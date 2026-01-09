Compiled by Eric Levine

Document last modified January 6, 2026

PDF Download Links:

English | Français | Deutsch

Italiano | Español | 日本語

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

General Notes

Card Legality

Lorwyn Eclipsed cards with the ECL set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, The Big Score, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror, Aetherdrift, Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™, Edge of Eternities, Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man, Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™, and Lorwyn Eclipsed.

New Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander cards with the ECC set code are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Previously printed cards with the ECC set code are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Special Guests cards are previously printed cards from a variety of backgrounds visiting the set. You never know who or what will make an appearance! There are twenty Special Guests cards in Lorwyn Eclipsed. They have the set code SPG and are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

New Keyword Action: Blight

Shadowmoor's gloom has been represented mechanically by -1/-1 counters in the past, and those counters are returning in Lorwyn Eclipsed! One major source of those counters in this release is the blight keyword action, which instructs a player to put a number of -1/-1 counters on a single creature they control.

0030_MTGECL_Main: Pyrrhic Strike

Pyrrhic Strike

{2}{W}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may blight 2. (You may put two -1/-1 counters on a creature you control.)

Choose one. If this spell's additional cost was paid, choose both instead.

• Destroy target artifact or enchantment.

• Destroy target creature with mana value 3 or greater.

0163_MTGECL_Main: Warren Torchmaster

Warren Torchmaster

{1}{R}

Creature — Goblin Warrior

2/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may blight 1. When you do, target creature gains haste until end of turn. (To blight 1, put a -1/-1 counter on a creature you control.)

All of the -1/-1 counters must be put on a single creature. You can't choose to split them up between multiple creatures.

The creature you choose to put -1/-1 counters on doesn't have to have enough toughness to survive the process. For example, if you blight 2, you can choose to put the counters on a 1/1 creature you control.

If you can't place -1/-1 counters on any creatures you control (probably because you control no creatures), you can't choose to blight.

Once you've announced that you're casting a spell or activating an ability, players can't take actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to destroy or otherwise remove your creatures to stop you from blighting as part of paying the cost of that spell or ability.

Some general notes about -1/-1 counters:

If a creature has +1/+1 counters and -1/-1 counters on it, state-based actions remove the same number of each so that it has only one kind of those counters on it. For example, if a creature has three +1/+1 counters on it and two -1/-1 counters are put on it, state-based actions will remove two of each of those kinds of counters, leaving the creature with just one +1/+1 counter.

If a creature that has +1/+1 counters on it receives enough -1/-1 counters to cause it to be destroyed by lethal damage or put into its owner's graveyard for having 0 or less toughness, effects that refer to the counters on that creature when it died will see all of those +1/+1 and -1/-1 counters.

New Ability Word: Vivid

On the flipside, Lorwyn is a colorful and radiant plane. As such, many cards have abilities that care about the number of colors among permanents you control; these abilities are preceded by the vivid ability word.

0068_MTGECL_Main: Shinestriker

Shinestriker

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Elemental

3/3

Flying

Vivid — When this creature enters, draw cards equal to the number of colors among permanents you control.

0188_MTGECL_Main: Prismabasher

Prismabasher

{4}{G}{G}

Creature — Elemental

6/6

Trample

Vivid — When this creature enters, up to X target creatures you control get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of colors among permanents you control.

The colors are white, blue, black, red, and green. Colorless is not a color.

Lands are normally colorless permanents, even if they tap for mana of a certain color.

Returning Mechanic: Transforming Double-Faced Cards

The transformative nature of Lorwyn—or is it Shadowmoor?—affects its denizens as well as the plane itself. With that in mind, this release includes some transforming double-faced cards that showcase this kind of change.

0061a_MTGECL_Main: Oko, Lorwyn Liege

Oko, Lorwyn Liege

{2}{U}

Legendary Planeswalker — Oko

3

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {G}. If you do, transform Oko.

+2: Up to one target creature gains all creature types. (This effect doesn't end.)

+1: Target creature gets -2/-0 until your next turn.

//

Oko, Shadowmoor Scion

Legendary Planeswalker — Oko

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {U}. If you do, transform Oko.

−1: Mill three cards. You may put a permanent card from among them into your hand.

−3: Create two 3/3 green Elk creature tokens.

−6: Choose a creature type. You get an emblem with "Creatures you control of the chosen type get +3/+3 and have vigilance and hexproof."

Each face of a transforming double-faced card has its own set of characteristics: name, types, subtypes, abilities, and so on. While a transforming double-faced permanent is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's currently up. The other set of characteristics is ignored.

Each transforming double-faced card in this release is cast face up. In every zone other than the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of its front face. If it is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's up; the other face's characteristics are ignored.

The mana value of a transforming double-faced card is the mana value of its front face, no matter which face is up.

The back face of a transforming double-faced card usually has a color indicator that defines its color.

In the Commander variant, a double-faced card's color identity is determined by the mana costs and mana symbols in the rules text of both faces combined. If either face has a color indicator or basic land type, those are also considered. For example, Oko, Lorwyn Liege's color identity is green and blue, since its front face is blue, its rules text contains a green mana symbol, and its back face has a green color indicator as well as a blue mana symbol in its rules text.

A transforming double-faced card enters with its front face up by default, unless a spell or ability instructs you to put it onto the battlefield transformed or allows you to cast it transformed, in which case it enters with its back face up.

If you are instructed to put a card that isn't a double-faced card onto the battlefield transformed, it will not enter at all.

A token that is created as a copy of a transforming permanent or a transforming double-faced card in another zone is a transforming token. It will have both the front face and back face of whatever object it's copying. If it's copying a transforming permanent whose back face is up, the token will enter with its back face up. It can transform if instructed to do so.

Returning Keyword Ability: Evoke

The evoke keyword ability, which first appeared in the original Lorwyn release, appears on some Elementals with enters abilities and allows players to cast those Elementals for an alternate (usually lower) cost. In exchange, that Elemental is sacrificed when it enters.

0209_MTGECL_Main: Catharsis

Catharsis

{4}{R/W}{R/W}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/4

When this creature enters, if {W}{W} was spent to cast it, create two 1/1 green and white Kithkin creature tokens.

When this creature enters, if {R}{R} was spent to cast it, creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain haste until end of turn.

Evoke {R/W}{R/W} (You may cast this spell for its evoke cost. If you do, it's sacrificed when it enters.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have the creature's own triggered ability or abilities resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice the creature.

Returning Keyword Ability: Changeling

The changeling keyword ability also first appeared in the original Lorwyn release. A creature or kindred card with changeling has all creature types.

0172_MTGECL_Main: Chomping Changeling

Chomping Changeling

{2}{G}

Creature — Shapeshifter

1/2

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

When this creature enters, destroy up to one target artifact or enchantment.

0113_MTGECL_Main: Nameless Inversion

Nameless Inversion

{1}{B}

Kindred Instant — Shapeshifter

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

Target creature gets +3/-3 and loses all creature types until end of turn.

Changeling is a characteristic-defining ability. It functions in all zones, not only while a card that has it is on the battlefield.

The subtype Shapeshifter that appears on the type line is mostly there to reinforce the flavor. A creature card with changeling is just as much a Kithkin, a Goblin, a Merfolk, and a Brushwagg as it is a Shapeshifter.

If an effect causes a creature with changeling to become a new creature type, it will be only that new creature type (unless the effect says "in addition" or similar). It will still have changeling; the effect making it all creature types will simply be overwritten.

If an effect causes a creature with changeling to lose all abilities, it will remain all creature types, even though it will no longer have changeling. This is because changeling applies before the effect that removes it.

Returning Card Type: Kindred

The kindred type appears on noncreature cards and allows them to have creature types. Each kindred card has another card type, and casting and resolving a kindred card follows the rules for casting and resolving a card of the other card type.

0011_MTGECL_Main: Crib Swap

Crib Swap

{2}{W}

Kindred Instant — Shapeshifter

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

Exile target creature. Its controller creates a 1/1 colorless Shapeshifter creature token with changeling.

0185_MTGECL_Main: Morcant's Eyes

Morcant's Eyes

{1}{G}

Kindred Enchantment — Elf

At the beginning of your upkeep, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

{4}{G}{G}, Sacrifice this enchantment: Create X 2/2 black and green Elf creature tokens, where X is the number of Elf cards in your graveyard. Activate only as a sorcery.

Kindred is a card type that allows noncreature cards to have creature types. For example, Morcant's Eyes is an Elf (although not a creature) while on the battlefield and an Elf card (although not a creature card) in zones other than the battlefield.

While it appears only on cards that already have other card types, kindred is a card type and will be counted by effects that refer to the number of card types among cards in a zone.

Some older cards were originally printed with the "tribal" card type. That card type has been replaced with "kindred." This change does not affect the gameplay function of these cards.

Returning Keyword Ability: Convoke

Spells with convoke let you tap untapped creatures you control to help pay for them. Each creature you tap pays for one mana of that creature's color or one generic mana.

0029_MTGECL_Main: Protective Response

Protective Response

{2}{W}

Instant

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

Destroy target attacking or blocking creature.

0054_MTGECL_Main: Harmonized Crescendo

Harmonized Crescendo

{4}{U}{U}

Instant

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

Choose a creature type. Draw a card for each permanent you control of that type.

You can tap any untapped creature you control to convoke a spell, even one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

Tapping an untapped creature that's attacking or blocking to convoke a spell won't cause that creature to stop attacking or blocking.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke applies after the total cost is calculated. Convoke doesn't change a spell's mana cost or mana value.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke.

Returning Keyword Action: Behold

The behold keyword action originally appeared in Tarkir: Dragonstorm. In this release, spells and abilities will ask you to "behold a [subtype]." To do so, either choose a permanent of that type you control or reveal a card of that type from your hand.

0069_MTGECL_Main: Silvergill Mentor

Silvergill Mentor

{1}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Wizard

2/1

As an additional cost to cast this spell, behold a Merfolk or pay {2}. (To behold a Merfolk, choose a Merfolk you control or reveal a Merfolk card from your hand.)

When this creature enters, create a 1/1 white and blue Merfolk creature token.

0171_MTGECL_Main: Champions of the Perfect

Champions of the Perfect

{3}{G}

Creature — Elf Warrior

6/6

As an additional cost to cast this spell, behold an Elf and exile it. (Exile an Elf you control or an Elf card from your hand.)

Whenever you cast a creature spell, draw a card.

When this creature leaves the battlefield, return the exiled card to its owner's hand.

If an effect refers to a "[subtype] card," it refers only to a card that has that subtype. For example, Glen Elendra's Answer creates a Faerie token and features a Faerie in its art, but it isn't a Faerie card.

If a cost to cast a spell includes revealing a card, that card remains revealed from the time the spell is announced until the time it leaves the stack.

If a card in your hand is already revealed (perhaps because it was revealed to pay a cost of a spell that's still on the stack or due to the effect of a card like Telepathy), you may reveal it again to pay the cost of another spell or ability that requires you to reveal a card from your hand.

Lorwyn Eclipsed Main Set Card-Specific Notes

0204_MTGECL_Main: Abigale, Eloquent First-Year

Abigale, Eloquent First-Year

{W/B}{W/B}

Legendary Creature — Bird Bard

1/1

Flying, first strike, lifelink

When Abigale enters, up to one other target creature loses all abilities. Put a flying counter, a first strike counter, and a lifelink counter on that creature.

The effect of Abigale's last ability that causes the target creature to lose all abilities lasts indefinitely. It doesn't expire during the cleanup step or when Abigale leaves the battlefield.

If the affected creature gains an ability after Abigale's last ability resolves, it will keep that ability.

0003_MTGECL_Main: Adept Watershaper

Adept Watershaper

{2}{W}

Creature — Merfolk Cleric

3/4

Other tapped creatures you control have indestructible.

Because damage remains marked on creatures until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature you control may become lethal if that creature becomes untapped or if Adept Watershaper leaves the battlefield during that turn.

0004_MTGECL_Main: Ajani, Outland Chaperone

Ajani, Outland Chaperone

{1}{W}{W}

Legendary Planeswalker — Ajani

3

+1: Create a 1/1 green and white Kithkin creature token.

−2: Ajani deals 4 damage to target tapped creature.

−8: Look at the top X cards of your library, where X is your life total. You may put any number of nonland permanent cards with mana value 3 or less from among them onto the battlefield. Then shuffle.

If a card in a library has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. If an Aura is put onto the battlefield without being cast, the Aura's controller-to-be chooses what it will enchant as it enters the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in its current zone.

An Aura being put onto the battlefield this way can't enchant anything else that is being put onto the battlefield at the same time.

0124a_MTGECL_Main: Ashling, Rekindled

Ashling, Rekindled

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Sorcerer

1/3

Whenever this creature enters or transforms into Ashling, Rekindled, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {U}. If you do, transform Ashling.

//

Ashling, Rimebound

Legendary Creature — Elemental Wizard

1/3

Whenever this creature transforms into Ashling, Rimebound and at the beginning of your first main phase, add two mana of any one color. Spend this mana only to cast spells with mana value 4 or greater.

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {R}. If you do, transform Ashling.

If a spell has in its mana cost, use the value chosen for that X to determine the mana value of that spell.

0205_MTGECL_Main: Ashling's Command

Ashling's Command

{3}{U}{R}

Kindred Instant — Elemental

Choose two —

• Create a token that's a copy of target Elemental you control.

• Target player draws two cards.

• Ashling's Command deals 2 damage to each creature target player controls.

• Target player creates two Treasure tokens.

The token created by the first mode of Ashling's Command copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

If all of Ashling's Command's targets are illegal as it tries to resolve, it will do nothing. If at least one target is still legal, it will resolve and do as much as it can.

0164_MTGECL_Main: Assert Perfection

Assert Perfection

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. It deals damage equal to its power to up to one target creature an opponent controls.

If either target is an illegal target as Assert Perfection tries to resolve, the creature you control won't deal damage.

0165_MTGECL_Main: Aurora Awakener

Aurora Awakener

{6}{G}

Creature — Giant Druid

7/7

Trample

Vivid — When this creature enters, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal X permanent cards, where X is the number of colors among permanents you control. Put any number of those permanent cards onto the battlefield, then put the rest of the revealed cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If an Aura is put onto the battlefield without being cast, the Aura's controller-to-be chooses what it will enchant as it enters the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in its current zone.

An Aura being put onto the battlefield this way can't enchant anything else that is being put onto the battlefield at the same time.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Aurora Awakener's triggered ability resolves.

0086_MTGECL_Main: Barbed Bloodletter

Barbed Bloodletter

{1}{B}

Artifact — Equipment

Flash

When this Equipment enters, attach it to target creature you control. That creature gains wither until end of turn. (It deals damage to creatures in the form of -1/-1 counters.)

Equipped creature gets +1/+2.

Equip {2}

Wither applies to any damage dealt to creatures by the affected creature. This includes combat damage as well as anything that causes that creature to deal noncombat damage, such as the effect of Assert Perfection.

0006_MTGECL_Main: Bark of Doran

Bark of Doran

{1}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +0/+1.

As long as equipped creature's toughness is greater than its power, it assigns combat damage equal to its toughness rather than its power.

Equip {1} ({1}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

Bark of Doran's second ability doesn't actually change any creature's power. It changes only the amount of combat damage the creature assigns. All other rules and effects that check power or toughness use the real values, even if they cause damage "equal to a creature's power" to be dealt.

0262_MTGECL_Main: Blood Crypt

Blood Crypt

Land — Swamp Mountain

({T}: Add {B} or {R}.)

As this land enters, you may pay 2 life. If you don't, it enters tapped.

This land has two basic land types. It's not basic, so cards such as Tend the Sprigs can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Kishla Village (from the Tarkir: Dragonstorm release).

release). If an effect puts this land onto the battlefield tapped, you may pay 2 life, but it still enters tapped.

0091_MTGECL_Main: Bloodline Bidding

Bloodline Bidding

{6}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

Choose a creature type. Return all creature cards of the chosen type from your graveyard to the battlefield.

You choose the creature type as Bloodline Bidding resolves. Once Bloodline Bidding starts to resolve, players can't respond to the choice or take any actions until Bloodline Bidding finishes resolving.

0166_MTGECL_Main: Bloom Tender

Bloom Tender

{1}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

1/1

Vivid — {T}: For each color among permanents you control, add one mana of that color.

For each color (white, blue, black, red, and green), check to see if you control a permanent of that color. You can count the same permanent for multiple colors. For example, if you control a green enchantment and a white-black creature, Bloom Tender's ability produces .

. Bloom Tender won't produce more than one mana of any particular color. At most, it will produce .

. Bloom Tender can't produce colorless mana, even if you control a colorless permanent.

0045_MTGECL_Main: Blossombind

Blossombind

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When this Aura enters, tap enchanted creature.

Enchanted creature can't become untapped and can't have counters put on it.

The effect of Blossombind's last ability doesn't remove counters that are already on the enchanted creature.

If the cost of an ability or an additional cost of a spell requires untapping or putting counters on a creature enchanted with Blossombind, that cost can't be paid. If a resolving spell or ability says that a player may untap or put counters on that creature, that player can't choose to do so.

If a replacement effect allows a player to modify or replace an event by untapping or putting counters on a creature enchanted with Blossombind, that player may apply that replacement effect, but they won't get counters. If the original event is entirely replaced, the original event won't happen.

Damage from a source with wither or infect has no effect on a creature enchanted with Blossombind. No -1/-1 counters are put on it, and no damage is marked on it. The damage is still dealt for purposes of effects that care about damage, such as lifelink.

0206_MTGECL_Main: Boggart Cursecrafter

Boggart Cursecrafter

{B}{R}

Creature — Goblin Warlock

2/3

Deathtouch

Whenever another Goblin you control dies, this creature deals 1 damage to each opponent.

If Boggart Cursecrafter dies at the same time as one or more other Goblins you control, its last ability will trigger for each of those other Goblins.

0092_MTGECL_Main: Boggart Mischief

Boggart Mischief

{2}{B}

Kindred Enchantment — Goblin

When this enchantment enters, you may blight 1. If you do, create two 1/1 black and red Goblin creature tokens. (To blight 1, put a -1/-1 counter on a creature you control.)

Whenever a Goblin creature you control dies, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

If Boggart Mischief is put into a graveyard from the battlefield at the same time as one or more Goblin creatures you control die, its last ability will trigger for each of those Goblin creatures.

0125_MTGECL_Main: Boldwyr Aggressor

Boldwyr Aggressor

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Giant Warrior

2/5

Double strike

Other Giants you control have double strike.

If a creature loses double strike after assigning damage in the first strike combat damage step (due to Boldwyr Aggressor leaving the battlefield, for example), that creature won't assign damage in the normal combat damage step.

0207_MTGECL_Main: Bre of Clan Stoutarm

Bre of Clan Stoutarm

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Giant Warrior

4/4

{1}{W}, {T}: Another target creature you control gains flying and lifelink until end of turn.

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained life this turn, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card. You may cast that card without paying its mana cost if the spell's mana value is less than or equal to the amount of life you gained this turn. Otherwise, put it into your hand.

Bre's last ability will check as your end step starts to see if you gained life this turn. If you didn't, the ability won't trigger at all. Gaining life during your end step won't cause the ability to trigger.

If you choose to cast the exiled card, you do so while Bre's last ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

Since you are using an alternative cost to cast the spell, you can't pay any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0007a_MTGECL_Main: Brigid, Clachan's Heart

Brigid, Clachan's Heart

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Kithkin Warrior

3/2

Whenever this creature enters or transforms into Brigid, Clachan's Heart, create a 1/1 green and white Kithkin creature token.

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {G}. If you do, transform Brigid.

//

Brigid, Doun's Mind

Legendary Creature — Kithkin Soldier

3/2

{T}: Add X {G} or X {W}, where X is the number of other creatures you control.

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {W}. If you do, transform Brigid.

The first ability of Brigid, Doun's Mind is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

0208_MTGECL_Main: Brigid's Command

Brigid's Command

{1}{G}{W}

Kindred Sorcery — Kithkin

Choose two —

• Create a token that's a copy of target Kithkin you control.

• Target player creates a 1/1 green and white Kithkin creature token.

• Target creature you control gets +3/+3 until end of turn.

• Target creature you control fights target creature an opponent controls.

The token created by the first mode of Brigid's Command copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that permanent copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

If all of Brigid's Command's targets are illegal as it tries to resolve, it will do nothing. If at least one target is still legal, it will resolve and do as much as it can.

0169_MTGECL_Main: Bristlebane Outrider

Bristlebane Outrider

{3}{G}

Creature — Kithkin Knight

3/5

This creature can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

As long as another creature entered the battlefield under your control this turn, this creature gets +2/+0.

Once a creature with power 3 or greater has blocked Bristlebane Outrider, changing the power of the blocking creature won't cause Bristlebane Outrider to become unblocked.

0129_MTGECL_Main: Burning Curiosity

Burning Curiosity

{2}{R}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may blight 1. (You may put a -1/-1 counter on a creature you control.)

Exile the top two cards of your library. If this spell's additional cost was paid, exile the top three cards instead. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if an exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0209_MTGECL_Main: Catharsis

Catharsis

{4}{R/W}{R/W}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/4

When this creature enters, if {W}{W} was spent to cast it, create two 1/1 green and white Kithkin creature tokens.

When this creature enters, if {R}{R} was spent to cast it, creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain haste until end of turn.

Evoke {R/W}{R/W} (You may cast this spell for its evoke cost. If you do, it's sacrificed when it enters.)

Catharsis's first and second abilities care about what mana was spent to pay its total cost, not just what mana was spent to pay the hybrid mana symbols in its cost.

Catharsis's first and second abilities check to see if at least two mana of the appropriate colors were spent to pay Catharsis's cost. It doesn't matter if more than two mana of that color was spent; the effect isn't multiplied.

If this spell is copied, the copy will not have had any colors of mana paid for it, no matter what colors were spent on the original spell.

0170_MTGECL_Main: Celestial Reunion

Celestial Reunion

{X}{G}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may choose a creature type and behold two creatures of that type.

Search your library for a creature card with mana value X or less, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle. If this spell's additional cost was paid and the revealed card is the chosen type, put that card onto the battlefield instead of putting it into your hand.

If a card in a library has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. To behold two creatures of a specified creature type, you can reveal two creature cards of that type from your hand, choose two creatures you control of that type on the battlefield, or reveal one card and choose one creature on the battlefield.

Notably, Celestial Reunion's behold instruction is limited to "creatures." It doesn't allow you to behold kindred cards or kindred permanents, which are permitted for most other behold instructions.

0009_MTGECL_Main: Champion of the Clachan

Champion of the Clachan

{3}{W}

Creature — Kithkin Knight

4/5

Flash

As an additional cost to cast this spell, behold a Kithkin and exile it. (Exile a Kithkin you control or a Kithkin card from your hand.)

Other Kithkin you control get +1/+1.

When this creature leaves the battlefield, return the exiled card to its owner's hand.

If Champion of the Clachan is countered or otherwise fails to resolve, the beheld card will remain in exile indefinitely.

0130_MTGECL_Main: Champion of the Path

Champion of the Path

{3}{R}

Creature — Elemental Sorcerer

7/3

As an additional cost to cast this spell, behold an Elemental and exile it. (Exile an Elemental you control or an Elemental card from your hand.)

Whenever another Elemental you control enters, it deals damage equal to its power to each opponent.

When this creature leaves the battlefield, return the exiled card to its owner's hand.

If Champion of the Path is countered or otherwise fails to resolve, the beheld card will remain in exile indefinitely.

If an Elemental you control that isn't a creature enters (probably because it's a kindred permanent with the Elemental subtype), Champion of the Path's second ability will still trigger. If that Elemental still isn't a creature when the ability resolves, the ability won't deal any damage.

If the Elemental that caused Champion of the Path's second ability to trigger is no longer on the battlefield when that ability resolves, use that Elemental's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage is dealt.

0095_MTGECL_Main: Champion of the Weird

Champion of the Weird

{3}{B}

Creature — Goblin Berserker

5/5

As an additional cost to cast this spell, behold a Goblin and exile it. (Exile a Goblin you control or a Goblin card from your hand.)

Pay 1 life, Blight 2: Target opponent blights 2. Activate only as a sorcery.

When this creature leaves the battlefield, return the exiled card to its owner's hand.

