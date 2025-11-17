The Arena Limited Championship is a new MTG Arena event coming in 2026 that will offer players the opportunity to earn entry to the 2027 Magic Limited Championship by playing MTG Arena.

To compete in the Arena Limited Championship, players will first need to qualify from one of the Arena Limited Championship Qualifier events throughout 2026. An evolution of Arena Opens, these new Limited-focused qualifiers will offer players the opportunity to compete for cash prizes by winning games of MTG Arena from wherever they play.

We are planning to run four Arena Limited Championship Qualifiers in 2026, giving players several opportunities to qualify for the 2026 Arena Limited Championship throughout the year. These events will replace Arena Opens for 2026.

Arena Limited Championship Qualifier ▼ Arena Limited Championship ▼ 2027 Magic Limited Championship

Arena Limited Championship Qualifiers Structure

Limited Championship Qualifiers are cash tournaments that award entry tokens for the 2026 Arena Limited Championship.

Tournament Structure

Unlike Arena Opens, these new Arena Limited Championship Qualifier events are not structured with distinct Day One and Day Two events. Instead, Arena Limited Championship Qualifiers are made up of two Best-of-One Draft events that happen at the same time. Winning the first event grants a token to the second event, and winning the second event qualifies a player for the Arena Limited Championship. Players can enter both events any number of times during the event weekend. The format for these events will typically make use of the latest set on MTG Arena, but may occasionally use older sets. Each event announcement will include the exact format details.

Players can only earn one Arena Limited Championship entry token throughout the year. Players who have already earned their Arena Limited Championship entry token for the year can continue to play in Arena Limited Championship Qualifiers and earn prizes apart from Arena Limited Championship entry tokens, including monetary rewards.

Arena Limited Championship Qualifier Draft One

Entry Options:

25,000 Gold

5,000 Gems

Format: Best-of-One Player Draft

Event Structure: 7 Wins or 2 losses

Rewards:

0–3 Wins: No rewards

4 Wins: 1,000 Gems

5 Wins: 2,500 Gems

6 Wins: 5,000 Gems

7 Wins: 5,500 Gems + 2026 Arena Limited Championship Qualifier Draft Two entry token

Arena Limited Championship Qualifier Draft Two

Entry: A 2026 Arena Limited Championship Qualifier Draft Two entry token

Format: Best-of-One Player Draft

Event Structure: 6 Wins or 2 losses

Rewards:

0 Wins: No rewards

1 Wins: 6,500 Gems

2 Wins: 7,500 Gems

3 Wins: 8,500 Gems

4 Wins: 10,000 Gems

5 Wins: $1,000 USD + 2026 Arena Limited Championship entry token

6 Wins: $2,000 USD + 2026 Arena Limited Championship entry token





Arena Limited Championship Structure

The Arena Limited Championship is a closed-entry tournament that qualifies players for the 2027 Magic Limited Championship. Players can only join this tournament by using an Arena Limited Championship entry token.

The Arena Limited Championship will take place in late 2026. Players will compete in a number of Swiss rounds determined based on the number of players qualified. The tournament format will be Best-of-Three Draft.

The Arena Limited Championship will qualify approximately 120 players for the 2027 Magic Limited Championship. Full details will be announced before the event, and we'll share more information on DailyMTG as it becomes available.

Eligibility

Players who are under 18 years of age and players from the following regions and territories are not eligible to participate in Arena Limited Championships: Belarus, the Central African Republic, the Crimea region, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Myanmar (Burma), North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Syria. Employees of Wizards and their household members, if related, are not eligible. Individuals who have been disqualified from participating in events by Wizards are also not eligible.

We'll share the event's full terms and conditions closer to the first Arena Limited Championship Qualifier.