of the events on the horizon and find the ones you want to participate in.

Event Schedule

The full event schedule can now be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March Qualifier Format: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed

March 21: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

March 27: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

March 28–30: Qualifier Weekend

April Qualifier Format: Historic

April 4: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

April 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

April 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the March 2026 season at the start of the April 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on March 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pack

Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles

Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles

Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles