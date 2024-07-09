Commander Draft

Inspired by one of the most popular formats, this is a multiplayer fight to the finish! At the start of Commander Draft, each player opens one of three booster packs and drafts two cards into their card pool at a time. This play style is generally meant for increments of four players, and the seating arrangement should be at random. You may add multiples of the same card to your deck and each deck must have at least 60 cards.

Each player starts at 40 life

Players can attack multiple players at a time

Last player standing wins

What sets are designed for Commander Draft?

Commander Legends

Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate

Commander Masters

Commander Box League

Offered during the Prerelease period, Commander Box League is a Sealed event in which players open a Play Booster box, build a 60-card Commander deck, and play in Commander Box League games throughout the Prerelease period.

Players purchase a Play Booster box as part of entry. Games are played with normal Commander rules, but deck building follows modified rules for Commander Box League.

Commander Box League Deck Rules

After players open their Play Booster box, they construct a 60-card Commander deck from the contents. Buy-a-Box and Commander promos may not be used in deck building.