Are you ready to do whatever a spider can? Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man arrives on September 26, 2025, bringing the many Spider-Heroes of the Marvel Universe to Magic: The Gathering. Follow Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and many recognizable (masked) faces from Marvel history.

Art by: Javier Charro

We recently showed off an early look at Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man, and now we've spun up a web of reveals for you. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Details

SPM Expansion Symbol

SPE Expansion Symbol SPE Expansion Symbol

MAR Expansion Symbol MAR Expansion Symbol

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Set Code: SPM

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Eternal-Legal Set Codes: SPE and MAR

Legality:

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man (SPM) is a Standard-legal set.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Eternal-Legal (SPE and MAR) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Play Boosters contain cards from SPM and MAR. These cards are playable in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Website: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man

Card Image Gallery: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Card Image Gallery

MSRPs for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man will be set as follows:

Play Booster: $6.99

Collector Booster: $37.99

Bundle: $69.99

Scene Box: $41.99

Hashtag: #MTGxSpiderMan

Swing Into Preorders

Ready to swing into action when Spider-Man comes to Magic? Players who preorder a Play Booster box or Collector Booster box from their friendly neighborhood local game store will receive a special Buy-a-Box promo card while supplies last. More details about that will be available closer to the set's release.

You can preorder Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Bundles, and more from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Here Comes Spider-Man!

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man features iconic characters and moments from across decades of Spider-Man stories. You'll see Super Heroes swing through the streets of New York as they battle dastardly villains. Remember: anyone can wear the mask, and anyone can be a Super Hero.

0021_MTGSPM_SceneNew: Grasping Tentacles 0022_MTGSPM_SceneNew: Venom, Deadly Devourer 0023_MTGSPM_SceneNew: Green Goblin, Nemesis 0024_MTGSPM_SceneNew: Doc Ock, Evil Inventor 0025_MTGSPM_SceneNew: Sensational Spider-Man 0026_MTGSPM_SceneNew: Pumpkin Bombs

Spider-Man's classic Parker luck often makes him the underdog. We've captured one of his epic clashes of good and evil in the Spidey's Spectacular Showdown Scene Box, featuring six traditional foil new-to-Magic cards.

As part of our continued efforts to reduce complexity, we are retiring the Universes Beyond frame and unifying all Magic: The Gathering frames within the standard Magic style. Eagle-eyed fans out there will notice that, starting with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man, Universes Beyond cards will no longer have the inverted triangle replacing the standard oval security stamp for rare and mythic rare cards, as well as the stamp printed in silver on common and uncommon Universes Beyond cards.

We'll have more to share from the set closer to its release. For now, get hyped for an amazing, spectacular, and astonishing release!

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Product Details

Play Boosters

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man

Play Booster Box

Each Play Booster box includes 30 Play Boosters, each containing the following:

14 Magic: The Gathering cards: 6–7 Commons 3 Uncommons 1 Wildcard of any rarity 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Traditional foil card of any rarity 1 Basic land 0–1 MAR card

1 Non-foil double-sided token

Collector Boosters

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man

Collector Booster Box

Each Collector Booster box includes 12 Collector Boosters, each containing the following:

15 Magic: The Gathering cards: 5 Traditional foil commons 4 Traditional foil uncommons 1 Traditional foil basic land 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare 2 Non-foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare cards 1 MAR card 1 Traditional foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare

1 Art card or traditional foil double-sided token

Bundles

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man

Bundle

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Bundle contains:

9 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Play Boosters

30 Basic lands

1 Alternate-art promo card

2 Reference cards

1 Spindown die

1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man card-storage box

Spidey's Spectacular Showdown Scene Box

Spidey's Spectacular Showdown

Scene Box

Swing into action with Spidey's Spectacular Showdown Scene Box! Each Scene Box contains:

3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Play Boosters

6 Traditional foil borderless scene cards: Grasping Tentacles Venom, Deadly Devourer Green Goblin, Nemesis Doc Ock, Evil Inventor Sensational Spider-Man Pumpkin Bombs

6 Art cards Piece them together to reveal the full story!

1 Display easel

Welcome Decks

Welcome Deck (White) Welcome Deck (Blue) Welcome Deck (Black)

Welcome Deck (Red) Welcome Deck (Green)

Swing by your local game store and learn how to play Magic with Spider-Man-themed Welcome Decks! Welcome Decks will arrive at WPN game stores and are available for new-player events while supplies last.

Each box contains the following:

2 30-Card half-decks: Of the 2 half-decks, 1 will match the Welcome Deck box. The other is randomly inserted from among the other options. There are 5 different monocolor half-decks.

2 Reference cards

1 Deck box

Prerelease Packs

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider Man

Prerelease Pack

Learn the tricks and thwips of the set at Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Prerelease events! Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Play Boosters

1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die (from among five total color variations)

Get Ready for Spider-September

Marvel's most iconic wall-crawling Super Heroes arrive in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man, releasing on September 26, 2025. Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Bundles, and more are available for preorder from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.