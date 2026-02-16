MTG Arena Announcements – February 16, 2026
In this edition:
- Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Preorder Bundles
- Introducing Challenge Lobbies
- Arena Championship 11
- Event Schedule
Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Preorder Bundles
There are still a few weeks until Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hits MTG Arena, but to tide you over, two brand-new preorder bundles will be available tomorrow in the MTG Arena Store!
Keep reading for more information on each bundle, and keep an eye on DailyMTG and the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Card Image Gallery for the latest reveals.
Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Raph & Leo, Sibling Rivals sleeve
- 45 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs
- 5 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mythic packs
- Leonardo, Sewer Samurai card
- Leonardo, Sewer Samurai depth art card style
- Raphael, Ninja Destroyer card
- Raphael, Ninja Destroyer depth art card style
Play Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Mikey & Don, Party Planners sleeve
- Splinter companion
- 4 Player Draft tokens
- 2 Sealed tokens
- 20 Play-In Points
- Donatello, Mutant Mechanic card
- Donatello, Mutant Mechanic depth art card style
- Michelangelo, Improviser card
- Michelangelo, Improviser depth art card style
MTG Arena Preorder Bundle Changes
As a reminder, with the release of Lorwyn Eclipsed, we made some changes to the composition of the Pack and Play Bundles, which we have carried over to this set. We are always listening to player feedback and considering it when evaluating MTG Arena's offerings and exploring potential updates and improvements. If you'd like to read more about the rationale behind this particular change, it's discussed in greater detail here.
Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Early Access Event
If you can't wait until March to see Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cards in action, you won't have to! We're holding an early access streaming event on February 25 with your favorite Magic streamers, competitive players, and MTG Arena luminaries. Tune in on YouTube and Twitch!
Introducing Challenge Lobbies
Improving the suite of social features in MTG Arena has been a longstanding goal of ours. Connecting and playing with friends should be easy and fun, which is why we're thrilled to announce that the first of our major social improvements is right around the corner:
Challenge Lobbies arrive on MTG Arena tomorrow, February 17! This new feature upgrades MTG Arena's friend challenge and direct challenge features into one unified lobby system.
Players can create a Challenge Lobby in the new "Challenges" section of the social menu, or by tapping the "Challenge" button next to an online player in your friends list. The player who creates the Challenge Lobby will be made its host, which allows them to set match rules and control who is allowed in the lobby.
As long as a Challenge Lobby has at least one vacant slot, players can invite friends to their lobby. In fact, any MTG Arena player can be invited using that player's display name, which includes a number code. Once all players have chosen a valid deck and "readied up," the match will begin!
All players will be returned to the Challenge Lobby at the end of the match, allowing quick rematches as well as deck alterations.
Here's a video that walks through how to play using Challenge Lobbies:
We hope you have fun playing games with Challenge Lobbies, and we look forward to bringing you more social updates soon!
Arena Championship 11
(February 21–22)
Arena Championship 11 is this weekend! February 21–22 will encompass two days of competitive MTG Arena at its highest level as top players from around the world vie for a piece of the $250,000 prize pool and invitations to Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven and the Magic World Championship.
The event will be streamed live on twitch.tv/magic with commentary from an expert broadcasting team, so you don't have to miss any of the action.
The Arena Championship 11 Viewer's Guide lays out all the details, including information regarding formats, scheduling, competitors, the broadcast team, and more.
The Return of Arena Powered Cube Continues, Incubitably
The latest iteration of Arena Powered Cube has entered its second week, but it's not too late to join the fun. This opportunity to wield a turbocharged deck featuring some of Magic's mightiest and most legendary cards will continue until March 2. If you're unfamiliar with Arena Powered Cube and its design tenets, we recently published an article that lays out all the details and explores what's been updated for this latest version here.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).
- February 17–19: Phantom Golden Pack Sealed
- February 24–26: Lorwyn Eclipsed Phantom Sealed
- March 3–5: Jump In!
- March 10–12: On the Edge
Quick Draft
- February 9–22: Through the Omenpaths
- February 23–March 11: Lorwyn Eclipsed
- March 12–March 22: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Flashback Draft
- February 17–23: Tarkir: Dragonstorm
- February 24–March 2: Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™
Other Events
- February 10–March 2: Arena Powered Cube
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
March Qualifier Format: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed
- March 21: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
- March 27: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- March 28–29: Qualifier Weekend
February Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the February 2026 season at the start of the March 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on February 28).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles
- Diamond Reward: 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles
- Mythic Reward: 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles
