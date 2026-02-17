Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming to MTG Arena on March 3! We're pleased to offer a Set Mastery and a Mastery Pass for Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Playing games on MTG Arena against other players will move you along the built-in Set Mastery track. As you earn more XP, you can unlock MTG Arena packs and Mastery Orbs that can be exchanged for digital card styles and avatars in the set's Mastery Emporium.

Upgrading to the Mastery Pass opens up a whole new track containing Mastery Pass rewards. Rising through those ranks will earn you rewards like an avatar, companions, event tokens, sleeves, gold, and gems, in addition to MTG Arena packs and card styles!

Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article for complete details on Set Mastery and more.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Set Mastery

21 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs

| packs 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mastery Emporium)

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mastery Pass

Avatars

Shredder avatar

Cards and Packs

20 packs: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs 4 Through the Omenpaths packs 4 Edge of Eternities packs 4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs

10 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

| mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs) Level 51+: 1 Uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Turtle Party Wagon sleeve

Turtle Communicator exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

38 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mastery Emporium)

| Mastery Emporium) 15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Companions

4 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle companions

How Many Levels Are in the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Set Mastery?

The Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Set Mastery goes up to Level 50. All players receive rewards through Level 42, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 50 and beyond!

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mastery Emporium

Players can spend their Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mastery Orbs on offers from the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mastery Emporium:

Avatars

Each avatar available for two (2) Mastery Orbs:

9 Avatars

Card Styles

Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb: