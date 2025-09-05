Welcome to preview season for Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man, where you can experience the many amazing stories of Spider-Man in Magic! As part of this celebration, we're bringing plenty of events to your local game store and beyond. Swing into action alongside your favorite Spider-Heroes (or just your Magic-playing friends) for a spectacular series of events.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Prerelease Events

(September 19–25)

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider Man

Prerelease Pack

It's time to start playing with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man! Head down to your local game store for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Prerelease events. Here, you'll find everything you need to start playing with this set in your Prerelease Pack. Each Prerelease Pack includes the following:

6 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die (from among five total color variations)

We'll have a Prerelease guide for you closer to the set's full release, so stay tuned! Contact your local game store for more information on their Prerelease events.

Commander Box League

(September 19–25)

Crack open an entire Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Play Booster box and build a sealed Commander deck! This week-long event combines Magic's most popular format, Commander, with all the fun of Limited gameplay. Plus, participants will receive this set's Commander Play promo card while supplies last: a traditional foil copy of Spider-Ham, Peter Porker featuring artwork by Paolo Rivera.

Note that as part of this event, you'll purchase and play with a Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Play Booster box. That means you'll receive a traditional foil Buy-a-Box promo card while supplies last.

Swing Into Action at MagicCon: Atlanta

(September 26–28)

MagicCon: Atlanta has something for every Magic fan. Whether you're looking to get signatures at Art of Magic, make new friends at The Gathering Grounds, or just get in some games at the Command Zone, there's plenty to do at MagicCon. You can read up on all the events from casual to competitive on the MagicCon site right here.

0003_MTGSPM_EvntPrms: J. Jonah Jameson

As part of the celebration, MagicCon attendees will receive a traditional foil J. Jonah Jameson promo card with artwork by Borja Pindado while supplies last. Badges for MagicCon: Atlanta are going fast, so get yours today!

Learn to Play with Magic Academy

(September 26–November 11)

Magic Academy brings the learning experience to your local game store! Here, you'll make new friends and play with new cards from the set, including the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Welcome Decks! These ready-to-play decks are a great way to teach yourself (or a friend) how to play Magic. You can learn more about these Welcome Decks in this article.

Players who purchase any intro product during Magic Academy events will receive a traditional foil Mary Jane Watson promo card with artwork by Paolo Rivera while supplies last. Intro products include Starter Kits, Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Boxes and Starter Collections, and six or more Play Boosters from a set. That last one includes Bundles and Play Booster boxes.

What Is Magic Academy?

There are two kinds of Magic Academy events, each themed around different parts of the learning process. Learn to Play events are tailored for players who are just starting to play. Over the course of the event, you'll learn the fundamental rules of the game, like the turn order, how combat works, and how to cast spells. Deck Building events teach you to construct a deck of your own out of six Play Boosters. You'll watch a short tutorial video at the start of the event, then you'll build a deck of your own from the contents of your Play Boosters.

Contact your local game store for more information on their Magic Academy offerings.

Magic Presents: Your Friendly Neighborhood Draft

(September 26–November 11)

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man

Play Booster Box

Starting with this set, we're bringing Pick-Two Draft events to your local game store. This is a brand-new format that combines speed with skill. And if you're looking for your first chance to experience it, try Magic Presents: Your Friendly Neighborhood Draft!

This event is aimed at teaching you the ins and outs of this set's Pick-Two Draft environment. By completing the entire event and going undefeated, you'll receive a traditional foil Ultimate Green Goblin promo card while supplies last. Prepare for unlimited fun with a fresh Limited experience at Magic Presents: Your Friendly Neighborhood Draft.

Standard Showdown

(September 26–November 11)

Standard Showdown returns, and this time, the symbiotes are taking over! Build a new Standard deck or refine an old favorite for some Constructed chaos. And speaking of chaos, the winner of each Standard Showdown event will receive a traditional foil Carnage, Crimson Chaos promo card with artwork by Lucas Parrillo while supplies last.

Curious what's hot in Standard? Check out Magic.gg for more information on the latest developments in Standard.

Two-Headed Giant Commander Night

(September 26–November 11)

Team up with a friend and become the Super Hero (or villain) you've always wanted to be. Play Commander alongside a friend at Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights. Participants will receive a traditional foil Spider-Ham, Peter Porker promo card while supplies last!

Don't have a sidekick to bring with you? Don't worry; your local game store will pair you up with another attendee and let you jump into the action. Remember that a stranger is just a friend you haven't played Commander with yet.

Commander Party

(October 3–9 and October 24–30)

Looking for a place to try out your brand-new Commander deck helmed by a legendary creature from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man? Head on down to the set's Commander Party events and give that deck a spin (or a swing)! Commander Party events feature special rules and gameplay elements that make for a flavorful and fun twist on the format you know and love.

Participants receive a traditional foil Spider-Ham, Peter Porker promo card while supplies last by participating. Pull your deck out of hammerspace and get ready to play Commander.

Magic Spotlight: Spider-Man

(Baltimore on October 24–26, Liverpool on October 31–November 2)

The Magic Spotlight Series is donning Spider-Man's iconic mask for Magic Spotlight: Spider-Man, and we're bringing it to two continents! Featuring Standard Constructed, this event will have players battling it out in a fresh and fiery format filled with cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man.

Each event features a $50,000 prize pool, and each participant in the main event will receive a non-foil Spectacular Spider-Man promo card with artwork by Julian Totino Tedesco. Additionally, the Top 128 players in that main event will also receive traditional foil copies of this promo card. That sounds spectacular!

Think you've got what it takes? You can register for Magic Spotlight: Spider-Man now:

Baltimore, Maryland, USA : October 24–26 — Hosted by Star City Games

: October 24–26 — Hosted by Star City Games Liverpool, UK: October 31–November 2 — Hosted by Fanfinity

Upcoming CommandFests Across the Globe

(October 2025)

CommandFests bring the casual fun of Commander to jam-packed convention halls. We've got plenty of these events for you to check out following this set's release. Bring your favorite Commander decks or give a new creation a test drive with your fellow Magic fans. CommandFests offer plenty of promos, prizes, and more. Contact each event's organizer for more details.

Marvel's Spider-Man: The Final Battle

(November 1–9)

Learn the format, master your deck, and claim store-wide glory at Marvel's Spider-Man: The Final Battle! This Standard Constructed event calls the best of your local game store's community to face off for a very special prize. The winner of this event will receive a special variant cover copy of The Amazing Spider Man #1 (2025). This cover features the artwork for Strength of Will by Ryan Pancoast, making this a true symbol of Magic and Marvel's team-up!

Get those Standard decks ready! Contact your local game store for more information on when they're hosting Marvel's Spider-Man: The Final Battle.

Upcoming Regional Championship Qualifier Events

(August 2–November 9)

The next round of Regional Championship Qualifier events has begun! Head down to your local game store and face off for the chance to compete in 2026's first round of Regional Championships. Plus, you can earn some mighty-fine promo cards.

All RCQ participants during this round will receive a non-foil Shoot the Sheriff promo card illustrated by Dan Black, with Top Finishers also receiving a non-foil Laughing Jasper Flint promo card with art by Ed Repka. Players who qualify for their Regional Championship will also receive a traditional foil Laughing Jasper Flint promo card.*

*Promotional cards received where available and while supplies last. Prize promo availability may differ by region and may change at Wizards of the Coast's discretion. Check with your regional tournament organizer and hosting game store for more information.

Upcoming Regional Championships

(October 11–November 23)

The upcoming round of Regional Championships is nearly upon us! Not only can you earn exciting promo cards at these events, but you just might qualify for Pro Tour Lorwyn Eclipsed. Participants will have qualified through a variety of paths, so it'll be a tough field for any hopeful victor.

You can find the regional organizer and location for each of these Regional Championships below. For more information on these events and the exciting promo cards you can earn, check out this article.

Click to Reveal Regional Championship Details

United States—hosted by Star City Games October 17–19 in Houston, Texas November 21–23 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Mexico/Central America/Caribbean—hosted by Necrotower October 10–12 in Guadalajara, Mexico

Chinese Taipei—hosted by Game Square October 18–19 in Taipei City

Australia/New Zealand—hosted by Let's Play Games October 24–26 in Melbourne, Australia

South America—hosted by Devir Brasil November 1–2 in Sao Paulo, Brazil

China—hosted by Kadou November 7–9 in Nanjing, China

Canada—hosted by Face to Face Games November 21–23 hosted in Calgary, Alberta

Japan/South Korea—hosted by BIG MAGIC November 22–23 in Yokohama, Japan

Europe/Middle East/Africa—hosted by Fanfinity November 21–23 in Antwerp, Belgium

Southeast Asia—hosted by Oracle Events October 31–November 2 in Singapore



Explore all of the new cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man in the set's card image gallery. If you're looking to collect all the coolest cards in the set—like that sweet cosmic foil copy of The Soul Stone —check out this article for all the details.

We hope you've enjoyed this trek through the coolest events for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man. The set releases on September 26 and is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.