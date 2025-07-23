Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man combines decades of the wall-crawling stories with the timeless gameplay of Magic. There's never been a better time to learn how to play, and the set's Welcome Decks are one of the best ways to start slinging spells and webs.
Available at your local game store, these offer an approachable and exciting way to introduce your friends to Magic.
What Are Welcome Decks?
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man brings along five different Welcome Decks—one for each color of Magic—that are tailored toward new players. Each Welcome Deck includes two 30-card decks in each box; one in an indicated color, and the other a random one of the other four colors in Magic.
These decks include cards from the main set of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man (SPM). Cards with the SPM set code will be legal in Standard once the set releases.
Additionally, these Welcome Decks include new cards designed for players who are just starting out. These new cards have the SPE set code and are not legal in Standard. SPE Welcome Deck cards can also be found in traditional foil in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Collector Boosters. There are 5 common, 5 uncommon, 6 rare, and 5 mythic rare SPE Welcome Deck cards.
Curious about what's inside these Welcome Decks? You can see the full decklists for each monocolor 30-card deck right here. We've also included the order the cards appear in the Welcome Decks, letting you experience the new-player experience of these decks as intended. Find your favorite, then head on down to your local game store when Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man releases to start playing.
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Welcome Decklists
Spider-Man, Peter Parker
2 Thwip!
2 Web Up
2 Amateur Hero
Spectacular Tactics
2 Wild Pack Squad
Spider-Bot
Starling, Aerial Ally
Amazing Alliance
MJ, Rising Star
Spider-Man, Web-Slinger
Daily Bugle Reporters
Selfless Police Captain
Aunt May
12 Plains [3XZyXww3tptbGlrbpmMyLM]
Top
Spider-Man, Peter Parker
Plains
Thwip!
Plains
Wild Pack Squad
Web Up
Plains
Thwip!
Amateur Hero
Plains
Spectacular Tactics
Wild Pack Squad
Plains
Plains
Spider-Bot
Plains
Starling, Aerial Ally
Amazing Alliance
Plains
Plains
Amateur Hero
MJ, Rising Star
Plains
Spider-Man, Web-Slinger
Web Up
Daily Bugle Reporters
Selfless Police Captain
Aunt May
Plains
Plains
Bottom
Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O'Hara
Spider-Bot
2 Doc Ock's Henchmen
2 Unstable Experiment
2 Whoosh!
Oscorp Research Team
2 Flying Octobot
Lyla, Holographic Assistant
Doc Ock, Sinister Scientist
Future Flight
Spider-Byte, Web Warden
Beetle, Legacy Criminal
2 Alchemax Slayer-Bots
12 Island [oHdx4zYIaLiRgAU8VSFDr]
Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy
12 Mountain [65j9tROP3nqwJCIS5oMJZp]
Spider-Bot
Rampaging Classmate
Spider-Islanders
Taxi Driver
Double Trouble
Shocker, Unshakable
Electro's Bolt
Romantic Rendezvous
Stegron the Dinosaur Man
The Mary Janes
Rampaging Classmate
2 Shock
Spider-Gwen, Free Spirit
2 Angry Rabble
Masked Meower
Top
Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy
Mountain
Spider-Bot
Mountain
Angry Rabble
Mountain
Rampaging Classmate
Mountain
Shock
Mountain
Spider-Islanders
Taxi Driver
Mountain
Double Trouble
Shocker, Unshakable
Mountain
Electro's Bolt
Romantic Rendezvous
Stegron the Dinosaur Man
Mountain
The Mary Janes
Rampaging Classmate
Mountain
Shock
Spider-Gwen, Free Spirit
Angry Rabble
Masked Meower
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Bottom
Spider-Man, Miles Morales
12 Forest [2DZg9as241DL1Z5PllDJSq]
Spider-Bot
Lurking Lizards
2 Guy in the Chair
2 Kraven's Cats
Twisted Spider-Clone
Scout the City
Spider-Man, Brooklyn Visionary
Spider-Rex, Daring Dino
Twisted Spider-Clone
Venom Blast
Grow Extra Arms
2 Kapow!
Prowler, Misguided Mentor
Lurking Lizards
Top
Spider-Man, Miles Morales
Forest
Spider-Bot
Forest
Lurking Lizards
Forest
Guy in the Chair
Kraven's Cats
Forest
Twisted Spider-Clone
Forest
Scout the City
Kapow!
Forest
Spider-Man, Brooklyn Visionary
Kraven's Cats
Forest
Spider-Rex, Daring Dino
Twisted Spider-Clone
Venom Blast
Forest
Grow Extra Arms
Forest
Kapow!
Guy in the Chair
Prowler, Misguided Mentor
Lurking Lizards
Forest
Forest
Forest
Bottom
Where Can I Get Welcome Decks?
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Welcome Decks will be available at WPN game stores when the set releases on September 26, 2025. Additionally, participating game stores will be hosting Magic Academy events where you can learn to play with these Welcome Decks. Simply swing over to your local game store and start playing Magic!