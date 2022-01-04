Article Archive

The Brothers' War | Chapter 5: Exodus
Nissa and Chandra reunite on Dominaria. The Phyrexian attack continues, the Gatewatch fights to hold their ground, and old friends arrive.
Knock twice. History is unreliable. Don't open the door. Hell. Your pedagogy needs work. Not a time to panic.
Elspeth, to defend her allies, faces off against the nightmares of her past.
Tezzeret descends into the heart of New Phyrexia, where he'll face one more test before he receives his long-awaited reward.