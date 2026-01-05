In this edition:

Lorwyn Eclipsed Previews Begin

We're kicking off the year with our long-awaited return to Lorwyn-Shadowmoor! Lorwyn Eclipsed previews have just begun, and you can see all the recently revealed cards in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery. For more information on where we'll be previewing cards, check out this article.

There's no shortage of dazzling cards in this set, so check out our guide to collecting Lorwyn Eclipsed for all the details. For more information on the in-Multiverse history of the plane, check out the Planeswalker's Guide to Lorwyn Eclipsed. Lorwyn Eclipsed comes to MTG Arena on January 20, so prepare for a faerie good time.

Follow the Story of Lorwyn Eclipsed

0124a_MTGECL_Main: Ashling, Rekindled 0229_MTGECL_Main: High Perfect Morcant

The main story of Lorwyn Eclipsed wrapped up last month, as Hugo and Nebula Award-winning author Seanan McGuire weaved a tale of magic and mystery on this pastoral plane.

Read, listen, or watch the story on DailyMTG, The Magic Story Podcast, and YouTube. We'll be releasing the set's side stories in the coming days, so stay tuned for even more tales from Lorwyn-Shadowmoor.

Updates to Preorders

Starting with Lorwyn Eclipsed, MTG Arena is moving toward two preorder offerings per set—a Pack Bundle, designed for players who want to build out their collection, and a Play Bundle, designed for those who want to maximize their Limited play experience. The Pass Bundle will no longer be available for preorder, and the structure of the remaining bundles will change in the following ways:

Pack Bundle

Price remains $50 USD

45 Store Packs and 5 Mythic Packs (previously 50 Store Packs) from the upcoming set

5 Golden Packs (unchanged)

1 Card, depth art, and sleeve from the upcoming set (unchanged)

Play Bundle

Price is changing from $25 USD to $50 USD

4 Draft tokens (previously two)

2 Sealed tokens (previously one)

20 Play-In Points (previously five), allowing instant entry into a Qualifier Play-In

1 Card, depth art, sleeve, and companion from the upcoming set (unchanged)

Why Make These Changes?

When you preorder on MTG Arena, you're investing your future time and energy into the upcoming set. We want to make sure you're getting the most out of that investment.

Why remove the Pass Bundle? Simply put, it wasn't doing what we had hoped. When you purchase the Pack Bundle or the Play Bundle, you're getting something that you can jump into immediately once the set releases. You'll have 50 packs to open or some tokens for playing the latest Draft and Sealed events. While the cost is increasing, we made sure to consider that value with the contents of each bundle so you can get even more out of them. In contrast, when you previously preordered the Pass Bundle, you'd have the Set Mastery ready to ascend but no tools from the new set to use in advancing. This created an experience that was more frustrating than rewarding.

As with everything we do on MTG Arena, this isn't necessarily the final result. We'll continue to monitor if these revamped preorder bundles provide the experience our players want and adjust if they come up short.

Arena Powered Cube Returns

We're delighted to report that Arena Powered Cube is returning to MTG Arena! We've just published an article detailing this iteration of Arena Powered Cube here, which will run January 6–19.

Competitive Event News

Arena Championships

Arena Championship 10 took place since we last saw you, and we'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate Michael DeBenedetto-Plummer on his spectacular victory!

This also seems like an appropriate time to mention that Arena Championship 11 will be happening February 21–22. Stay tuned for more details!

Upcoming Qualifier Play-Ins and Weekends

January's Best-of-Three Play-In starts January 9, followed by the Qualifier Weekend on January 10–11. The format for January's Qualifier events is Pioneer.

February's Qualifier format will be Standard, with a Best-of-One Play-In being held January 31 and Best-of-Three on February 6, culminating in the Qualifier Weekend February 7–8.

Complete details on Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events can be found here.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

January 6–8: Momir

January 13–15: Magic : The Gathering ® | Avatar : The Last Airbender ™ Sealed

: ® | : ™ Sealed January 20–22: Jump Into Lorwyn Eclipsed

January 27–29: On the Edge

Quick Draft

December 30–January 15: Magic : The Gathering | Avatar : The Last Airbender

: | : January 16–28: Duskmourn : House of Horror

: January 29–February 8: Lorwyn Eclipsed

Flashback Draft

January 6–13: Murders at Karlov Manor

January 13–20: Modern Horizons 3

Other Events

November 18–January 20: Jump Into Magic : The Gathering | Avatar : The Last Airbender

: | : January 6–19: Arena Powered Cube

January 30–February 1: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through seasonal rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

January Qualifier Format: Pioneer

January 9: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

January 10–11: Qualifier Weekend

February Qualifier Format: Standard

January 31: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

February 6: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 7–8: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the December 2025 season at the start of the January 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on December 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.