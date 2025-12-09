MSH Expansion Symbol MSC Expansion Symbol

Earlier this year, we announced Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes, the next set in our multi-year team-up with Marvel. We showed off some artwork from that set that featured Super Heroes you adore, villains you love to loathe, and even some deep cuts from the Marvel Universe.

Our Marvel sets are about celebrating these stories through the lens and gameplay of Magic. And as we prepare for the Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, Avengers, and more to arrive in Magic, we wanted to put together a prologue for this set.

After all, something this massive deserves a herald. It's time for a sneak preview of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes!

A Universe of Heroes (and Villains)

Super-Soldiers? We've got them. Super-speedy mutants? Quicksilver is so fast that he starts the game in play. Gamma-infused scientists? The Hulk is bursting into Magic, complete with a new creature type. If there's a Marvel character you love, there's a good chance you can find them in this set.

But it's not all Super Heroes! Many of Marvel's famous evildoers are making their Magic debut, including the king of Latveria himself, Doctor Doom (all hail Doom)!

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander Decks

We're releasing multiple Commander decks as part of this set so you can jump straight into Magic's most popular format with some of Marvel's most famous characters. Today, we wanted to show off the face commander for one of these decks. Or rather, face commanders, as any member of Marvel's First Family can helm The Fantastic Four Commander deck.

Saving the Earth in Booster Fun Style

Part of bringing the Marvel Universe into Magic means capturing the look and feel of Marvel Comics on our cards. You'll see the return of classic comic cards, borderless source material cards, and borderless panel cards on some of the flashiest cards from this set. Our team is partial to the classic comic cards—or maybe that's just the Merfolk fans talking.

There will also be new Booster Fun treatments that we aren't revealing just yet. You'll just have to wait and see what our artists have cooked up for this celebration of the Marvel Universe.

Earth's Mightiest Heroes are coming to Magic, and we can't wait to share more from this collaboration in the coming months. You can find everything we revealed below. Whether you're looking for your favorite Super Hero or the newest cards for your collection, we hope you enjoy looking through these previews. We'll see you in 2026 for more Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes content.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Previews

