Prepare for the adventure of a lifetime with Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™. You can travel to iconic locations, confront powerful monsters, and even ride on the back of a chocobo. Featuring moments from sixteen mainline FINAL FANTASY installments, this set has something for all fans of the beloved RPG franchise.

There are plenty of places to play with your fellow FINAL FANTASY fans, whether you're looking for friendly competition or a chance at making Magic history. Plus, you can earn some beautiful FINAL FANTASY-themed promotional cards to grow your collection while playing the game you love.

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY releases on June 13, 2025, and is available to preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Prerelease Events

(June 6–12)

Be among the first to play with Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY at your local game store's Prerelease events! These are a great way to get to know your local gaming community or introduce a friend to Magic: The Gathering. Preleases are held a week prior to the set's tabletop release, so everyone will be experiencing the set for the first time.

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Prerelease Pack

When you register for a Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Prerelease event, you'll receive a Prerelease Pack. These contain everything you need to enjoy the event, all wrapped up in a stylish FINAL FANTASY-themed package. Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY Play Boosters

—FINAL FANTASY Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die 1 in 20 Prerelease Packs contains a special acrylic spindown die.



You'll build a 40-card sealed deck out of the contents of your Prerelease Pack and face off against your fellow Magic players. This is a great way to learn the mechanics of a new release and find your favorite cards from the set.

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Special Prerelease Spindown Die

Looking for some items to add to your inventory? One in twenty Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Prerelease Packs contains a special twenty-sided spindown die featuring one of the FINAL FANTASY franchise's iconic crystals. Additionally, you'll receive a special ten-sided die while supplies last when you participate in a Prerelease event. If you play in two Prerelease events, you'll receive a velvet pouch while supplies last, perfect for holding all those crystal counters.

For more information on Prerelease dates, promotional items, and more, contact your local game store.

Learn to Play with Magic Academy

(June 13–July 24)

Do you know a FINAL FANTASY fan that needs to learn how to play Magic: The Gathering? Then Magic Academy events at your local game store are perfect for you! These events teach you the basics of playing the game and how to build a deck of your own. For more details on these events, check out the Magic Academy page.

As a special bonus, attendees who purchase an intro product at Magic Academy events will receive a retro frame traditional foil Dragon's Hoard promo card while supplies last. Intro products include Starter Kits, the Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Box or Starter Collection, and six or more Play Boosters from a set. That includes Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Bundles, Gift Bundles, and Starter Kits!

Win Promo Cards at Standard Showdown Events

(June 13–July 24)

Earn special Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY promo cards and test your Magic skills at your local game store's Standard Showdown events! You'll be playing the Standard Constructed format with cards from nearly two years of Magic releases, including Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY!

0001_MTGFIN_StdShow: Ultima 0002_MTGFIN_StdShow: Squall, SeeD Mercenary

To celebrate this monumental set, we're releasing not one but two Standard Showdown promotional cards, each from Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY! There's Ultima, which sweeps up the board, and Squall, SeeD Mercenary, who sweeps you off your feet! The winner of each Standard Showdown event will receive one of these cards in traditional foil while supplies last. For more information on event dates and promo cards, contact your local game store.

Magic Presents: Chocobo Racing

(June 13–July 24)

Race down to your local game store for Magic Presents: Chocobo Racing! Themed around the iconic chocobo races of FINAL FANTASY VII, these events let you earn special prizes while participating in Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Limited play.

Over the course of these events, you can earn points by playing and bringing along friends. These points will help you earn special prizes like this chocobo pin, available while supplies last!

For the complete details on these prizes and events, contact your local game store!

Celebrate FINAL FANTASY at MagicCon: Las Vegas

(June 20–22)

Join us in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a gathering of greatness at MagicCon: Las Vegas! MagicCon has everything fans love about Magic. If you're looking to meet your favorite Magic artists, MagicCon has that! If you want to hear about how Magic is made from the game's designers, MagicCon has that! If you want to play in unique events you won't find anywhere else, MagicCon—you guessed it—has that!

0001_MTGFIN_FlexPrm: Yoshimaru, Ever Faithful

You won't be alone at MagicCon; each attendee will receive a promo card of Yoshimaru, Ever Faithful as "Torgal, Clive's Companion." But that's just the start of the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY excitement of MagicCon: Las Vegas!

0002_MTGFIN_PTQPromo: Tifa Lockhart

Looking to qualify for high-level Magic events? We'll be hosting multiple Pro Tour Qualifier events over the course of the weekend, each featuring Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Limited. Players who participate in these events will receive a Tifa Lockhart promo card, with top finishers receiving traditional foil copies and everyone else receiving non-foil copies. Additionally, the Top 4 players of each Pro Tour Qualifier will receive invitations to Pro Tour Edge of Eternities at MagicCon: Atlanta!

We've got even more FINAL FANTASY content planned for MagicCon: Las Vegas that we'll be sharing in the future. For now, you can purchase your badge and prepare to gather!

Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

(June 20–22)

MagicCon: Las Vegas will also be hosting Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY, an epic showdown of some of Magic's best that will be broadcast across the world! Featuring Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Draft and Standard Constructed, Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY will receive live-action coverage and broadcasting on twitch.tv/magic and the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel.