If Champion of the Weird is countered or otherwise fails to resolve, the beheld card will remain in exile indefinitely.

0171_MTGECL_Main: Champions of the Perfect

Champions of the Perfect

{3}{G}

Creature — Elf Warrior

6/6

As an additional cost to cast this spell, behold an Elf and exile it. (Exile an Elf you control or an Elf card from your hand.)

Whenever you cast a creature spell, draw a card.

When this creature leaves the battlefield, return the exiled card to its owner's hand.

If Champions of the Perfect is countered or otherwise fails to resolve, the beheld card will remain in exile indefinitely.

0046_MTGECL_Main: Champions of the Shoal

Champions of the Shoal

{3}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Soldier

4/6

As an additional cost to cast this spell, behold a Merfolk and exile it. (Exile a Merfolk you control or a Merfolk card from your hand.)

Whenever this creature enters or becomes tapped, tap up to one target creature and put a stun counter on it.

When this creature leaves the battlefield, return the exiled card to its owner's hand.

If Champions of the Shoal is countered or otherwise fails to resolve, the beheld card will remain in exile indefinitely.

One or more stun counters on a permanent create a single replacement effect that stops the permanent from untapping. That effect is "If a permanent with a stun counter on it would become untapped, instead remove a stun counter from it."

0253_MTGECL_Main: Chronicle of Victory

Chronicle of Victory

{6}

Legendary Artifact

As Chronicle of Victory enters, choose a creature type.

Creatures you control of the chosen type get +2/+2 and have first strike and trample.

Whenever you cast a spell of the chosen type, draw a card.

The choice of creature type is made as Chronicle of Victory enters. Players can't take any actions between the time the choice is made and the time the appropriate creatures begin to get +2/+2.

You must choose an existing creature type, such as Goblin or Elemental. Card types such as artifact and supertypes such as legendary can't be chosen.

Chronicle of Victory's last ability resolves before the spell that causes it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0132_MTGECL_Main: Collective Inferno

Collective Inferno

{3}{R}{R}

Enchantment

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

As this enchantment enters, choose a creature type.

Double all damage that sources you control of the chosen type would deal.

The damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The doubled damage isn't dealt by Collective Inferno unless (in a very unusual case) it was the original source of damage.

If another effect (or effects) modifies how much damage a source you control of the chosen type would deal (for example, by preventing some of that damage), the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses the order in which any such effects, including the effect of Collective Inferno's last ability, apply. If all of the damage is prevented before the effect of Collective Inferno's last ability would apply, its effect no longer applies.

If damage dealt is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents or players, that damage is divided or assigned before any effects modify how much damage would be dealt. For example, say you control Collective Inferno and you attack an opponent with a 5/5 creature of the chosen type with trample and haste. If it's blocked by a 2/2 creature, you can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. Those amounts are then doubled to 4 and 6, respectively.

0012_MTGECL_Main: Curious Colossus

Curious Colossus

{5}{W}{W}

Creature — Giant Warrior

7/7

When this creature enters, each creature target opponent controls loses all abilities, becomes a Coward in addition to its other types, and has base power and toughness 1/1.

The effects of Curious Colossus's ability last indefinitely. They don't expire during the cleanup step or when Curious Colossus leaves the battlefield.

The effects of Curious Colossus's ability apply only to creatures the target opponent controls as the ability resolves. Creatures they begin to control later won't be affected.

If one of the affected creatures gains an ability after Curious Colossus's ability resolves, it will keep that ability.

Curious Colossus's ability overwrites all previous effects that set an affected creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after the ability resolves will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Appeal to Eirdu, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

0098_MTGECL_Main: Dawnhand Dissident

Dawnhand Dissident

{B}

Creature — Elf Warlock

1/2

{T}, Blight 1: Surveil 1.

{T}, Blight 2: Exile target card from a graveyard.

During your turn, you may cast creature spells from among cards you own exiled with this creature by removing three counters from among creatures you control in addition to paying their other costs.

You must still pay all costs and follow any timing restrictions and permissions for creature spells you cast from exile this way. Normally, you'll be able to cast them only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

Dawnhand Dissident must be under your control in order for you to start casting a creature spell using its last ability, but it doesn't need to stay under your control throughout that process or be under your control as the spell resolves. If, for example, you sacrifice Dawnhand Dissident to pay an additional cost of the spell or it's destroyed in response, the spell will still resolve normally.

0212_MTGECL_Main: Deceit

Deceit

{4}{U/B}{U/B}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

5/5

When this creature enters, if {U}{U} was spent to cast it, return up to one other target nonland permanent to its owner's hand.

When this creature enters, if {B}{B} was spent to cast it, target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from it. That player discards that card.

Evoke {U/B}{U/B}

Deceit's first and second abilities care about what mana was spent to pay its total cost, not just what mana was spent to pay the hybrid mana symbols in its cost.

Deceit's first and second abilities check to see if at least two mana of the appropriate colors were spent to pay Deceit's cost. It doesn't matter if more than two mana of that color was spent; the effect isn't multiplied.

If this spell is copied, the copy will not have had any colors of mana paid for it, no matter what colors were spent on the original spell.

0215_MTGECL_Main: Doran, Besieged by Time

Doran, Besieged by Time

{1}{W}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Treefolk Druid

0/5

Each creature spell you cast with toughness greater than its power costs {1} less to cast.

Whenever a creature you control attacks or blocks, it gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the difference between its power and toughness.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of this ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Doran's first ability applies only to generic mana in the total cost of creature spells you cast with toughness greater than their power.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Doran's last ability resolves.

To find the difference between a creature's power and its toughness, subtract the smaller of those two numbers from the larger one. For example, the difference between the power and toughness of a 3/5 creature is 2. The difference between the power and toughness of a 5/3 creature is also 2.

0216_MTGECL_Main: Dream Harvest

Dream Harvest

{5}{U/B}{U/B}

Sorcery

Each opponent exiles cards from the top of their library until they have exiled cards with total mana value 5 or greater this way. Until end of turn, you may cast cards exiled this way without paying their mana costs.

If a card in a library has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. Since you are using an alternative cost to cast the spells, you can't pay any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If a spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0175_MTGECL_Main: Dundoolin Weaver

Dundoolin Weaver

{1}{G}

Creature — Kithkin Druid

2/1

When this creature enters, if you control three or more creatures, return target permanent card from your graveyard to your hand.

If you don't control three or more creatures immediately after Dundoolin Weaver enters, its ability won't trigger. If you don't control three or more creatures as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. It doesn't matter if any of the creatures you control when the ability resolves are the same creatures as the ones you controlled when it triggered.

0263_MTGECL_Main: Eclipsed Realms

Eclipsed Realms

Land

As this land enters, choose Elemental, Elf, Faerie, Giant, Goblin, Kithkin, Merfolk, or Treefolk.

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast a spell of the chosen type or activate an ability of a source of the chosen type.

Sources of the chosen creature type include any objects with the chosen subtype. For example, if you chose Kithkin, you could spend the mana to activate the ability of a Kithkin permanent you control or a Kithkin card in your hand or graveyard.

0013a_MTGECL_Main: Eirdu, Carrier of Dawn

Eirdu, Carrier of Dawn

{3}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elemental God

5/5

Flying, lifelink

Creature spells you cast have convoke. (Your creatures can help cast those spells. Each creature you tap while casting a creature spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {B}. If you do, transform Eirdu.

//

Isilu, Carrier of Twilight

Legendary Creature — Elemental God

5/5

Flying, lifelink

Each other nontoken creature you control has persist. (When it dies, if it had no -1/-1 counters on it, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a -1/-1 counter on it.)

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {W}. If you do, transform Isilu.

If you sacrifice Eirdu while casting a creature spell (to activate a mana ability, for example), the spell won't have convoke when you pay its costs unless it has convoke some other way.

If a card with persist is removed from the graveyard after it dies but before the triggered ability resolves, it won't be returned to the battlefield.

Once persist returns the creature, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras that were attached to it won't return to the battlefield. Equipment that was attached to it will remain unattached. Any counters that were on it won't be put on the new creature.

If a creature has +1/+1 counters and -1/-1 counters on it, state-based actions remove the same number of each so that it has only one kind of those counters on it. A creature's persist ability can bring it back again if its -1/-1 counters are removed this way.

If a creature with persist that has +1/+1 counters on it receives enough -1/-1 counters to cause it to be destroyed by lethal damage or put into its owner's graveyard for having 0 or less toughness, persist won't trigger and the card won't return to the battlefield. That's because persist checks the creature as it last existed on the battlefield, and it still had -1/-1 counters on it at that point.

0222_MTGECL_Main: Emptiness

Emptiness

{4}{W/B}{W/B}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/5

When this creature enters, if {W}{W} was spent to cast it, return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

When this creature enters, if {B}{B} was spent to cast it, put three -1/-1 counters on up to one target creature.

Evoke {W/B}{W/B}

Emptiness's first and second abilities care about what mana was spent to pay its total cost, not just what mana was spent to pay the hybrid mana symbols in its cost.

Emptiness's first and second abilities check to see if at least two mana of the appropriate colors were spent to pay Emptiness's cost. It doesn't matter if more than two mana of that color was spent; the effect isn't multiplied.

If this spell is copied, the copy will not have had any colors of mana paid for it, no matter what colors were spent on the original spell.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0134_MTGECL_Main: End-Blaze Epiphany

End-Blaze Epiphany

{X}{R}

Instant

End-Blaze Epiphany deals X damage to target creature. When that creature dies this turn, exile a number of cards from the top of your library equal to its power, then choose a card exiled this way. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the chosen exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0135_MTGECL_Main: Enraged Flamecaster

Enraged Flamecaster

{2}{R}

Creature — Elemental Sorcerer

3/2

Reach

Whenever you cast a spell with mana value 4 or greater, this creature deals 2 damage to each opponent.

If a spell has in its mana cost, use the value chosen for that X to determine the mana value of that spell.

0136_MTGECL_Main: Explosive Prodigy

Explosive Prodigy

{1}{R}

Creature — Elemental Sorcerer

1/1

Vivid — When this creature enters, it deals X damage to target creature an opponent controls, where X is the number of colors among permanents you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Explosive Prodigy's ability resolves.

0137_MTGECL_Main: Feed the Flames

Feed the Flames

{3}{R}

Instant

Feed the Flames deals 5 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

Feed the Flames's replacement effect will exile the target creature if it would die this turn for any reason, not just due to lethal damage.

0224_MTGECL_Main: Figure of Fable

Figure of Fable

{G/W}

Creature — Kithkin

1/1

{G/W}: This creature becomes a Kithkin Scout with base power and toughness 2/3.

{1}{G/W}{G/W}: If this creature is a Scout, it becomes a Kithkin Soldier with base power and toughness 4/5.

{3}{G/W}{G/W}{G/W}: If this creature is a Soldier, it becomes a Kithkin Avatar with base power and toughness 7/8 and protection from each of your opponents.

None of these abilities have durations. If one of them resolves, it will remain in effect until the game ends, Figure of Fable leaves the battlefield, or some subsequent effect changes its characteristics, whichever comes first.

Figure of Fable's abilities overwrite its existing creature types. For example, once Figure of Fable's second ability resolves, if it was a Scout when the ability resolves, Figure of Fable will be a Kithkin Soldier. It won't have the Scout creature type.

You can activate Figure of Fable's abilities regardless of what creature types it currently has. Each ability checks Figure of Fable's creature types when it resolves. If Figure of Fable doesn't have the appropriate creature type at that time, the ability will do nothing. (Go figure.)

The effects from Figure of Fable's abilities overwrite other effects that set power and/or toughness if and only if those effects existed before the ability resolved. They will not overwrite effects that modify power or toughness without setting it (whether from a static ability, counters, or a resolved spell or ability), nor will they overwrite effects that set power and toughness which come into existence after they resolve. Effects that switch a creature's power and toughness are always applied after any other power- or toughness-changing effects, regardless of the order in which they are created.

0255_MTGECL_Main: Firdoch Core

Firdoch Core

{3}

Kindred Artifact — Shapeshifter

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

{4}: This artifact becomes a 4/4 artifact creature until end of turn.

Firdoch Core's last ability overwrites all previous effects that set its base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after the ability resolves will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Appeal to Eirdu, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

0139_MTGECL_Main: Flamebraider

Flamebraider

{1}{R}

Creature — Elemental Bard

2/2

{T}: Add two mana in any combination of colors. Spend this mana only to cast Elemental spells or activate abilities of Elemental sources.

"Elemental sources" include any objects with the creature type Elemental. For example, you could spend the mana to activate the ability of an Elemental permanent you control or an Elemental card in your hand or graveyard.

0225_MTGECL_Main: Flaring Cinder

Flaring Cinder

{1}{U/R}{U/R}

Creature — Elemental Sorcerer

3/2

When this creature enters and whenever you cast a spell with mana value 4 or greater, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

If a spell has in its mana cost, use the value chosen for that X to determine the mana value of that spell.

0257_MTGECL_Main: Gathering Stone

Gathering Stone

{4}

Artifact

As this artifact enters, choose a creature type.

Spells you cast of the chosen type cost {1} less to cast.

When this artifact enters and at the beginning of your upkeep, look at the top card of your library. If it's a card of the chosen type, you may reveal it and put it into your hand. If you don't put the card into your hand, you may put it into your graveyard.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of this ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Gathering Stone's second ability applies only to generic mana in the total cost of spells you cast of the chosen type.

You don't have to reveal the card you look at with Gathering Stone's third ability even if it's a card of the chosen type. If you choose not to reveal it this way, you can still put it into your graveyard.

0141_MTGECL_Main: Giantfall

Giantfall

{1}{R}

Instant

Choose one —

• Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls.

• Destroy target artifact.

If the first mode is chosen and either target is an illegal target as Giantfall tries to resolve, the creature you control won't deal damage.

0049_MTGECL_Main: Glamer Gifter

Glamer Gifter

{1}{U}

Creature — Faerie Wizard

1/2

Flash

Flying

When this creature enters, choose up to one other target creature. Until end of turn, that creature has base power and toughness 4/4 and gains all creature types.

Glamer Gifter's last ability overwrites all previous effects that set the affected creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after the ability resolves will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Appeal to Eirdu, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

0051_MTGECL_Main: Glen Elendra Guardian

Glen Elendra Guardian

{2}{U}

Creature — Faerie Wizard

3/4

Flash

Flying

This creature enters with a -1/-1 counter on it.

{1}{U}, Remove a counter from this creature: Counter target noncreature spell. Its controller draws a card.

If the target noncreature spell is an illegal target as Glen Elendra Guardian's last ability tries to resolve (probably because that spell already left the stack due to another effect), it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No player will draw a card.

0052_MTGECL_Main: Glen Elendra's Answer

Glen Elendra's Answer

{2}{U}{U}

Instant

This spell can't be countered.

Counter all spells your opponents control and all abilities your opponents control. Create a 1/1 blue and black Faerie creature token with flying for each spell and ability countered this way.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Glen Elendra's Answer. When that spell or ability resolves, Glen Elendra's Answer won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

Glen Elendra's Answer counters only spells, activated abilities, and triggered abilities your opponents control that are already on the stack. It doesn't prevent spells from being cast or abilities from being activated or triggering later in the turn, and it has no effect on static abilities.

Activated abilities are written in the form "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities, such as equip and crew, are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder texts.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities, such as mobilize (from the Tarkir: Dragonstorm release), are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

release), are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text. Glen Elendra's Answer can't target mana abilities. An activated mana ability is one that could add mana as it resolves, doesn't have a target, and isn't a loyalty ability. A triggered mana ability is one that could add mana as it resolves and triggers based on an activated mana ability.

0227_MTGECL_Main: Glister Bairn

Glister Bairn

{2}{G/U}{G/U}{G/U}

Creature — Ouphe

1/4

Vivid — At the beginning of combat on your turn, another target creature you control gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of colors among permanents you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Glister Bairn's ability resolves.

0102_MTGECL_Main: Gloom Ripper

Gloom Ripper

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Elf Assassin

4/4

When this creature enters, target creature you control gets +X/+0 until end of turn and up to one target creature an opponent controls gets -0/-X until end of turn, where X is the number of Elves you control plus the number of Elf cards in your graveyard.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Gloom Ripper's ability resolves.

0142_MTGECL_Main: Goatnap

Goatnap

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Gain control of target creature until end of turn. Untap that creature. It gains haste until end of turn. If that creature is a Goat, it also gets +3/+0 until end of turn.

Goatnap can target any creature, even one that's untapped or one you already control.

To determine whether the target creature gets +3/+0, look at its creature types after you've gained control of it, untapped it, and given it haste. If it's not a Goat at this time, it won't get +3/+0, even if it becomes a Goat later in the turn. If it is a Goat, it gets +3/+0, even if it stops being a Goat later in the turn.

Goat is a creature type. Keep in mind that creatures with the changeling ability are Goats. (Whether they're "goated" or not is too subjective for this ruling to address.)

0143_MTGECL_Main: Goliath Daydreamer

Goliath Daydreamer

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Giant Wizard

4/4

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell from your hand, exile that card with a dream counter on it instead of putting it into your graveyard as it resolves.

Whenever this creature attacks, you may cast a spell from among cards you own in exile with dream counters on them without paying its mana cost.

The spell will have all of its normal effects before being exiled. If the spell's normal effects include exiling itself, the effect of Goliath Daydreamer's first ability won't apply to it.

If a spell is countered or otherwise fails to resolve, Goliath Daydreamer's first ability won't exile it.

Goliath Daydreamer's last ability allows you to cast an exiled card with a dream counter on it only while the ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast the spell later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

Since you are using an alternative cost to cast the spell, you can't pay any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0105a_MTGECL_Main: Grub, Storied Matriarch

Grub, Storied Matriarch

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Warlock

2/1

Menace

Whenever this creature enters or transforms into Grub, Storied Matriarch, return up to one target Goblin card from your graveyard to your hand.

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {R}. If you do, transform Grub.

//

Grub, Notorious Auntie

Legendary Creature — Goblin Warrior

2/1

Menace

Whenever Grub attacks, you may blight 1. If you do, create a tapped and attacking token that's a copy of the blighted creature, except it has "At the beginning of the end step, sacrifice this token."

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {B}. If you do, transform Grub.

If a creature's toughness is reduced to 0 while blighting during the resolution of Grub, Notorious Auntie's second ability, that creature won't die until after the ability finishes resolving. The same is true if the -1/-1 counter would cause damage already marked on that creature to become lethal.

The token created by Grub, Notorious Auntie's second ability copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else, with the listed exception (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the listed exception.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exception.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

0228_MTGECL_Main: Grub's Command

Grub's Command

{3}{B}{R}

Kindred Sorcery — Goblin

Choose two —

• Create a token that's a copy of target Goblin you control.

• Creatures target player controls get +1/+1 and gain haste until end of turn.

• Destroy target artifact or creature.

• Target player mills five cards, then puts each Goblin card milled this way into their hand.

The token created by the first mode of Grub's Command copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that permanent copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

If all of Grub's Command's targets are illegal as it tries to resolve, it will do nothing. If at least one target is still legal, it will resolve and do as much as it can.

0265_MTGECL_Main: Hallowed Fountain

Hallowed Fountain

Land — Plains Island

({T}: Add {W} or {U}.)

As this land enters, you may pay 2 life. If you don't, it enters tapped.

This land has two basic land types. It's not basic, so cards such as Tend the Sprigs can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Kishla Village (from the Tarkir: Dragonstorm release).

release). If an effect puts this land onto the battlefield tapped, you may pay 2 life, but it still enters tapped.

0054_MTGECL_Main: Harmonized Crescendo

Harmonized Crescendo

{4}{U}{U}

Instant

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

Choose a creature type. Draw a card for each permanent you control of that type.

You choose the creature type as Harmonized Crescendo resolves. Once Harmonized Crescendo starts to resolve, players can't respond to the choice or take any actions until Harmonized Crescendo finishes resolving.

0107_MTGECL_Main: Heirloom Auntie

Heirloom Auntie

{2}{B}

Creature — Goblin Warlock

4/4

This creature enters with two -1/-1 counters on it.

Whenever another creature you control dies, surveil 1, then remove a -1/-1 counter from this creature. (To surveil 1, look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

If Heirloom Auntie dies at the same time as one or more other creatures you control, its last ability will trigger for each of those other creatures.

0145_MTGECL_Main: Hexing Squelcher

Hexing Squelcher

{1}{R}

Creature — Goblin Sorcerer

2/2

This spell can't be countered.

Ward—Pay 2 life.

Spells you control can't be countered.

Other creatures you control have "Ward—Pay 2 life."

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target any spell that can't be countered. When that spell or ability resolves, the spell that can't be countered won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

0229_MTGECL_Main: High Perfect Morcant

High Perfect Morcant

{2}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Noble

4/4

Whenever High Perfect Morcant or another Elf you control enters, each opponent blights 1. (They each put a -1/-1 counter on a creature they control.)

Tap three untapped Elves you control: Proliferate. Activate only as a sorcery. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

If High Perfect Morcant enters at the same time as one or more other Elves you control, its first ability will trigger for each of those other Elves as well as itself.

When you proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter—only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a player or permanent has more than one kind of counter on it, and you choose for it to get additional counters, it must get one of each kind of counter it already has. You can't have it get just one kind of counter it already has and not the others.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

0146_MTGECL_Main: Impolite Entrance

Impolite Entrance

{R}

Sorcery

Target creature gains trample and haste until end of turn.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Impolite Entrance tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0108_MTGECL_Main: Iron-Shield Elf

Iron-Shield Elf

{1}{B}

Creature — Elf Warrior

3/1

Discard a card: This creature gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it. (Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy it. If its toughness is 0 or less, it still dies.)

You can activate Iron-Shield Elf's ability even if Iron-Shield Elf is already tapped.

0147_MTGECL_Main: Kindle the Inner Flame

Kindle the Inner Flame

{3}{R}

Kindred Sorcery — Elemental

Create a token that's a copy of target creature you control, except it has haste and "At the beginning of the end step, sacrifice this token."

Flashback—{1}{R}, Behold three Elementals. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it. To behold an Elemental, choose an Elemental you control or reveal an Elemental card from your hand.)

The token created by Kindle the Inner Flame copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else, with the listed exceptions (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exceptions.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

To behold three Elementals, you can reveal three Elemental cards from your hand, choose three Elementals you control on the battlefield, or reveal and choose any combination that adds up to three. You can't behold the same object more than once to pay this cost.

0022_MTGECL_Main: Kinscaer Sentry

Kinscaer Sentry

{1}{W}

Creature — Kithkin Soldier

2/2

First strike, lifelink

Whenever this creature attacks, you may put a creature card with mana value X or less from your hand onto the battlefield tapped and attacking, where X is the number of attacking creatures you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Kinscaer Sentry's last ability resolves.

If a card in your hand has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. You choose the player, planeswalker, or battle the creature you put onto the battlefield is attacking. It doesn't have to attack the same player, planeswalker, or battle as Kinscaer Sentry.

Although the creatures put onto the battlefield with Kinscaer Sentry enter as attacking creatures, they were never declared as attacking creatures. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when the creatures enter attacking.

0231_MTGECL_Main: Kirol, Attentive First-Year

Kirol, Attentive First-Year

{1}{R/W}{R/W}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Cleric

3/3

Tap two untapped creatures you control: Copy target triggered ability you control. You may choose new targets for the copy. Activate only once each turn.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities, such as mobilize (from the Tarkir: Dragonstorm release), are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text. The source of the copy created by Kirol's ability is the same as the source of the original ability.

release), are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text. The source of the copy created by Kirol's ability is the same as the source of the original ability. If the ability copied by Kirol's ability is modal (that is, if it says, "Choose one —" or similar), the mode is copied and can't be changed.

If the ability copied by Kirol's ability divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

Any choices made when the ability resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied by Kirol's ability. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves. If a triggered ability asks you to pay a cost, you pay that cost for the copy separately.

If an ability is linked to a second ability, copies of that ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by the ability and the copy. For example, if Tidehollow Sculler's enters-the-battlefield ability is copied and two cards are exiled, they both return when Tidehollow Sculler leaves the battlefield.

0023_MTGECL_Main: Kithkeeper

Kithkeeper

{6}{W}

Creature — Elemental

3/3

Vivid — When this creature enters, create X 1/1 green and white Kithkin creature tokens, where X is the number of colors among permanents you control.

Tap three untapped creatures you control: This creature gets +3/+0 and gains flying until end of turn.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Kithkeeper's first ability resolves.

0056_MTGECL_Main: Kulrath Mystic

Kulrath Mystic

{2}{U}

Creature — Elemental Wizard

2/4

Whenever you cast a spell with mana value 4 or greater, this creature gets +2/+0 and gains vigilance until end of turn.

If a spell has in its mana cost, use the value chosen for that X to determine the mana value of that spell.

0148_MTGECL_Main: Kulrath Zealot

Kulrath Zealot

{5}{R}

Creature — Elemental Warrior

6/5

When this creature enters, exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

Basic landcycling {1}{R} ({1}{R}, Discard this card: Search your library for a basic land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0149_MTGECL_Main: Lasting Tarfire

Lasting Tarfire

{1}{R}

Enchantment

At the beginning of each end step, if you put a counter on a creature this turn, this enchantment deals 2 damage to each opponent.

Lasting Tarfire's ability will check as your end step starts to see if you put a counter on a creature this turn. If you didn't, the ability won't trigger at all. Putting a counter on a creature during your end step won't cause the ability to trigger.

0150_MTGECL_Main: Lavaleaper

Lavaleaper

{3}{R}

Creature — Elemental

4/4

All creatures have haste.

Whenever a player taps a basic land for mana, that player adds one mana of any type that land produced.

Lavaleaper's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

0024_MTGECL_Main: Liminal Hold

Liminal Hold

{3}{W}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, exile up to one target nonland permanent an opponent controls until this enchantment leaves the battlefield. You gain 2 life.

If Liminal Hold leaves the battlefield before its ability resolves, the target nonland permanent won't be exiled. You'll still gain life if that permanent remains a legal target.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is exiled this way, its owner chooses what it will enchant as it returns to the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to a permanent with shroud, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in exile for the rest of the game.

0233_MTGECL_Main: Maralen, Fae Ascendant

Maralen, Fae Ascendant

{2}{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elf Faerie Noble

4/5

Flying

Whenever Maralen or another Elf or Faerie you control enters, exile the top two cards of target opponent's library.

Once each turn, you may cast a spell with mana value less than or equal to the number of Elves and Faeries you control from among cards exiled with Maralen this turn without paying its mana cost.

If Maralen enters at the same time as one or more other Elves or Faeries you control, its first ability will trigger for each of those other Elves and Faeries as well as itself.

If an exiled card has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. Since you are using an alternative cost to cast the spell, you can't pay any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0025_MTGECL_Main: Meanders Guide

Meanders Guide

{2}{W}

Creature — Merfolk Scout

3/2

Whenever this creature attacks, you may tap another untapped Merfolk you control. When you do, return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

You don't choose a target for Meanders Guide's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you tap another untapped Merfolk you control this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0151_MTGECL_Main: Meek Attack

Meek Attack

{2}{R}

Enchantment

{1}{R}: You may put a creature card with total power and toughness 5 or less from your hand onto the battlefield. That creature gains haste. At the beginning of the next end step, sacrifice that creature.

You sacrifice the creature only if you still control it. If that creature has left the battlefield, even if it came back, you don't sacrifice it.

0059_MTGECL_Main: Mirrorform

Mirrorform

{4}{U}{U}

Instant

Each nonland permanent you control becomes a copy of target non-Aura permanent.

The permanents copy exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else; see below). They don't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the permanents become copies of whatever that permanent copied.

Because the permanents aren't entering the battlefield when they become copies of the target permanent, any "When [this permanent] enters" or "[This permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent won't apply.

0258_MTGECL_Main: Mirrormind Crown

Mirrormind Crown

{4}

Artifact — Equipment

As long as this Equipment is attached to a creature, the first time you would create one or more tokens each turn, you may instead create that many tokens that are copies of equipped creature.

Equip {2}

The tokens created by Mirrormind Crown's ability copy exactly what was printed on the equipped creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). They don't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied creature is a token, the tokens that are created copy the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the tokens enter as whatever that creature copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the tokens enter. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

0184_MTGECL_Main: Moon-Vigil Adherents

Moon-Vigil Adherents

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

0/0

Trample

This creature gets +1/+1 for each creature you control and each creature card in your graveyard.

Because damage remains marked on creatures until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Moon-Vigil Adherents may become lethal if the number of creatures you control or creature cards in your graveyard changes.

0185_MTGECL_Main: Morcant's Eyes

Morcant's Eyes

{1}{G}

Kindred Enchantment — Elf

At the beginning of your upkeep, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

{4}{G}{G}, Sacrifice this enchantment: Create X 2/2 black and green Elf creature tokens, where X is the number of Elf cards in your graveyard. Activate only as a sorcery.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Morcant's Eyes's last ability resolves. In most cases, Morcant's Eyes will be in your graveyard at that time, so it will count toward the value of X.

0027_MTGECL_Main: Morningtide's Light

Morningtide's Light

{3}{W}

Sorcery

Exile any number of target creatures. At the beginning of the next end step, return those cards to the battlefield tapped under their owners' control.

Until your next turn, prevent all damage that would be dealt to you.

Exile Morningtide's Light.

Auras attached to the exiled creatures will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creatures will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creatures will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0111_MTGECL_Main: Mornsong Aria

Mornsong Aria

{1}{B}{B}

Legendary Enchantment

Players can't draw cards or gain life.

At the beginning of each player's draw step, that player loses 3 life, searches their library for a card, puts it into their hand, then shuffles.

Spells and abilities that cause players to draw cards or gain life still resolve while Mornsong Aria is on the battlefield. No player will draw cards or gain life, but any other effects of that spell or ability will still happen.

If an effect says to set a player's life total to a number that's higher than the player's current life total while Mornsong Aria is on the battlefield, the player's life total doesn't change.

0186_MTGECL_Main: Mutable Explorer

Mutable Explorer

{2}{G}

Creature — Shapeshifter

1/1

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

When this creature enters, create a tapped Mutavault token. (It's a land with "{T}: Add {C}" and "{1}: This token becomes a 2/2 creature with all creature types until end of turn. It's still a land.")

Mutable Explorer's last ability creates a token that's a copy of the card Mutavault in the Oracle card reference. Official text for Mutavault can be found using the Gatherer card database at Gatherer.Wizards.com.

0113_MTGECL_Main: Nameless Inversion

Nameless Inversion

{1}{B}

Kindred Instant — Shapeshifter

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

Target creature gets +3/-3 and loses all creature types until end of turn.

If a creature loses all creature types but then gains a new creature type later in the turn, it will be that new creature type.

0060_MTGECL_Main: Noggle the Mind

Noggle the Mind

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and is a colorless Noggle with base power and toughness 1/1. (It loses all colors and all other creature types.)

Noggle the Mind overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply afterward will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify the creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Appeal to Eirdu, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

0061a_MTGECL_Main: Oko, Lorwyn Liege

Oko, Lorwyn Liege

{2}{U}

Legendary Planeswalker — Oko

3

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {G}. If you do, transform Oko.

+2: Up to one target creature gains all creature types. (This effect doesn't end.)

+1: Target creature gets -2/-0 until your next turn.

//

Oko, Shadowmoor Scion

Legendary Planeswalker — Oko

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {U}. If you do, transform Oko.

−1: Mill three cards. You may put a permanent card from among them into your hand.

−3: Create two 3/3 green Elk creature tokens.

−6: Choose a creature type. You get an emblem with "Creatures you control of the chosen type get +3/+3 and have vigilance and hexproof."

The effect of Oko, Lorwyn Liege's first loyalty ability lasts indefinitely. It doesn't expire during the cleanup step or when Oko leaves the battlefield or transforms.

0062_MTGECL_Main: Omni-Changeling

Omni-Changeling

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Shapeshifter

0/0

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

You may have this creature enter as a copy of any creature on the battlefield, except it has changeling.

Omni-Changeling copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else, with the listed exception (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied creature is a token, Omni-Changeling copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the listed exception.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then Omni-Changeling enters as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exception.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Omni-Changeling enters. Any "as this creature enters" or "this creature enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

You can choose not to have Omni-Changeling enter as a copy of another creature. If you do, it will just be a 0/0 Shapeshifter with changeling, and unless another effect is increasing its toughness, it will be put into its owner's graveyard.

0266_MTGECL_Main: Overgrown Tomb

Overgrown Tomb

Land — Swamp Forest

({T}: Add {B} or {G}.)

As this land enters, you may pay 2 life. If you don't, it enters tapped.

This land has two basic land types. It's not basic, so cards such as Tend the Sprigs can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Kishla Village (from the Tarkir: Dragonstorm release).

release). If an effect puts this land onto the battlefield tapped, you may pay 2 life, but it still enters tapped.

0028_MTGECL_Main: Personify

Personify

{1}{W}

Instant

Exile target creature you control, then return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control. Create a 1/1 colorless Shapeshifter creature token with changeling. (It's every creature type.)

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0188_MTGECL_Main: Prismabasher

Prismabasher

{4}{G}{G}

Creature — Elemental

6/6

Trample

Vivid — When this creature enters, up to X target creatures you control get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of colors among permanents you control.

The value of X is calculated when Prismabasher's last ability triggers for the purpose of defining the maximum number of target creatures. It is calculated again when the ability resolves to determine the amount of the power and toughness bonus.

0189_MTGECL_Main: Prismatic Undercurrents

Prismatic Undercurrents

{3}{G}

Enchantment

Vivid — When this enchantment enters, search your library for up to X basic land cards, where X is the number of colors among permanents you control. Reveal those cards, put them into your hand, then shuffle.

You may play an additional land on each of your turns.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Prismatic Undercurrents's first ability resolves.

The effect of Prismatic Undercurrents's last ability is cumulative with similar effects. For example, if you control two Prismatic Undercurrents, you'll be able to play three lands during each of your turns.

0190_MTGECL_Main: Pummeler for Hire

Pummeler for Hire

{4}{G}

Creature — Giant Mercenary

4/4

Vigilance, reach

Ward {2} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

When this creature enters, you gain X life, where X is the greatest power among Giants you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Pummeler for Hire's last ability resolves.

0239_MTGECL_Main: Raiding Schemes

Raiding Schemes

{3}{R}{G}

Enchantment

Each noncreature spell you cast has conspire. (As you cast a noncreature spell, you may tap two untapped creatures you control that share a color with it. When you do, copy it and you may choose new targets for the copy. A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

If a spell has multiple instances of conspire (perhaps from multiple Raiding Schemes), you may choose to pay for each of those abilities individually. Each conspire ability triggers only if you tap two creatures specifically for that ability.

If the spell has any targets, the copy will have the same targets unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell (such as conspire's triggered ability that creates a copy of the spell) won't trigger.

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token. That token isn't "created" and won't interact with abilities that care about tokens being created.

0240_MTGECL_Main: Reaping Willow

Reaping Willow

{1}{W/B}{W/B}{W/B}

Creature — Treefolk Cleric

3/6

Lifelink

This creature enters with two -1/-1 counters on it.

{1}{W/B}, Remove two counters from this creature: Return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0152_MTGECL_Main: Reckless Ransacking

Reckless Ransacking

{1}{R}

Instant

Target creature gets +3/+2 until end of turn. Create a Treasure token. (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this token: Add one mana of any color.")

If the target creature is an illegal target as Reckless Ransacking tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't create a Treasure token.

0031_MTGECL_Main: Reluctant Dounguard

Reluctant Dounguard

{2}{W}

Creature — Kithkin Soldier

4/4

This creature enters with two -1/-1 counters on it.

Whenever another creature you control enters while this creature has a -1/-1 counter on it, remove a -1/-1 counter from this creature.

If Reluctant Dounguard enters at the same time as one or more other creatures you control, its last ability will trigger for each of those creatures (unless it somehow entered without -1/-1 counters on it.)

0116_MTGECL_Main: Requiting Hex

Requiting Hex

{B}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may blight 1. (You may put a -1/-1 counter on a creature you control.)

Destroy target creature with mana value 2 or less. If this spell's additional cost was paid, you gain 2 life.

If a creature on the battlefield has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. If the target creature is an illegal target as Requiting Hex tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life even if the additional cost was paid.

0117_MTGECL_Main: Retched Wretch

Retched Wretch

{2}{B}

Creature — Goblin

4/2

When this creature dies, if it had a -1/-1 counter on it, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control and it loses all abilities.

The effect of Retched Wretch's last ability that causes it to lose all abilities lasts indefinitely. It doesn't expire during the cleanup step.

0032_MTGECL_Main: Rhys, the Evermore

Rhys, the Evermore

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elf Warrior

2/2

Flash

When Rhys enters, another target creature you control gains persist until end of turn. (When it dies, if it had no -1/-1 counters on it, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a -1/-1 counter on it.)

{W}, {T}: Remove any number of counters from target creature you control. Activate only as a sorcery.

If the target creature dies but that card leaves the graveyard before the persist ability resolves, it won't be returned to the battlefield.

If a creature has +1/+1 counters and -1/-1 counters on it, state-based actions remove the same number of each so that it has only one kind of those counters on it. A creature's persist ability can bring it back again if its -1/-1 counters are removed this way.

If a creature with persist that has +1/+1 counters on it receives enough -1/-1 counters to cause it to be destroyed by lethal damage or put into its owner's graveyard for having 0 or less toughness, persist won't trigger and the card won't return to the battlefield. That's because persist checks the creature as it last existed on the battlefield, and it still had -1/-1 counters on it at that point.

0064_MTGECL_Main: Rime Chill

Rime Chill

{6}{U}

Instant

Vivid — This spell costs {1} less to cast for each color among permanents you control.

Tap up to two target creatures. Put a stun counter on each of them. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Draw a card.

If all of the target creatures are illegal targets as Rime Chill tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0065_MTGECL_Main: Rimefire Torque

Rimefire Torque

{1}{U}

Artifact

As this artifact enters, choose a creature type.

Whenever a permanent you control of the chosen type enters, put a charge counter on this artifact.

{T}, Remove three charge counters from this artifact: When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy.

If the spell has any targets, the copy will have the same targets unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell (such as conspire's triggered ability that creates a copy of the spell) won't trigger.

0002_MTGECL_Main: Rooftop Percher

Rooftop Percher

{5}

Creature — Shapeshifter

3/3

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

Flying

When this creature enters, exile up to two target cards from graveyards. You gain 3 life.

You don't have to choose any targets for Rooftop Percher's triggered ability. However, if you do and all of the targets are illegal as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0067_MTGECL_Main: Run Away Together

Run Away Together

{1}{U}

Instant

Choose two target creatures controlled by different players. Return those creatures to their owners' hands.

If one of the two target creatures becomes an illegal target, Run Away Together can still determine its controller only to check whether the other creature is a legal target. If the illegal target has left the battlefield, use its last known information. If the other creature is still a legal target, it's returned to its owner's hand.

If both creatures are controlled by the same player as Run Away Together tries to resolve, both targets are illegal. The spell doesn't resolve.

0191_MTGECL_Main: Safewright Cavalry

Safewright Cavalry

{3}{G}

Creature — Elf Warrior

4/4

This creature can't be blocked by more than one creature.

{5}: Target Elf you control gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

If Safewright Cavalry gains menace and still has its first ability, it can't be blocked at all.

0241_MTGECL_Main: Sanar, Innovative First-Year

Sanar, Innovative First-Year

{2}{U/R}{U/R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Sorcerer

2/4

Vivid — At the beginning of your first main phase, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal X nonland cards, where X is the number of colors among permanents you control. For each of those colors, you may exile a card of that color from among the revealed cards. Then shuffle. You may cast the exiled cards this turn.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Sanar's ability resolves.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards cast this way. For example, if an exiled card is a sorcery card, you may cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0192_MTGECL_Main: Sapling Nursery

Sapling Nursery

{6}{G}{G}

Enchantment

Affinity for Forests (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each Forest you control.)

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, create a 3/4 green Treefolk creature token with reach.

{1}{G}, Exile this enchantment: Treefolk and Forests you control gain indestructible until end of turn.

A landfall ability triggers whenever a land you control enters for any reason. It triggers whenever you play a land, as well as whenever a spell or ability puts a land onto the battlefield under your control.

A landfall ability doesn't trigger if a permanent already on the battlefield becomes a land.

Whenever a land you control enters, each landfall ability of the permanents you control will trigger. You can put them on the stack in any order. The last ability you put on the stack will be the first one to resolve. (As a result, you can have those abilities resolve in the order of your choosing.)

0193_MTGECL_Main: Selfless Safewright

Selfless Safewright

{3}{G}{G}

Creature — Elf Warrior

4/2

Flash

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

When this creature enters, choose a creature type. Other permanents you control of that type gain hexproof and indestructible until end of turn.

You choose the creature type as Selfless Safewright's last ability resolves. Once the ability starts to resolve, players can't respond to the choice or take any actions until the ability finishes resolving.

0242_MTGECL_Main: Shadow Urchin

Shadow Urchin

{2}{B/R}

Creature — Ouphe

3/4

Whenever this creature attacks, blight 1. (Put a -1/-1 counter on a creature you control.)

Whenever a creature you control with one or more counters on it dies, exile that many cards from the top of your library. Until your next end step, you may play those cards.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if an exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0120_MTGECL_Main: Shimmercreep

Shimmercreep

{4}{B}

Creature — Elemental

3/5

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Vivid — When this creature enters, each opponent loses X life and you gain X life, where X is the number of colors among permanents you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Shimmercreep's last ability resolves.

0194_MTGECL_Main: Shimmerwilds Growth

Shimmerwilds Growth

{1}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant land

As this Aura enters, choose a color.

Enchanted land is the chosen color.

Whenever enchanted land is tapped for mana, its controller adds an additional one mana of the chosen color.

Shimmerwilds Growth's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

If Shimmerwilds Growth is somehow on the battlefield without a chosen color, its last ability won't add any mana.

0155_MTGECL_Main: Sizzling Changeling

Sizzling Changeling

{2}{R}

Creature — Shapeshifter

3/2

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

When this creature dies, exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0035_MTGECL_Main: Slumbering Walker

Slumbering Walker

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Giant Warrior

4/7

This creature enters with two -1/-1 counters on it.

At the beginning of your end step, you may remove a counter from this creature. When you do, return target creature card with power 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

You don't choose a target for Slumbering Walker's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you remove a counter from Slumbering Walker this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0157_MTGECL_Main: Soulbright Seeker

Soulbright Seeker

{R}

Creature — Elemental Sorcerer

2/1

As an additional cost to cast this spell, behold an Elemental or pay {2}. (To behold an Elemental, choose an Elemental you control or reveal an Elemental card from your hand.)

{R}: Target creature you control gains trample until end of turn. If this is the third time this ability has resolved this turn, add {R}{R}{R}{R}.

You add only the third time Soulbright Seeker's last ability resolves in a turn. You won't get the bonus mana the fourth, fifth, sixth, or any subsequent times in the same turn.

only the third time Soulbright Seeker's last ability resolves in a turn. You won't get the bonus mana the fourth, fifth, sixth, or any subsequent times in the same turn. Because it has a target, Soulbright Seeker's last ability is not a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

0159_MTGECL_Main: Spinerock Tyrant

Spinerock Tyrant

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

6/6

Flying

Wither (This deals damage to creatures in the form of -1/-1 counters.)

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell with a single target, you may copy it. If you do, those spells gain wither. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Any damage dealt to creatures by a source with wither, whether it's combat damage or noncombat damage, is dealt in the form of -1/-1 counters.

The copy will have the same target unless you choose new ones. If you change the target, the new target must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell (such as conspire's triggered ability that creates a copy of the spell) won't trigger.

0260_MTGECL_Main: Springleaf Drum

Springleaf Drum

{1}

Artifact

{T}, Tap an untapped creature you control: Add one mana of any color.

You can tap a creature that hasn't been under your control since your most recent turn began to activate Springleaf Drum's ability.

0195_MTGECL_Main: Spry and Mighty

Spry and Mighty

{4}{G}

Sorcery

Choose two creatures you control. You draw X cards and the chosen creatures get +X/+X and gain trample until end of turn, where X is the difference between the chosen creatures' powers.

To find the difference between the power of the chosen creatures, subtract the smaller of those two numbers from the larger one. For example, the difference between the power of a 3/3 creature and a 5/3 creature is 2.

If you control only one creature as Spry and Mighty resolves, you'll choose that creature. X will be 0, but the chosen creature will still get trample.

0160_MTGECL_Main: Squawkroaster

Squawkroaster

{3}{R}

Creature — Elemental

*/4

Double strike

Vivid — Squawkroaster's power is equal to the number of colors among permanents you control.

The ability that defines Squawkroaster's power applies in all zones, not just the battlefield.

0267_MTGECL_Main: Steam Vents

Steam Vents

Land — Island Mountain

({T}: Add {U} or {R}.)

As this land enters, you may pay 2 life. If you don't, it enters tapped.

This land has two basic land types. It's not basic, so cards such as Tend the Sprigs can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Kishla Village (from the Tarkir: Dragonstorm release).

release). If an effect puts this land onto the battlefield tapped, you may pay 2 life, but it still enters tapped.

0074_MTGECL_Main: Sunderflock

Sunderflock

{7}{U}{U}

Creature — Elemental

5/5

This spell costs {X} less to cast, where X is the greatest mana value among Elementals you control.

Flying

When this creature enters, if you cast it, return all non-Elemental creatures to their owners' hands.

If an Elemental on the battlefield has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. To determine Sunderflock's total cost, start with the mana cost (or an alternative cost if another card's effect allows you to pay one instead), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. Sunderflock's mana value remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Once you determine the cost to cast Sunderflock, you may activate mana abilities to pay that cost. If the greatest mana value among Elementals you control changes while activating mana abilities (probably because you sacrificed one or more Elementals), the cost to cast Sunderflock remains what you previously determined.

Once you announce you're casting a spell, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to remove Elementals you control from the battlefield at that time.

0076a_MTGECL_Main: Sygg, Wanderwine Wisdom

Sygg, Wanderwine Wisdom

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Wizard

2/2

Sygg can't be blocked.

Whenever this creature enters or transforms into Sygg, Wanderwine Wisdom, target creature gains "Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player or planeswalker, draw a card" until end of turn.

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {W}. If you do, transform Sygg.

//

Sygg, Wanderbrine Shield

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Rogue

2/2

Sygg can't be blocked.

Whenever this creature transforms into Sygg, Wanderbrine Shield, target creature you control gains protection from each color until your next turn.

At the beginning of your first main phase, you may pay {U}. If you do, transform Sygg.

"Protection from each color" is shorthand for protection from white, from blue, from black, from red, and from green. Colorless is not a color.

0244_MTGECL_Main: Sygg's Command

Sygg's Command

{1}{W}{U}

Kindred Sorcery — Merfolk

Choose two —

• Create a token that's a copy of target Merfolk you control.

• Creatures target player controls gain lifelink until end of turn.

• Target player draws a card.

• Tap target creature. Put a stun counter on it.

The token created by the first mode of Sygg's Command copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that permanent copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

One or more stun counters on a permanent create a single replacement effect that stops the permanent from untapping. That effect is "If a permanent with a stun counter on it would become untapped, instead remove a stun counter from it."

If all of Sygg's Command's targets are illegal as it tries to resolve, it will do nothing. If at least one target is still legal, it will resolve and do as much as it can.

0245_MTGECL_Main: Tam, Mindful First-Year

Tam, Mindful First-Year

{1}{G/U}

Legendary Creature — Gorgon Wizard

2/2

Each other creature you control has hexproof from each of its colors.

{T}: Target creature you control becomes all colors until end of turn.

"Hexproof from each color" is shorthand for hexproof from white, from blue, from black, from red, and from green. Colorless is not a color.

0077_MTGECL_Main: Tanufel Rimespeaker

Tanufel Rimespeaker

{3}{U}

Creature — Elemental Wizard

2/4

Whenever you cast a spell with mana value 4 or greater, draw a card.

If a spell has in its mana cost, use the value chosen for that X to determine the mana value of that spell.

