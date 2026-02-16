In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Preorder Bundles

There are still a few weeks until Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hits MTG Arena, but to tide you over, two brand-new preorder bundles will be available tomorrow in the MTG Arena Store!

Keep reading for more information on each bundle, and keep an eye on DailyMTG and the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Card Image Gallery for the latest reveals.

Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: Raph & Leo, Sibling Rivals sleeve Available at release (March 6): 45 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs

5 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mythic packs

Leonardo, Sewer Samurai card

Leonardo, Sewer Samurai depth art card style

Raphael, Ninja Destroyer card

Raphael, Ninja Destroyer depth art card style

Play Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Play Bundle Available at purchase: Mikey & Don, Party Planners sleeve

Splinter companion Available at release (March 6): 4 Player Draft tokens

2 Sealed tokens

20 Play-In Points

Donatello, Mutant Mechanic card

Donatello, Mutant Mechanic depth art card style

Michelangelo, Improviser card

Michelangelo, Improviser depth art card style

MTG Arena Preorder Bundle Changes

As a reminder, with the release of Lorwyn Eclipsed, we made some changes to the composition of the Pack and Play Bundles, which we have carried over to this set. We are always listening to player feedback and considering it when evaluating MTG Arena's offerings and exploring potential updates and improvements. If you'd like to read more about the rationale behind this particular change, it's discussed in greater detail here.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Early Access Event

If you can't wait until March to see Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cards in action, you won't have to! We're holding an early access streaming event on February 25 with your favorite Magic streamers, competitive players, and MTG Arena luminaries. Tune in on YouTube and Twitch!

Introducing Challenge Lobbies

Improving the suite of social features in MTG Arena has been a longstanding goal of ours. Connecting and playing with friends should be easy and fun, which is why we're thrilled to announce that the first of our major social improvements is right around the corner:

Challenge Lobbies arrive on MTG Arena tomorrow, February 17! This new feature upgrades MTG Arena's friend challenge and direct challenge features into one unified lobby system.

Players can create a Challenge Lobby in the new "Challenges" section of the social menu, or by tapping the "Challenge" button next to an online player in your friends list. The player who creates the Challenge Lobby will be made its host, which allows them to set match rules and control who is allowed in the lobby.

As long as a Challenge Lobby has at least one vacant slot, players can invite friends to their lobby. In fact, any MTG Arena player can be invited using that player's display name, which includes a number code. Once all players have chosen a valid deck and "readied up," the match will begin!

All players will be returned to the Challenge Lobby at the end of the match, allowing quick rematches as well as deck alterations.

Here's a video that walks through how to play using Challenge Lobbies:

We hope you have fun playing games with Challenge Lobbies, and we look forward to bringing you more social updates soon!

Arena Championship 11

(February 21–22)

Arena Championship 11 is this weekend! February 21–22 will encompass two days of competitive MTG Arena at its highest level as top players from around the world vie for a piece of the $250,000 prize pool and invitations to Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven and the Magic World Championship.

The event will be streamed live on twitch.tv/magic with commentary from an expert broadcasting team, so you don't have to miss any of the action.

The Arena Championship 11 Viewer's Guide lays out all the details, including information regarding formats, scheduling, competitors, the broadcast team, and more.

The Return of Arena Powered Cube Continues, Incubitably

0079_MTGECL_Main: Thirst for Identity 0088_MTGECL_Main: Bitterbloom Bearer 0145a_MTGTLA_Main: The Legend of Roku 0224_MTGECL_Main: Figure of Fable

The latest iteration of Arena Powered Cube has entered its second week, but it's not too late to join the fun. This opportunity to wield a turbocharged deck featuring some of Magic's mightiest and most legendary cards will continue until March 2. If you're unfamiliar with Arena Powered Cube and its design tenets, we recently published an article that lays out all the details and explores what's been updated for this latest version here.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

February 17–19: Phantom Golden Pack Sealed

February 24–26: Lorwyn Eclipsed Phantom Sealed

March 3–5: Jump In!

March 10–12: On the Edge

Quick Draft

February 9–22: Through the Omenpaths

February 23–March 11: Lorwyn Eclipsed

March 12–March 22: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Flashback Draft

February 17–23: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

February 24–March 2: Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™

Other Events

February 10–March 2: Arena Powered Cube

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March Qualifier Format: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed

March 21: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

March 27: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

March 28–29: Qualifier Weekend

February Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the February 2026 season at the start of the March 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on February 28).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack

Silver Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles

Diamond Reward: 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles

Mythic Reward: 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles