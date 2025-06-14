When we first revealed Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™, we announced that the Secret Lair team would be releasing a series of drops to coincide with the set. The time has come to reveal these to the world. Secret Lair will be releasing three FINAL FANTASY-themed drops, each with stunning artwork depicting characters, spells, and weapons from across the FINAL FANTASY franchise.

Each of these drops will be available in non-foil and rainbow foil in limited quantities. Additionally, these drops will be printed in English and Japanese.

These drops will go on sale as part of our Summer Superdrop on June 9, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT (June 10 at 1 a.m. JST). In addition to these drops, fans will receive a rainbow foil Gilded Lotus promo card with the purchase of select bundles while supplies last. These bundles are detailed below. Terms and conditions may apply, so see MagicSecretLair.com for details.

Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Game Over

Contents:

1x Day of Judgement as "Spara's Punishment"

1x Temporal Extortion as "Absorb into Time"

1x Toxic Deluge as "Merciless Poisoning"

1x Praetor's Grasp as "Unseat the Usurper"

1x Star of Extinction as "Meteorfall"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Grimoire

Contents:

1x Prismatic Ending as "Yuna's Holy Magic"

1x Cyclonic Rift as "Hope's Aero Magic"

1x Damn as "Noctis's Death Magic"

1x Lightning Bolt as "Vivi's Thunder Magic"

1x Heroic Intervention as "Aerith's Curaga Magic"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Weapons

Contents:

1x Staff of the Storyteller as "Yuna's Sending Staff"

1x Blade of Selves as "Clive's Invictus Blade"

1x Umezawa's Jitte as "Cloud's Buster Sword"

1x Colossus Hammer as "Gaia's Dark Hammer"

1x Sword of Truth and Justice as "Tidus's Brotherhood Sword"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY Bundles

English-Language FINAL FATASY Bundle

Contents:

1x Rainbow foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Game Over

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Game Over

1x Rainbow foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Grimoire

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Grimoire

1x Rainbow foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Weapons

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Weapons

1x Rainbow foil Gilded Lotus promo card

Each drop and the promo card are in English.



Price: $199.99 USD

Japanese-Language FINAL FATASY Bundle

Contents:

1x Rainbow foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Game Over

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Game Over

1x Rainbow foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Grimoire

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Grimoire

1x Rainbow foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Weapons

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Weapons

1x Rainbow foil Gilded Lotus promo card

Each drop and the promo card are in Japanese.



Price: $199.99 USD

Summer Superdrop FINAL FANTASY Bundle

Contents:

1x English-Language FINAL FANTASY Bundle

1x Japanese-Language FINAL FANTASY Bundle

Price: $399.99 USD

These drops will go on sale as part of our Summer Superdrop on June 9, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT (June 10 at 1 a.m. JST), exclusively on MagicSecretLair.com. These drops are available in limited quantities. Sign up for our newsletter to get notified when these go on sale!