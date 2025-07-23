Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man Welcome Decks Feature Jul 23, 2025 Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man combines decades of the wall-crawling stories with the timeless gameplay of Magic. There's never been a better time to learn how to play, and the set's Welcome Decks are one of the best ways to start slinging spells and webs. Welcome Deck (White) Welcome Deck (Blue) Welcome Deck (Black) Welcome Deck (Red) Welcome Deck (Green)

Available at your local game store, these offer an approachable and exciting way to introduce your friends to Magic.

What Are Welcome Decks?

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man brings along five different Welcome Decks—one for each color of Magic—that are tailored toward new players. Each Welcome Deck includes two 30-card decks in each box; one in an indicated color, and the other a random one of the other four colors in Magic.

These decks include cards from the main set of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man (SPM). Cards with the SPM set code will be legal in Standard once the set releases.

Additionally, these Welcome Decks include new cards designed for players who are just starting out. These new cards have the SPE set code and are not legal in Standard. SPE Welcome Deck cards can also be found in traditional foil in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Collector Boosters. There are 5 common, 5 uncommon, 6 rare, and 5 mythic rare SPE Welcome Deck cards.

Curious about what's inside these Welcome Decks? You can see the full decklists for each monocolor 30-card deck right here. We've also included the order the cards appear in the Welcome Decks, letting you experience the new-player experience of these decks as intended. Find your favorite, then head on down to your local game store when Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man releases to start playing.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Welcome Decklists

Spider-Man, Peter Parker 2 Thwip! 2 Web Up 2 Amateur Hero Spectacular Tactics 2 Wild Pack Squad Spider-Bot Starling, Aerial Ally Amazing Alliance MJ, Rising Star Spider-Man, Web-Slinger Daily Bugle Reporters Selfless Police Captain Aunt May 12 Plains [3XZyXww3tptbGlrbpmMyLM]

See Card Order

Top Spider-Man, Peter Parker Plains Thwip! Plains Wild Pack Squad Web Up Plains Thwip! Amateur Hero Plains Spectacular Tactics Wild Pack Squad Plains Plains Spider-Bot Plains Starling, Aerial Ally Amazing Alliance Plains Plains Amateur Hero MJ, Rising Star Plains Spider-Man, Web-Slinger Web Up Daily Bugle Reporters Selfless Police Captain Aunt May Plains Plains Bottom

Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O'Hara Spider-Bot 2 Doc Ock's Henchmen 2 Unstable Experiment 2 Whoosh! Oscorp Research Team 2 Flying Octobot Lyla, Holographic Assistant Doc Ock, Sinister Scientist Future Flight Spider-Byte, Web Warden Beetle, Legacy Criminal 2 Alchemax Slayer-Bots 12 Island [oHdx4zYIaLiRgAU8VSFDr]

See Card Order

Top Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O'Hara Island Spider-Bot Island Doc Ock's Henchmen Doc Ock's Henchmen Island Unstable Experiment Island Whoosh! Alchemax Slayer-Bots Island Oscorp Research Team Flying Octobot Island Lyla, Holographic Assistant Doc Ock, Sinister Scientist Island Future Flight Island Spider-Byte, Web Warden Unstable Experiment Island Whoosh! Beetle, Legacy Criminal Alchemax Slayer-Bots Flying Octobot Island Island Island Bottom

Venom, Eddie Brock 12 Swamp [6SJKv4nByNqjCL56Z52g4A] Spider-Bot 2 Symbiote Spawn Merciless Enforcers 2 Venom's Hunger Eerie Gravestone 2 Mechanical Mobster Lethal Protection Scorpion, Seething Striker Tombstone, Career Criminal Venom, Evil Unleashed Risky Research Scorpion's Sting Grendel, Spawn of Knull Merciless Enforcers

See Card Order

Top Venom, Eddie Brock Swamp Spider-Bot Swamp Mechanical Mobster Symbiote Spawn Swamp Merciless Enforcers Venom's Hunger Swamp Eerie Gravestone Swamp Mechanical Mobster Lethal Protection Swamp Scorpion, Seething Striker Tombstone, Career Criminal Swamp Venom, Evil Unleashed Risky Research Swamp Venom's Hunger Swamp Scorpion's Sting Grendel, Spawn of Knull Symbiote Spawn Merciless Enforcers Swamp Swamp Swamp Bottom

Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy 12 Mountain [65j9tROP3nqwJCIS5oMJZp] Spider-Bot Rampaging Classmate Spider-Islanders Taxi Driver Double Trouble Shocker, Unshakable Electro's Bolt Romantic Rendezvous Stegron the Dinosaur Man The Mary Janes Rampaging Classmate 2 Shock Spider-Gwen, Free Spirit 2 Angry Rabble Masked Meower

See Card Order

Top Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy Mountain Spider-Bot Mountain Angry Rabble Mountain Rampaging Classmate Mountain Shock Mountain Spider-Islanders Taxi Driver Mountain Double Trouble Shocker, Unshakable Mountain Electro's Bolt Romantic Rendezvous Stegron the Dinosaur Man Mountain The Mary Janes Rampaging Classmate Mountain Shock Spider-Gwen, Free Spirit Angry Rabble Masked Meower Mountain Mountain Mountain Bottom

Spider-Man, Miles Morales 12 Forest [2DZg9as241DL1Z5PllDJSq] Spider-Bot Lurking Lizards 2 Guy in the Chair 2 Kraven's Cats Twisted Spider-Clone Scout the City Spider-Man, Brooklyn Visionary Spider-Rex, Daring Dino Twisted Spider-Clone Venom Blast Grow Extra Arms 2 Kapow! Prowler, Misguided Mentor Lurking Lizards

See Card Order

Top Spider-Man, Miles Morales Forest Spider-Bot Forest Lurking Lizards Forest Guy in the Chair Kraven's Cats Forest Twisted Spider-Clone Forest Scout the City Kapow! Forest Spider-Man, Brooklyn Visionary Kraven's Cats Forest Spider-Rex, Daring Dino Twisted Spider-Clone Venom Blast Forest Grow Extra Arms Forest Kapow! Guy in the Chair Prowler, Misguided Mentor Lurking Lizards Forest Forest Forest Bottom

Where Can I Get Welcome Decks?

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Welcome Decks will be available at WPN game stores when the set releases on September 26, 2025. Additionally, participating game stores will be hosting Magic Academy events where you can learn to play with these Welcome Decks. Simply swing over to your local game store and start playing Magic!