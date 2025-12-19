A Multiverse of magic and mystery awaits in Lorwyn Eclipsed! Our long-awaited return to Lorwyn-Shadowmoor is full of dazzling artwork, powerful new cards, and nostalgic callbacks for Magic's most dedicated players. The excitement kicks off on January 5, 2026, with the worldwide debut of Lorwyn Eclipsed.

But Magic fans aren't the only ones journeying to this plane. We recently released the main stories for Lorwyn Eclipsed, written by Seanan McGuire. You can read (or reread) the story on MTGStory.com or listen to Tatiana Grey's narration on The Magic Story Podcast. There's plenty of Lorwyn Eclipsed story content to explore ahead of the debut, so get cozy with a pair of headphones this holiday season.

Tune in for the set's debut on January 5, 2026, where we'll be revealing new artwork, cards, mechanics, and even more surprises from Lorwyn Eclipsed. You can watch the stream live on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or on twitch.tv/magic, with an on-demand video available after the debut stream.

We're trying out a new kind of preview season with an emphasis on in-depth videos that showcase everything that's unique about Lorwyn Eclipsed. You may also notice a shorter list of outlets for Lorwyn Eclipsed. We're testing shorter preview seasons for some upcoming sets in 2026 but may shift as we gather more information.

To view all of the card previews in one place, check out the Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery. We'll update the gallery every morning once previews begin, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some cards in the card image gallery throughout preview season, so keep an eye out!

Welcome back, multiversal travelers, to Lorwyn-Shadowmoor. Lorwyn Eclipsed releases on January 23, 2026, with Prerelease events starting on January 16. You can preorder the set now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Lorwyn Eclipsed Previews

January 5

January 6

January 7

January 8

Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander Previews

January 5

January 6