0121_MTGECL_Main: Taster of Wares

Taster of Wares

{2}{B}

Creature — Goblin Warlock

3/2

When this creature enters, target opponent reveals X cards from their hand, where X is the number of Goblins you control. You choose one of those cards. That player exiles it. If an instant or sorcery card is exiled this way, you may cast it for as long as you control this creature, and mana of any type can be spent to cast that spell.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Taster of Wares's ability resolves.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards cast this way. For example, if the exiled card is a sorcery card, you may cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0268_MTGECL_Main: Temple Garden

Temple Garden

Land — Forest Plains

({T}: Add {G} or {W}.)

As this land enters, you may pay 2 life. If you don't, it enters tapped.

This land has two basic land types. It's not basic, so cards such as Tend the Sprigs can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Great Arashin City (from the Tarkir: Dragonstorm release).

release). If an effect puts this land onto the battlefield tapped, you may pay 2 life, but it still enters tapped.

0198_MTGECL_Main: Thoughtweft Charge

Thoughtweft Charge

{1}{G}

Instant

Target creature gets +3/+3 until end of turn. If a creature entered the battlefield under your control this turn, draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Thoughtweft Charge tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0038_MTGECL_Main: Thoughtweft Imbuer

Thoughtweft Imbuer

{3}{W}

Creature — Kithkin Advisor

0/5

Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, it gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of Kithkin you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Thoughtweft Imbuer's ability resolves.

0247_MTGECL_Main: Trystan's Command

Trystan's Command

{4}{B}{G}

Kindred Sorcery — Elf

Choose two —

• Create a token that's a copy of target Elf you control.

• Return one or two target permanent cards from your graveyard to your hand.

• Destroy target creature or enchantment.

• Creatures target player controls get +3/+3 until end of turn. Untap them.

The token created by the first mode of Trystan's Command copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that permanent copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

If all of Trystan's Command's targets are illegal as it tries to resolve, it will do nothing. If at least one target is still legal, it will resolve and do as much as it can.

0162_MTGECL_Main: Tweeze

Tweeze

{2}{R}

Instant

Tweeze deals 3 damage to any target. You may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

If the target is illegal as Tweeze tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't have the opportunity to discard a card to draw a card.

0122_MTGECL_Main: Twilight Diviner

Twilight Diviner

{2}{B}

Creature — Elf Cleric

3/3

When this creature enters, surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Whenever one or more other creatures you control enter, if they entered or were cast from a graveyard, create a token that's a copy of one of them. This ability triggers only once each turn.

The token created by Twilight Diviner's last ability copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

0248_MTGECL_Main: Twinflame Travelers

Twinflame Travelers

{2}{U}{R}

Creature — Elemental Sorcerer

3/3

Flying

If a triggered ability of another Elemental you control triggers, it triggers an additional time.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities, such as mobilize (from the Tarkir: Dragonstorm release), are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text. Replacement effects are unaffected by Twinflame Travelers's ability. For example, a 1/1 Elemental creature that enters under your control "with a +1/+1 counter on it" won't receive an additional +1/+1 counter.

release), are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text. Replacement effects are unaffected by Twinflame Travelers's ability. For example, a 1/1 Elemental creature that enters under your control "with a +1/+1 counter on it" won't receive an additional +1/+1 counter. Abilities that apply "as [this creature] enters" or "as [this creature] is turned face up" are also unaffected by Twinflame Travelers's ability.

Twinflame Travelers's ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used. For example, if Elite Arcanist's enters-the-battlefield ability triggers twice, two cards are exiled. The value of X in the activation cost of Elite Arcanist's other ability is the sum of the two cards' mana values. As the ability resolves, you create copies of both cards and can cast none, one, or both of the copies in any order.

0123_MTGECL_Main: Unbury

Unbury

{1}{B}

Instant

Choose one —

• Return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

• Return two target creature cards that share a creature type from your graveyard to your hand.

If you choose the second mode, the cards must share at least one creature type, such as Faerie or Goblin. Card types such as artifact, and supertypes such as legendary or snow, aren't creature types.

If you choose the second mode and one of the two cards leaves your graveyard, you'll still return the other card to your hand as long as it has a creature type that the other card had as it left your graveyard.

0249_MTGECL_Main: Vibrance

Vibrance

{3}{R/G}{R/G}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

4/4

When this creature enters, if {R}{R} was spent to cast it, this creature deals 3 damage to any target.

When this creature enters, if {G}{G} was spent to cast it, search your library for a land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle. You gain 2 life.

Evoke {R/G}{R/G}

Vibrance's first and second abilities care about what mana was spent to pay its total cost, not just what mana was spent to pay the hybrid mana symbols in its cost.

Vibrance's first and second abilities check to see if at least two mana of the appropriate colors were spent to pay Vibrance's cost. It doesn't matter if more than two mana of that color was spent; the effect isn't multiplied.

If this spell is copied, the copy will not have had any colors of mana paid for it, no matter what colors were spent on the original spell.

0163_MTGECL_Main: Warren Torchmaster

Warren Torchmaster

{1}{R}

Creature — Goblin Warrior

2/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may blight 1. When you do, target creature gains haste until end of turn. (To blight 1, put a -1/-1 counter on a creature you control.)

You don't choose a target for Warren Torchmaster's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you blight 1 this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0251_MTGECL_Main: Wary Farmer

Wary Farmer

{1}{G/W}{G/W}

Creature — Kithkin Citizen

3/3

At the beginning of your end step, if another creature entered the battlefield under your control this turn, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

Wary Farmer's ability will check as your end step starts to see if another creature entered the battlefield under your control this turn. If none did, the ability won't trigger at all. A creature entering the battlefield under your control during your end step won't cause the ability to trigger.

0252_MTGECL_Main: Wistfulness

Wistfulness

{3}{G/U}{G/U}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

6/5

When this creature enters, if {G}{G} was spent to cast it, exile target artifact or enchantment an opponent controls.

When this creature enters, if {U}{U} was spent to cast it, draw two cards, then discard a card.

Evoke {G/U}{G/U} (You may cast this spell for its evoke cost. If you do, it's sacrificed when it enters.)

Wistfulness's first and second abilities care about what mana was spent to pay its total cost, not just what mana was spent to pay the hybrid mana symbols in its cost.

Wistfulness's first and second abilities check to see if at least two mana of the appropriate colors were spent to pay Wistfulness's cost. It doesn't matter if more than two mana of that color was spent; the effect isn't multiplied.

If this spell is copied, the copy will not have had any colors of mana paid for it, no matter what colors were spent on the original spell.

Lorwyn Eclipsed Special Guests Card-Specific Notes

0138_MTGECL_Special: Devoted Druid

Devoted Druid

{1}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

0/2

{T}: Add {G}.

Put a -1/-1 counter on this creature: Untap this creature.

You put the -1/-1 counter on Devoted Druid as a cost to activate its ability, not when it resolves. If paying the cost causes Devoted Druid to have 0 toughness, it's put into your graveyard before you can untap it and before you can even pay the cost again.

If you can't put -1/-1 counters on Devoted Druid (due to an effect such as that of Solemnity), you can't activate its second ability. If you can put counters on it, but that is modified by an effect (such as that of Vizier of Remedies), you can activate the ability even if paying the cost causes no counters to be put on Devoted Druid.

0137_MTGECL_Special: Heat Shimmer

Heat Shimmer

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Create a token that's a copy of target creature, except it has haste and "At the beginning of the end step, exile this token."

The token created by Heat Shimmer copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else, with the listed exceptions (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exceptions.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

0139_MTGECL_Special: Helix Pinnacle

Helix Pinnacle

{G}

Enchantment

Shroud

{X}: Put X tower counters on this enchantment.

At the beginning of your upkeep, if there are 100 or more tower counters on this enchantment, you win the game.

Helix Pinnacle's triggered ability has an "intervening 'if' clause." That means (1) the ability won't trigger at all unless Helix Pinnacle already has 100 or more tower counters on it as your upkeep begins, and (2) the ability will do nothing if Helix Pinnacle has lost enough counters such that it has fewer than 100 counters on it when the ability resolves.

If Helix Pinnacle leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, check the number of counters that were on it as it last existed on the battlefield.

0140_MTGECL_Special: Leaf-Crowned Visionary

Leaf-Crowned Visionary

{G}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

1/1

Other Elves you control get +1/+1.

Whenever you cast an Elf spell, you may pay {G}. If you do, draw a card.

Leaf-Crowned Visionary's ability triggers when you cast an Elf spell, and it resolves before that spell resolves. You may pay to draw a card even if the spell was countered or Leaf-Crowned Visionary was removed from the battlefield in response.

0142_MTGECL_Special: Manamorphose

Manamorphose

{1}{R/G}

Instant

Add two mana in any combination of colors.

Draw a card.

You choose which color or colors of mana to add before you draw a card.

0131_MTGECL_Special: Mistbind Clique

Mistbind Clique

{3}{U}

Creature — Faerie Wizard

4/4

Flash

Flying

Champion a Faerie

When a Faerie is championed with this creature, tap all lands target player controls.

Champion represents two triggered abilities. "Champion an [object]" means "When this permanent enters, sacrifice it unless you exile another [object] you control" and "When this permanent leaves the battlefield, return the exiled card to the battlefield under its owner's control."

0147_MTGECL_Special: Painter's Servant

Painter's Servant

{2}

Artifact Creature — Scarecrow

1/3

As this creature enters, choose a color.

All cards that aren't on the battlefield, spells, and permanents are the chosen color in addition to their other colors.

This ability affects every card in every game zone, all tokens on the battlefield, and all spell copies on the stack, regardless of who controls or owns them.

This ability doesn't overwrite any previous colors. Rather, it adds another color.

The effects of multiple Painter's Servants are cumulative.

While Painter's Servant is on the battlefield, an effect that changes an object's colors will overwrite Painter's Servant's effect. For example, casting Cerulean Wisps on a creature will turn it blue, regardless of the color chosen for Painter's Servant.

Each card becomes a new object as it changes zones, so this effect will apply to it from scratch in the new zone. Zone-change replacement abilities that care about the new color (like "[color] permanents enter tapped") won't work because those effects are applied as the card is entering its new zone. Zone-change triggered abilities that care about the new color (like "when a [color] permanent enters" or "when you cast a [color] spell") will work because those effects apply after the card is already in its new zone.

If something affected by Painter's Servant is normally colorless, it will simply be the new color. It won't be both the new color and colorless.

0141_MTGECL_Special: Regal Force

Regal Force

{4}{G}{G}{G}

Creature — Elemental

5/5

When this creature enters, draw a card for each green creature you control.

If Regal Force is still on the battlefield as its triggered ability resolves, its ability will count itself.

0143_MTGECL_Special: Risen Reef

Risen Reef

{1}{G}{U}

Creature — Elemental

1/1

Whenever this creature or another Elemental you control enters, look at the top card of your library. If it's a land card, you may put it onto the battlefield tapped. If you don't put the card onto the battlefield, put it into your hand.

If you put the card into your hand, you don't have to reveal it. You also don't have to tell your opponent whether it's a nonland card or a land card you decided not to put onto the battlefield tapped.

0148_MTGECL_Special: Thousand-Year Elixir

Thousand-Year Elixir

{3}

Artifact

You may activate abilities of creatures you control as though those creatures had haste.

{1}, {T}: Untap target creature.

Thousand-Year Elixir doesn't actually grant haste to creatures you control, nor does it let you attack with them as though they had haste.

0132_MTGECL_Special: Wanderwine Prophets

Wanderwine Prophets

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Wizard

4/4

Champion a Merfolk

Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, you may sacrifice a Merfolk. If you do, take an extra turn after this one.

Champion represents two triggered abilities. "Champion an [object]" means "When this permanent enters, sacrifice it unless you exile another [object] you control" and "When this permanent leaves the battlefield, return the exiled card to the battlefield under its owner's control."

Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander New Card-Specific Notes

0001_MTGECL_CommBord: Ashling, the Limitless

Ashling, the Limitless

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Sorcerer

2/3

Elemental permanent spells you cast from your hand gain evoke {o4} as you cast them. (If you cast a spell for its evoke cost, it's sacrificed when it enters.)

Whenever you sacrifice a nontoken Elemental, create a token that's a copy of it. The token gains haste until end of turn. At the beginning of your next end step, sacrifice it unless you pay {W}{U}{B}{R}{G}.

