Splinter's students are taking on the Foot Clan, and they need your help to win! Enter Turtle Team-Up from Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a fresh way to play Magic with your friends. Here, you're not competing against each other. You're uniting against a horde of Shredder's minions and the Turtles' many foes. This experience is designed for two to four players, with an average game length of about 45 minutes. It's a great way to play with a new player or just bring a fresh spin to your Magic nights.
Turtle Team-Up contains the following:
- 4 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters
- 4 Themed decks
- Each deck is themed around one of the four main Turtles.
- Each deck consists of 60 cards, including cards from TMT and TMC.
- There are 29 different new-to-Magic cards with the TMC set code that appear in these decks. Each themed deck includes 8 new-to-Magic cards.
- 1 Enemy deck
- The enemy deck includes 38 cards designed for the Turtle Team-Up experience.
- 1 Punch-out counter sheet
- 4 Deck boxes
- 1 Tutorial booklet
With Turtle Team-Up, two to four players cooperate and battle side by side as a team against an automated system of boss and event cards. As the game progresses, you'll reveal additional boss and event cards to up the challenge. Will your Turtles triumph, or will they be cooked into turtle soup?
Turtle Team-Up is about more than bringing a half-shelled showdown to Magic. It's also designed to be an approachable and exciting way to learn how to play Magic. If you love Magic and want to teach a friend or family member how to play, there's no better place to start than Turtle Team-Up.
You can view each 60-card deck below, as well as the contents of the enemy deck. You can also see all of the new and reprinted cards in the card image gallery.
It's time to get out of your shell! Flip into action alongside Leo, Donnie, Raph, and Mikey with the Turtle Team-Up experience. The battle begins when Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases on March 6. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