0001_MTGFIN_ProPromo: Cloud, Midgar Mercenary

For such an epic event, we're offering some equally epic prizes! Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY participants will be competing for their share of a $500,000 prize pool along with invitations to upcoming Pro Tours and World Championship 31. Additionally, each Pro Tour participant will receive a non-foil borderless English-language Cloud, Midgar Mercenary promo card, with the Top 32 competitors also receiving traditional foil copies. This is in addition to this season's Karn Liberated promo card, so make space in those card binders!

For more information on the upcoming Pro Tour, check out Magic.gg. We'll be breaking down everything you need to know about the formats, the players, and the metagame ahead of the event.

Magic Spotlight: FINAL FANTASY in Chiba, Japan

(June 27–29)

Magic Spotlight is headed to Chiba, Japan, for a three-day event celebrating Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY. Magic Spotlight events let anyone compete for high-level prizes, and each event is themed around something exciting. The main event will feature Standard Constructed, where players will face off with cards from across Magic releases, including Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY! It'll be a clash of champions that you won't want to miss.

0001_MTGFIN_ProPromo: Cloud, Midgar Mercenary_EN Article (JP)

All participants will receive a non-foil Japanese-language Cloud, Midgar Mercenary promo card. Additionally, the Top 128 players will receive traditional foil copies of the promo card. But that's not all they'll be playing for …

Competitors will be competing for their share of a $50,000 prize pool. The Top 8 players will also receive invitations to Pro Tour Edge of Eternities, giving them the chance to continue their winning streak. Additionally, the winner of the event will receive this stunning trophy, featuring the Planeswalker symbol emblazoned on a crystal from the FINAL FANTASY franchise.

0002_MTGFIN_FlexPrm: Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh_EN Article (JP)

If casual games are more your speed, purchase a Command Zone badge and join us for Commander! Participants will receive a traditional foil promo card of Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh as "Joshua Rosfield."

We can't wait for our first Magic Spotlight event in Japan! For more information on all the exciting events, check out the Magic Spotlight: FINAL FANTASY website.

Don't worry FINAL FANTASY XVI fans. You can also earn that sweet Joshua Rosfield promo card at …

CommandFests Featuring Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

(July 2025)

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY has plenty to offer Commander players, whether it's exciting new legendary creatures in the main set or one of the set's four ready-to-play Commander decks. CommandFests are a great place to get in games of Commander with new cards and make new friends in the gaming community. This July, we'll be hosting four CommandFests:

0002_MTGFIN_FlexPrm: Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh

By purchasing a badge and attending one of these events, you'll receive the non-foil or traditional foil Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh as "Joshua Rosfield" promo card. Additionally, different badges may offer special Magic and FINAL FANTASY-themed merchandise, so check with your events organizer for details!

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Commander Party

(June 20–26 and July 18–24)

We're continuing our Commander content with Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Commander Party events! These Commander Parties are Commander events where players can celebrate the flavor of the FINAL FANTASY games! Bring your favorite Commander deck or purchase a ready-to-play deck at your local game store to join in the fun!

0001_MTGFIN_ComParty: Culling Ritual 0002_MTGFIN_ComParty: Despark

There are two weeks for these Commander Party events: June 20–26 and July 18–24. By participating in one of these events, you'll receive a Despark or Culling Ritual promo card. WPN Premium stores will receive traditional foil copies of this promo, and other stores will receive non-foil copies.

For details on when these events will be held and what promo cards will be available, contact your local game store!

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Store Championship

(June 28–July 20)

Rise to the top of your gaming community at your local game store's Store Championship! These events are meant to encourage competitive, cutting-edge gameplay and deck building, so get ready to test your skills in Standard Constructed!

0039_MTGFIN_StorPart: Preordain 0040_MTGFIN_StoreWin: Death's Shadow 0041_MTGFIN_StoreWin: City of Brass

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Store Championships all feature awesome promo cards with new art for this event. Participants will receive a non-foil copy of Preordain as "Prophetic Beginning." The Top 8 of the event will also receive a traditional foil copy of Death's Shadow as "Diabolos, Guardian Force." And, finally, for the player who wins it all: a traditional foil copy of City of Brass as "Bhujerba, Floating City."

To add to the excitement, WPN Premium stores will also receive non-foil copies of the Death's Shadow and City of Brass promo cards, each with the name of the store stamped onto the card!

Store Championship events for Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY run from June 28–July 20 at participating local game stores. Contact your local game store and get ready to level up your Standard skills.

Qualify for the Pro Tour at Fall's Regional Championships

(October 11–November 23)

This Fall, we'll be hosting a round of Regional Championships, offering the chance to win cash prizes, Pro Tour invitations, and a special promo card! These events will feature Modern Constructed, letting qualifying players test their skills against the best of their region. You can qualify for these events through Regional Championship Qualifiers, hosted at WPN game stores or larger Magic events.

0001_MTGFIN_PTQPromo: Aerith Gainsborough

Participants will receive this stunning non-foil Aerith Gainsborough promo card, with the event's Top finishers receiving traditional foil copies. Top-finisher traditional foils vary by market, so contact your region's organizer for more details about these events and their prizes!

We'll have more to share about these events and their organizers later in the year. For now, start testing those Modern decks!

Play the Victory Music!

We can't wait for you to start playing with all the exciting cards in Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY. Previews are already underway, so check out all the reveals and exciting Booster Fun treatments that we have planned.

