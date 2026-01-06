While most multiversal explorers need an Omenpath, you only need Lorwyn Eclipsed to start your journey. This set is full of strange creatures, dazzling spells, and even a certain faerie Planeswalker that fans love to loathe. For more information on where to find the most stylish cards, check out our guide to collecting Lorwyn Eclipsed. And if you're looking for a place to sling spells with your favorite faeries and flamekin, you've come to the right place. There's no shortage of events that celebrate Lorwyn Eclipsed.

Lorwyn Eclipsed releases on January 23, 2026. This set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Lorwyn Eclipsed Prerelease Events

(January 16–22)

Lorwyn Eclipsed

Prerelease Pack

Your story begins at Lorwyn Eclipsed's Prerelease events, where you and your local gaming community can start playing with Lorwyn Eclipsed for the first time. At Prerelease events, you'll receive a Prerelease Pack.

Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Lorwyn Eclipsed Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil promo card Please note that Prerelease Pack promo cards are no longer year stamped.

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

You'll construct a sealed deck from the contents of your Prerelease Pack, then face off against your fellow attendees. These events are perfect for any Magic fan, whether you've been playing for decades or just started. We'll publish a guide to Lorwyn Eclipsed Prerelease events on Friday, so keep an eye on DailyMTG for more information.

Contact your local game store to register for Lorwyn Eclipsed Prerelease events.

Learn to Play with Magic Academy

(January 23–February 26)

Magic Academy is our dedicated event series for new players looking to enter the Magic Multiverse for the first time. These events will teach you everything you need to know to start playing Magic.

Pirates 60-Card Theme Deck Angels 60-Card Theme Deck

There are two types of Magic Academy events. Learn to Play events are tailored to players who are just starting to play Magic. Over the course of the event, you'll learn the fundamental rules of the game, like the turn order, how combat works, and how to cast spells. You'll also receive a random MTG Arena version of one of the 60-card Theme Decks releasing with Lorwyn Eclipsed: Angels or Pirates. Try the deck out on MTG Arena, then pick up a physical version at your local game store!

Deck Building events teach you to construct a deck of your own out of six Play Boosters. You'll watch a short tutorial video at the start of the event, then you'll build a deck of your own from the contents of your Play Boosters. Following the event, you'll also receive six Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs on MTG Arena.

Contact your local game store for more information on their Magic Academy offerings.

Standard Showdown

(January 23–February 26)

Wield the magic of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor at Lorwyn Eclipsed's Standard Showdown events. Here, you can test out some new Constructed decks featuring new cards from Lorwyn Eclipsed, or you can just get some reps in with your favorite Standard creation. The winner of each Standard Showdown event will receive a traditional foil, retro frame Nowhere to Run promo card featuring art by Jodie Muir while supplies last. Run down to your local game store (or just contact them online) for more information on these events.

Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights

(January 23–February 26)

The creatures of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor know that teamwork is key to survival. Bring that spirit of comradery to your Commander games at Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights! Here, you'll team up with another player of your choice (or be paired with another attendee) for some casual multiplayer games.

Attendees will receive a retro frame Farhaven Elf promo card with art by Brandon Kitouski while supplies last. Non-foil copies will be available at most WPN retailers, while traditional foil copies will be available at WPN Premium locations. Additional prizes will be awarded at your local game stores discretion, so contact them for more details.

Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander Party

(January 30–February 5 and February 13–19)

The shifting landscape of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor is as chaotic as it is breathtaking. Adapt to the changing duality of the plane at Lorwyn Eclipsed's Commander Party events! Here, you'll play a modified game of Commander, so bring your own decks or try out one of the Lorwyn Eclipsed preconstructed Commander decks.

You're not just battling your three opponents; you're also battling the frenetic nature of the plane. You'll start the game on Lorwyn. As the game progresses, you'll roll dice to trigger chaotic effects and shift from Lorwyn to Shadowmoor (and vice versa). When you switch to another aspect of the plane, you'll also swap to a separate hand of cards. After all, transforming into your Lorwyn or Shadowmoor self often means losing your memories.

Participants who embrace the nature of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor at Commander Party events will receive the retro frame Farhaven Elf promo card described above while supplies last. Contact your local game store for more details.

Pro Tour Lorwyn Eclipsed

(January 30– February 1)

Massive prizes, legendary titles, and competitors that are etched into Magic history. You can see all of these at Pro Tour Lorwyn Eclipsed, broadcasting live on January 30–February 1! While this event is closed to the public, we'll be covering all the action on twitch.tv/magic, the Play MTG YouTube channel, and Magic.gg!

Pro Tour Lorwyn Eclipsed will feature Lorwyn Eclipsed Draft and Standard Constructed. Players will compete for their share of a massive $500,000 prize pool. Additionally, each Pro Tour and World Championship competitor in 2026 will receive a non-foil Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student promo card featuring art by Ampreh. The Top 32 players at each event will also receive traditional foil copies of this promo.

See which players become seasoned scholars of Standard at Pro Tour Lorwyn Eclipsed. Only one player can walk away with the title of Pro Tour champion, so tune in to twitch.tv/magic and the Play MTG YouTube channel on January 30 to catch all the action.

Store Championships

(February 6–22)

Bring your best deck and your fiercest competitive spirit to the table for your local game store's Store Championships! These events feature high-stakes Standard gameplay, where your community's top players will compete for some of the season's most stunning promo cards.

Store Championship participants will receive a non-foil, full-art Goblin Bombardment promo card with art by Jeff Laubenstein while supplies last. Look at that boggart; they're having a great time.

The most energized players who make the Top 8 of each event will earn a traditional foil, full-art Guide of Souls promo card with art by Alexandr Leskinen.

For the paw-sitively amazing players who claim victory at their Store Championship, we have a very special prize. The winner of each Store Championship will receive a traditional foil, full-art, textless Ocelot Pride promo card with art by Rhonda Libbey.

Contact your local game store to see when they're hosting their Store Championship events!

Magic Spotlight: Eclipsed

(February 6–8)

The light of Lorwyn and the darkness of Shadowmoor are coming to Toronto, Canada, at Magic Spotlight: Eclipsed. This event is open to everyone, letting seasoned players compete against fresh faces. The main event of Magic Spotlight: Eclipsed will feature Lorwyn Eclipsed Limited, so start practicing when the set comes to MTG Arena.

Magic Spotlight: Eclipsed features a $50,000 prize pool. Additionally, each player who registers for the event will receive a non-foil textless Vendilion Clique promo card with art by Jason A. Engle. The Top 128 players of the event will also receive traditional foil copies of this promo card.

The Top 8 of Magic Spotlight: Eclipsed will be able to continue their Magic journey, as they'll receive invitations to Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven, which will be held at MagicCon: Las Vegas on May 1–3, 2026.

Do you have what it takes to tussle with a treefolk or brawl with a boggart? Register for Magic Spotlight: Eclipsed today!

The First Regional Championships of 2026

(January 24-March 22)

Pave your path to the Pro Tour at the upcoming round of Regional Championships! Qualified players will compete for promo cards, invitations to Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven, and other prizes. For this round of Regional Championships, we have a very special Secret Lair promo card. All participants in this round of Regional Championships will receive a non-foil Innkeeper's Talent promo card with art by Ben Newman, with Top Finishers receiving traditional foil copies. These promos are available while supplies last, and the number of traditional foil promos varies by region, so contact your region's organizer for more information.

Regional Championship Qualifiers

(Through March 22)

The current round of Regional Championship Qualifiers (or RCQs) is already underway, and players are scurrying to their local game stores to earn these mouse-themed promo cards. All RCQ participants will receive a non-foil Flowerfoot Swordmaster promo card with art by Ampreh. Top Finishers will also receive a non-foil Manifold Mouse promo card with art by Neo.G. Players who qualify for their Regional Championship will also receive a traditional foil Manifold Mouse promo card. Promo cards are available only while supplies last, so contact your RCQ's organizer for more details.

You can find more information on these RCQs here. This round of events wraps up on March 22, so register now for your chance to bring home some mighty Mice cards.

Your journey to Lorwyn-Shadowmoor begins with these events! Stock up for your quest by preordering Lorwyn Eclipsed. The set releases on January 23 and is available for preorder from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.