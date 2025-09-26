We first set foot on Lorwyn (and its grim counterpart, Shadowmoor) nearly eighteen years ago. In the intervening years, Magic has grown and shifted, but fans' enduring love of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor has remained. Now, it's time for a full-fledged return to the plane with Lorwyn Eclipsed, releasing January 23, 2026.

We showed off an early look at Lorwyn Eclipsed's cards, mechanics, and Booster Fun treatments at MagicCon: Atlanta. If you missed that panel, don't worry! We've got all the reveals right here (plus a bit more). Whether you've been itching for a return to Lorwyn for over a decade or want to fall in love with it for the first time, there's something here for you.

Are you curious about what has changed on Lorwyn since we last visited the plane? The Planeswalker's Guide to Lorwyn Eclipsed is available now on DailyMTG, featuring tons of artwork and lore tidbits from the set. We'll also be releasing a series of main stories in December on MTGStory.com and The Magic Story Podcast. To keep the fun rolling into the new year, the set's side stories will be released in January. Stay tuned for more information on this tale of mystery and magic!

Lorwyn Eclipsed is our return to one of Magic's most beloved settings. We're excited to have this set kick off the year when it releases on January 23, 2026. You can preorder Lorwyn Eclipsed now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Lorwyn Eclipsed Details

ECL Expansion Symbol ECC Expansion Symbol SPG Expansion Symbol

Lorwyn Eclipsed Set Code: ECL

Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander Set Code: ECC

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Set Legality:

(ECL) is legal in all formats. Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander (ECC) and Special Guests (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Commander (ECC) and (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats. Lorwyn Eclipsed Play Boosters contain cards from ECL and SPG. These cards are playable in Lorwyn Eclipsed Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Website: Lorwyn Eclipsed

MSRPs for Lorwyn Eclipsed will be set as follows:

Play Booster: $5.49

Collector Booster: $26.99*

Commander Deck: $49.99*

Bundle: $57.99

Draft Night: $89.99

Theme Deck: $23.99

*The MSRPs for Collector Boosters (previously $24.99) and Commander decks (previously $44.99) have increased from previous Magic Multiverse sets. These will be the MSRPs for Magic Multiverse sets starting with Lorwyn Eclipsed and moving forward.

Important Dates:

Lorwyn: First Light Release Date : November 18, 2025

: November 18, 2025 Lorwyn Eclipsed Main Stories : December 8–16, 2025

: December 8–16, 2025 Lorwyn Eclipsed Debut : January 5, 2026

: January 5, 2026 Full Card Image Gallery : January 12

: January 12 Prerelease Events : January 16–22

: January 16–22 Commander Box League : January 16–22

: January 16–22 MTG Arena Release Date : January 20

: January 20 Tabletop Release Date : January 23

: January 23 Pro Tour Lorwyn Eclipsed : January 30–February 1

: January 30–February 1 Magic Spotlight: Eclipsed: February 6–8

Preorder and Prepare for Lorwyn Eclipsed

In Lorwyn Eclipsed, four Strixhaven students are setting out on the study-abroad course of a lifetime: a journey to Lorwyn. You can prepare to join them by preordering the set! Additionally, if you preorder a Play Booster box or Collector Booster box from your local game store, you'll receive a Buy-a-Box promo card while supplies last!

Lorwyn Eclipsed is available for preorder from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Introducing Theme Decks and Draft Night

Angels 60-Card Theme Deck Pirates 60-Card Theme Deck

Starting with Lorwyn Eclipsed, we're adding two new products to our lineup. The first of these are 60-card Theme Decks. These are thematic, fun, and ready-to-play Standard decks featuring cards from throughout the format. Pit these decks against each other for flavorful Magic gameplay, then make the jump into the wide world of 60-card formats like Standard!

Our first two Theme Decks—the Angels deck and the Pirates deck—will release alongside Lorwyn Eclipsed, followed by two more Theme Decks with Secrets of Strixhaven, then two more with Reality Fracture.

Lorwyn Eclipsed

Draft Night

We're also introducing our new Draft Night product! Starting with Lorwyn Eclipsed, you can pick up a Draft Night product and start drafting with friends right away. This has everything you need to host a Pick-Two Draft event for four players, including basic lands, tokens, and even a Collector Booster to give away at the end. Our first Draft Night product will be released alongside Lorwyn Eclipsed. We also plan to release Draft Night products for each tabletop Magic set next year.

Enter a New Realm with Lorwyn: First Light

Are you itching to explore Lorwyn and tell tales of your own? Weave your own story with Lorwyn: First Light, a Dungeons & Dragons setting supplement available only on D&D Beyond! This release will help you build Lorwyn-themed characters and run a campaign on this pastoral plane.

Lorwyn: First Light arrives on D&D Beyond on November 18, 2025. Gather your party, roll for initiative, and discover what secrets lie in the twilight of Lorwyn.

The Booster Fun of Lorwyn Eclipsed

How do you capture the look and feel of our first trip to Lorwyn with contemporary Magic flair? With some stunning Booster Fun cards, of course! For Lorwyn Eclipsed, we're bringing back beloved artists and styles for a celebration of everything you love about the original Lorwyn and Shadowmoor blocks.

Serialized Borderless Bitterbloom Bearer, Featuring Art by Rebecca Guay

0352_MTGECL_BrdlSer: Bitterbloom Bearer

One of the most fae-tastic artists associated with the original Lorwyn release is Rebecca Guay, and she lent her talents to Lorwyn Eclipsed on the set's headliner card.

This double rainbow foil serialized borderless Bitterbloom Bearer features artwork by Rebecca Guay, bringing her ever-iconic style to Magic on these individually numbered cards. Bitterbloom Bearer also has a main set version and a showcase fable frame version, letting you take flight with whichever version of the card you prefer.

This version of Bitterbloom Bearer appears only in Lorwyn Eclipsed Collector Boosters. Serialized versions of Bitterbloom Bearer can appear in Collector Boosters of any language, but the card will always be in English. Serialized cards are mechanically identical to their non-serialized counterparts.

Borderless Reversible Shock Lands

0347a_MTGECL_RevShock: Hallowed Fountain 0348a_MTGECL_RevShock: Steam Vents

Where there is light, there is shadow. With Lorwyn, there is Shadowmoor. And with the cycle of shock lands printed in Edge of Eternities, there is the cycle of shock lands printed in Lorwyn Eclipsed!

This set features borderless reversible shock lands, with one side representing Lorwyn and the other side representing Shadowmoor. These cards are mechanically identical to their counterparts in the default Magic frame. There are 5 rare shock lands in Lorwyn Eclipsed, each of which has a main set version and a borderless reversible version. You can find borderless reversible shock lands in both non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Fable Frame Cards

0327_MTGECL_Showcase: Mutable Explorer

Sleep tight, Magic players! You can prepare for a cozy fairy tale with these fable frame cards. These cards feature artwork that mimics the flavor and flair of classic storybooks, bringing the aesthetic of Lorwyn and Shadowmoor to the card frame.

There are 10 uncommon, 26 rare, and 14 mythic rare fable frame cards. You can find these cards in both non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Lorwyn Eclipsed Details

Play Boosters

Lorwyn Eclipsed

Play Booster Box

Each Play Booster box includes 30 Play Boosters, with each Play Booster containing the following:

14 Magic: The Gathering cards 6–7 Commons 3 Uncommons 1 Wildcard of any rarity 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Traditional foil card of any rarity 1 Basic land card

cards 1 Non-foil double-sided token

Collector Boosters

Lorwyn Eclipsed

Collector Booster Box

Each Collector Booster box includes 12 Collector Boosters, with each Collector Booster containing the following:

15 Magic: The Gathering cards 5 Traditional foil commons 4 Traditional foil uncommons 1 Traditional foil basic land 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare 1 Non-foil Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander (ECC) rare or mythic rare 2 Non-foil Booster Fun rares or mythic rares 1 Foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare card

cards 1 Art card or traditional foil double-sided token

Commander Decks

Blight Curse

Commander Deck Dance of the Elements

Commander Deck

Each Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art 98 Non-foil cards, including 10 new-to- Magic cards

10 Double-sided tokens or punch-out counters

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

60-Card Theme Decks

Angels 60-Card Theme Deck Pirates 60-Card Theme Deck

These 60-card Theme Decks are everything you need to start playing Standard! Featuring thematic cards from throughout Standard, these decks offer a fun two-player experience when paired against each other.

Each Theme Deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 60-card Standard deck

5 Non-foil double-sided tokens

2 Reference cards

1 Tutorial insert

Draft Night

Lorwyn Eclipsed

Draft Night

Grab some friends and prepare to draft with Lorwyn Eclipsed Draft Night! Draft Night is a brand-new product aimed at the fun and flashy Pick-Two Draft format.

Each Draft Night contains the following:

12 Lorwyn Eclipsed Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed Collector Booster

Collector Booster 90 Non-foil basic lands

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Draft insert

Bundles

Lorwyn Eclipsed

Bundle

Each Lorwyn Eclipsed Bundle contains the following:

9 Lorwyn Eclipsed Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil promo card

30 Basic lands 15 Traditional foil basic lands 15 Non-foil basic lands

2 Reference cards

1 Spindown die

1 Card-storage box

Prerelease Packs

Lorwyn Eclipsed

Prerelease Pack

Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Lorwyn Eclipsed Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil promo card Please note that Prerelease Pack promo cards are no longer year stamped.

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

See You on Lorwyn (and Shadowmoor)!

Lorwyn Eclipsed is coming soon, and it has everything you already adore about this plane, along with plenty of new surprises. You can prepare for your trek through the plane by reading the Planeswalker's Guide to Lorwyn Eclipsed, then prepare for the story of a lifetime (or a semester) when the set's story kicks off in December.

Lorwyn Eclipsed releases on January 23, 2026. You can preorder the set now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.