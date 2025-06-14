Secret Lair Teams Up with FINAL FANTASY™ for Three New Drops
When we first revealed Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™, we announced that the Secret Lair team would be releasing a series of drops to coincide with the set. The time has come to reveal these to the world. Secret Lair will be releasing three FINAL FANTASY-themed drops, each with stunning artwork depicting characters, spells, and weapons from across the FINAL FANTASY franchise.
Each of these drops will be available in non-foil and rainbow foil in limited quantities. Additionally, these drops will be printed in English and Japanese.
These drops will go on sale as part of our Summer Superdrop on June 9, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT (June 10 at 1 a.m. JST). In addition to these drops, fans will receive a rainbow foil Gilded Lotus promo card with the purchase of select bundles while supplies last. These bundles are detailed below. Terms and conditions may apply, so see MagicSecretLair.com for details.
Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Game Over
Contents:
- 1x Day of Judgement as "Spara's Punishment"
- 1x Temporal Extortion as "Absorb into Time"
- 1x Toxic Deluge as "Merciless Poisoning"
- 1x Praetor's Grasp as "Unseat the Usurper"
- 1x Star of Extinction as "Meteorfall"
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Grimoire
Contents:
- 1x Prismatic Ending as "Yuna's Holy Magic"
- 1x Cyclonic Rift as "Hope's Aero Magic"
- 1x Damn as "Noctis's Death Magic"
- 1x Lightning Bolt as "Vivi's Thunder Magic"
- 1x Heroic Intervention as "Aerith's Curaga Magic"
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Weapons
Contents:
- 1x Staff of the Storyteller as "Yuna's Sending Staff"
- 1x Blade of Selves as "Clive's Invictus Blade"
- 1x Umezawa's Jitte as "Cloud's Buster Sword"
- 1x Colossus Hammer as "Gaia's Dark Hammer"
- 1x Sword of Truth and Justice as "Tidus's Brotherhood Sword"
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY Bundles
English-Language FINAL FATASY Bundle
Contents:
- 1x Rainbow foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Game Over
- 1x Non-foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Game Over
- 1x Rainbow foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Grimoire
- 1x Non-foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Grimoire
- 1x Rainbow foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Weapons
- 1x Non-foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Weapons
- 1x Rainbow foil Gilded Lotus promo card
- Each drop and the promo card are in English.
Price: $199.99 USD
Japanese-Language FINAL FATASY Bundle
Contents:
- 1x Rainbow foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Game Over
- 1x Non-foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Game Over
- 1x Rainbow foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Grimoire
- 1x Non-foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Grimoire
- 1x Rainbow foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Weapons
- 1x Non-foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Weapons
- 1x Rainbow foil Gilded Lotus promo card
- Each drop and the promo card are in Japanese.
Price: $199.99 USD
Summer Superdrop FINAL FANTASY Bundle
Contents:
- 1x English-Language FINAL FANTASY Bundle
- 1x Japanese-Language FINAL FANTASY Bundle
Price: $399.99 USD
These drops will go on sale as part of our Summer Superdrop on June 9, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT (June 10 at 1 a.m. JST), exclusively on MagicSecretLair.com. These drops are available in limited quantities.
© SQUARE ENIX