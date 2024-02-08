Skip to main content
Commander Box League

Marvel’s Spider-Man

September 19–25

Experience a New Set With Commander Box League


Pick up a Play Booster box during Prerelease week and build a 60-card Commander deck with a little twist out of its contents. Then, compete against other Commander Box League decks as your learn all about the new set.

Play throughout the week with your newfound League friends and keep the fun going as your decks and strategies evolve!

Earn Commander Promo Cards

You can earn a special Commander Play promo card by participating in qualiflying Commander events at your local game store. These are available while supplies last!

For these events, you'll construct a 60-card deck (that includes your commander) out of the contents of your Play Booster box and any number of basic lands. For more information, check out the Commander Limited format page.

To ensure players have enough cards to build a playable deck, you ignore color identity during deck building for this event. That means that if your commander has a color identity of red and white, you can also run blue, black, and green cards in your deck.

This event is designed to be a casual experience. Players will be experiencing a new Magic set for the first time, so don't be afraid to ask questions and try new things!