Ashling, the Limitless has received an update to its Oracle text. The updated text appears above. Specifically, an Elemental permanent spell you cast from your hand will keep its granted evoke ability even if Ashling leaves the battlefield before that spell resolves. For a more detailed explanation, see the Lorwyn Eclipsed update bulletin here.

update bulletin here. The token created by Ashling's last ability copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that creature was copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent was tapped or untapped, whether it had any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied permanent had in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied permanent was copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that permanent copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

0005_MTGECL_CommNew: Belonging

Belonging

{5}{W}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

6/6

When this creature enters, create three 1/1 colorless Shapeshifter creature tokens with changeling. (They're every creature type.)

Encore {6}{W}{W} ({6}{W}{W}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

Encore is an activated ability that functions from the graveyard. "Encore [cost]" means "[Cost], Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token that's a copy of this card that attacks that opponent this turn if able. The tokens gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery."

Exiling the card with encore is a cost to activate the encore ability. Once you announce that you're activating it, no player may take actions until you've finished. They can't try to remove the card from your graveyard to stop you from paying the cost.

Opponents who have left the game aren't counted when determining how many tokens to create.

The tokens copy only what's on the original card. Effects that modified that creature when it was previously on the battlefield won't be copied.

Each token must attack the appropriate player if able.

If one of the tokens can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

If an effect stops a token from attacking a specific player, that token can attack any player, planeswalker, or battle, or not attack at all. If the effect stops the token from attacking a specific player unless a cost is paid, you don't have to pay that cost unless you want to attack that player.

If one of the tokens somehow is under another player's control as the delayed triggered ability resolves, you can't sacrifice that token. It remains on the battlefield indefinitely, even if you regain control of it later.

0008_MTGECL_CommNew: Eventide's Shadow

Eventide's Shadow

{4}{B}

Sorcery

Remove any number of counters from among permanents on the battlefield. You draw cards and lose life equal to the number of counters removed this way.

Eventide's Shadow allows you to remove counters from permanents controlled by any player, not just permanents you control.

0016_MTGECL_CommNew: Ferrafor, Young Yew

Ferrafor, Young Yew

{6}{G}

Legendary Creature — Treefolk Druid

4/7

When Ferrafor enters, create a number of 1/1 green Saproling creature tokens equal to the number of counters among creatures target player controls.

{T}: Double the number of each kind of counter on target creature.

Use the number of counters among creatures the target player controls when Ferrafor's first ability resolves to determine how many Saprolings are created.

To double the number of each kind of counter on a creature, put another counter on it for each counter it already has. Effects that interact with counters being put onto creatures apply as appropriate.

0009_MTGECL_CommNew: Grave Venerations

Grave Venerations

{3}{B}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, you become the monarch.

At the beginning of your end step, if you're the monarch, return up to one target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

Whenever a creature you control dies, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

The game starts with no monarch. As a player becomes the monarch, the current monarch (if any) ceases being the monarch. There is never more than one monarch at a time.

There are two inherent triggered abilities associated with being the monarch. These triggered abilities have no source and are controlled by the player who was the monarch at the time the abilities triggered. The full texts of these abilities are "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If the triggered ability that causes the monarch to draw a card goes on the stack and a different player becomes the monarch before that ability resolves, the first player will still draw the card.

If the monarch leaves the game during another player's turn, that player becomes the monarch. If the monarch leaves the game during their turn, the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

If combat damage dealt to the monarch causes that player to lose the game, the triggered ability that causes the controller of the attacking creature to become the monarch doesn't resolve. In most cases, the controller of the attacking creature will still become the monarch as it is likely their turn.

0013_MTGECL_CommNew: Impulsivity

Impulsivity

{6}{R}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

7/5

When this creature enters, you may cast target instant or sorcery card from a graveyard without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into a graveyard, exile it instead.

Encore {7}{R}{R} ({7}{R}{R}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

If you choose to cast the instant or sorcery card, you do so while Impulsivity's first ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

Since you are using an alternative cost to cast the spell, you can't pay any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. Encore is an activated ability that functions from the graveyard. "Encore [cost]" means "[Cost], Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token that's a copy of this card that attacks that opponent this turn if able. The tokens gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery."

Exiling the card with encore is a cost to activate the encore ability. Once you announce that you're activating it, no player may take actions until you've finished. They can't try to remove the card from your graveyard to stop you from paying the cost.

Opponents who have left the game aren't counted when determining how many tokens to create.

The tokens copy only what's on the original card. Effects that modified that creature when it was previously on the battlefield won't be copied.

Each token must attack the appropriate player if able.

If one of the tokens can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

If an effect stops a token from attacking a specific player, that token can attack any player, planeswalker, or battle, or not attack at all. If the effect stops the token from attacking a specific player unless a cost is paid, you don't have to pay that cost unless you want to attack that player.

If one of the tokens somehow is under another player's control as the delayed triggered ability resolves, you can't sacrifice that token. It remains on the battlefield indefinitely, even if you regain control of it later.

0017_MTGECL_CommNew: Jubilation

Jubilation

{5}{G}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

5/5

When this creature enters, creatures you control get +2/+2 and gain trample until end of turn.

Encore {7}{G}{G} ({7}{G}{G}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

Encore is an activated ability that functions from the graveyard. "Encore [cost]" means "[Cost], Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token that's a copy of this card that attacks that opponent this turn if able. The tokens gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery."

Exiling the card with encore is a cost to activate the encore ability. Once you announce that you're activating it, no player may take actions until you've finished. They can't try to remove the card from your graveyard to stop you from paying the cost.

Opponents who have left the game aren't counted when determining how many tokens to create.

The tokens copy only what's on the original card. Effects that modified that creature when it was previously on the battlefield won't be copied.

Each token must attack the appropriate player if able.

If one of the tokens can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

If an effect stops a token from attacking a specific player, that token can attack any player, planeswalker, or battle, or not attack at all. If the effect stops the token from attacking a specific player unless a cost is paid, you don't have to pay that cost unless you want to attack that player.

If one of the tokens somehow is under another player's control as the delayed triggered ability resolves, you can't sacrifice that token. It remains on the battlefield indefinitely, even if you regain control of it later.

0010_MTGECL_CommNew: Lamentation

Lamentation

{5}{B}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

5/4

When this creature enters, destroy target creature an opponent controls. You gain 3 life.

Encore {6}{B}{B} ({6}{B}{B}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

If the target creature is an illegal target as Lamentation's first ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

Encore is an activated ability that functions from the graveyard. "Encore [cost]" means "[Cost], Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token that's a copy of this card that attacks that opponent this turn if able. The tokens gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery."

Exiling the card with encore is a cost to activate the encore ability. Once you announce that you're activating it, no player may take actions until you've finished. They can't try to remove the card from your graveyard to stop you from paying the cost.

Opponents who have left the game aren't counted when determining how many tokens to create.

The tokens copy only what's on the original card. Effects that modified that creature when it was previously on the battlefield won't be copied.

Each token must attack the appropriate player if able.

If one of the tokens can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

If an effect stops a token from attacking a specific player, that token can attack any player, planeswalker, or battle, or not attack at all. If the effect stops the token from attacking a specific player unless a cost is paid, you don't have to pay that cost unless you want to attack that player.

If one of the tokens somehow is under another player's control as the delayed triggered ability resolves, you can't sacrifice that token. It remains on the battlefield indefinitely, even if you regain control of it later.

0003_MTGECL_CommBord: Mass of Mysteries

Mass of Mysteries

{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elemental

5/5

First strike, vigilance, trample

At the beginning of combat on your turn, another target Elemental you control gains myriad until end of turn. (Whenever it attacks, for each opponent other than defending player, you may create a token copy that's tapped and attacking that player or a planeswalker they control. Exile the tokens at end of combat.)

The term "defending player" in the myriad rules (or any other ability of an attacking creature) refers to the player the creature with myriad was attacking, the controller of the planeswalker it was attacking, or the protector of the battle it was attacking at the time the ability resolves. If that creature is no longer attacking, it refers to the appropriate player based on who or what the creature was last attacking.

If the defending player is your only opponent, no tokens are put onto the battlefield.

You choose whether each token is attacking the player or a planeswalker they control as the token is created. If it's attacking a planeswalker, you choose which one. You can't have any of the tokens attack a battle.

Although the tokens enter attacking, they were never declared as attackers. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger, including the myriad ability of the tokens. If there are any costs to have a creature attack, those costs won't apply to the tokens.

The tokens created by a single instance of myriad all enter at the same time.

Each token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the tokens enter. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

If an instance of myriad creates more than one token for any given player (due to an effect such as the one Doubling Season creates), you may choose separately for each token whether it's attacking the player or a planeswalker they control.

0011_MTGECL_CommNew: Oft-Nabbed Goat

Oft-Nabbed Goat

{1}{B}

Creature — Goat

0/5

{1}: Draw a card. Gain control of this creature and put a -1/-1 counter on it. Only your opponents may activate this ability and only as a sorcery.

When this creature dies, if it had one or more -1/-1 counters on it, its owner draws that many cards and each other player loses that much life.

Only the opponents of Oft-Nabbed Goat's controller can activate its first ability. For the purposes of the first ability, it doesn't matter who owns Oft-Nabbed Goat.

0018_MTGECL_CommNew: Puca's Covenant

Puca's Covenant

{2}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control with a counter on it dies, you may return another target permanent card with mana value less than or equal to the number of counters on that creature from your graveyard to your hand. Do this only once each turn.

If a permanent card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0023_MTGECL_CommNew: Rain-Slicked Copse

Rain-Slicked Copse

Land — Forest Island

({T}: Add {G} or {U}.)

This land enters tapped.

Cycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

This land has two basic land types. It's not basic, so cards such as Tend the Sprigs can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Kishla Village (from the Tarkir: Dragonstorm release).

0024_MTGECL_CommNew: Sodden Verdure

Sodden Verdure

Land — Forest Island

({T}: Add {G} or {U}.)

This land enters tapped unless you control two or more basic lands.

This land has two basic land types. It's not basic, so cards such as Tend the Sprigs can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Kishla Village (from the Tarkir: Dragonstorm release).

0006_MTGECL_CommNew: Subterfuge

Subterfuge

{4}{U}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/5

When this creature enters, target creature gains flying and "Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, draw that many cards" until end of turn.

Encore {7}{U}{U} ({7}{U}{U}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

Encore is an activated ability that functions from the graveyard. "Encore [cost]" means "[Cost], Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token that's a copy of this card that attacks that opponent this turn if able. The tokens gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery."

Exiling the card with encore is a cost to activate the encore ability. Once you announce that you're activating it, no player may take actions until you've finished. They can't try to remove the card from your graveyard to stop you from paying the cost.

Opponents who have left the game aren't counted when determining how many tokens to create.

The tokens copy only what's on the original card. Effects that modified that creature when it was previously on the battlefield won't be copied.

Each token must attack the appropriate player if able.

If one of the tokens can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

If an effect stops a token from attacking a specific player, that token can attack any player, planeswalker, or battle, or not attack at all. If the effect stops the token from attacking a specific player unless a cost is paid, you don't have to pay that cost unless you want to attack that player.

If one of the tokens somehow is under another player's control as the delayed triggered ability resolves, you can't sacrifice that token. It remains on the battlefield indefinitely, even if you regain control of it later.

0014_MTGECL_CommNew: Village Pillagers

Village Pillagers

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Goblin Warrior

5/5

Wither (This deals damage to creatures in the form of -1/-1 counters.)

When this creature enters, it deals 1 damage to each creature your opponents control.

Whenever a creature an opponent controls with a counter on it dies, you create a tapped Treasure token.

Wither applies to any damage dealt to creatures by Village Pillagers. This includes combat damage as well as anything that causes it to deal noncombat damage, such as the effect of its second ability.

0021_MTGECL_CommNew: Wickersmith's Tools

Wickersmith's Tools

{3}

Artifact

Whenever one or more -1/-1 counters are put on a creature, put a charge counter on this artifact.

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

{5}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Create X tapped 2/2 colorless Scarecrow artifact creature tokens, where X is the number of charge counters on this artifact.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Wickersmith's Tools's last ability resolves.

Magic: The Gathering, Magic, Eldraine, Ixalan, Thunder Junction, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn, Tarkir, and Lorwyn are property of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries. ©2026 Wizards. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners.