Splinter's students are taking on the Foot Clan, and they need your help to win! Enter Turtle Team-Up from Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a fresh way to play Magic with your friends. Here, you're not competing against each other. You're uniting against a horde of Shredder's minions and the Turtles' many foes. This experience is designed for two to four players, with an average game length of about 45 minutes. It's a great way to play with a new player or just bring a fresh spin to your Magic nights.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Turtle Team-Up

Turtle Team-Up contains the following:

4 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 4 Themed decks Each deck is themed around one of the four main Turtles. Each deck consists of 60 cards, including cards from TMT and TMC. There are 29 different new-to- Magic cards with the TMC set code that appear in these decks. Each themed deck includes 8 new-to- Magic cards.

1 Enemy deck The enemy deck includes 38 cards designed for the Turtle Team-Up experience.

1 Punch-out counter sheet

4 Deck boxes

1 Tutorial booklet

With Turtle Team-Up, two to four players cooperate and battle side by side as a team against an automated system of boss and event cards. As the game progresses, you'll reveal additional boss and event cards to up the challenge. Will your Turtles triumph, or will they be cooked into turtle soup?

Turtle Team-Up is about more than bringing a half-shelled showdown to Magic. It's also designed to be an approachable and exciting way to learn how to play Magic. If you love Magic and want to teach a friend or family member how to play, there's no better place to start than Turtle Team-Up.

You can view each 60-card deck below, as well as the contents of the enemy deck. You can also see all of the new and reprinted cards in the card image gallery.

It's time to get out of your shell! Flip into action alongside Leo, Donnie, Raph, and Mikey with the Turtle Team-Up experience. The battle begins when Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases on March 6. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Decklists

0001_MTGTMT_CoopThme: Leonardo Deck Theme Card

3 Triceraton Regenta 3 Hamato Ninpo 2 Featherbrained Filcher 2 Wooden Cane 2 Leo's Guidance 2 High-Flying Ace 2 Grounded for Life 2 East Wind Avatar 2 Mechanized Ninja Cavalry 2 The Last Ronin's Technique Splinter and Leo, Father and Son Definitely Not a Turtle Action News Crew Jennika, Bad Apple Big Sister 2 EPF Point Squad Lita, Little Orphan Amphibian Leonardo, Big Brother Mighty Mutanimals Splinter, Aging Champion Leonardo, Worldly Warrior Hamato Guardian Stance Make Your Move Quintessential Katana 24 Plains [WuoQks0cWOKXBo1wHOKRv]

0002_MTGTMT_CoopThme: Donatello Deck Theme Card

2 Donatello's Science Lesson 3 Utrom Monitor Ray Fillet, Man Ray 4 Containment Protocol 3 Crustacean Commando 2 Buzz Bots 2 Utrom Scientists 2 Mouser Mark III Donatello, Turtle Techie Donnie and April, Adorkable Duo Definitely Not a Turtle Sewer-veillance Cam 2 Manhole Cover 2 Mind Transfer Protocol April O'Neil, Human Element 2 Stockman, Mad Fly-entist Henchbots Donatello, Way with Machines Donatello, Rad Scientist 3 Slithering Cryptid 24 Island [6yIVuyHvs3FBqZLzEpsMi4]

0003_MTGTMT_CoopThme: Raphael Deck Theme Card

Definitely Not a Turtle 3 Null Group Biological Assets Casey Jones, Jury-Rig Justiciar 2 Mouser Attack! Casey and Raph, Hotheads 3 Monster Mashup 2 Storm of Steel 2 Ticked Off 2 Zog, Triceraton Castaway Wingnut, Bat on the Belfry Skateboard Casey Jones, Asphalt Hooligan Spicy Oatmeal Pizza 2 Raph's Bravado Raphael, Most Attitude Raphael, Tag Team Tough 2 Mechanized Ninja Cavalry 2 Mouser Foundry 3 Manhole Missile General Traag, Heart of Stone 2 Mutant Town Musicians Raphael, Tough Turtle 24 Mountain [4EQ6KDdA7EDCcBmRcZ4kfn]

0004_MTGTMT_CoopThme: Michelangelo Deck Theme Card

3 Zoo Escapees 3 Turtle Tracks 3 Cowabunga! Michelangelo, Mutant BFF 2 Tenderize 2 Guac and Marshmallow Pizza Mona Lisa, Ever Adaptable Primordial Pachyderm 2 Ragamuffin Raptor Mona Lisa, Science Geek 2 Study the Classics Mikey and Mona, Mutant Sitters Prehistoric Turtlesaurus Definitely Not a Turtle Novel Nunchaku Michelangelo, Game Master Michelangelo, On the Scene 2 Prehistoric Turtlesaurus 2 Slithering Cryptid 2 Foe-liage 3 Frog Butler 24 Forest [6UmAnQEvIWsyftyfORH17z]

0005_MTGTMT_CoopThme: Bosses + Events Deck Theme Card

2 Event: Villain Infiltration 3 Event: Villain Mayhem! 5 Foot Disciple Event: Slash's Smash Event: Savanti Romero's Curse Event: Bebop's Rampage Event: Leatherhead's Smackdown 3 Foot Skirmisher Event: Rocksteady's Beatdown 2 Foot Enforcer Event: Rat King's Revolution Event: Villain Scheme! Event: Karai's Planning Event: Baxter's Experiments Event: Shredder's Challenge Event: Krang's Stratagem Event: Chrome Dome's Overload Slash, the Dark Mirror Rat King, the Chaosbringer Savanti Romero, Temporal Rogue Chrome Dome, Cyber-Ninja Baxter, Exzzperimental Zzientist Krang, Dimension X Overlord Leatherhead, Sewer Gator Karai, Shadow Warrior Rocksteady, Rowdy Rhino Bebop, Porcine Punk Shredder, Foot Clan Overlord

