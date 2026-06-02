Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes comes to MTG Arena on June 23. The set will be accompanied by new Set Mastery and Mastery Pass reward tracks, so you can power up your MTG Arena experience in style. The Set Mastery track contains Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs and Mastery Orbs, which can be redeemed for items in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Emporium.

Upgrading to the Mastery Pass unlocks the Mastery Pass rewards track, which allows players to earn an avatar, companions, event tokens, digital cards and packs, sleeves, card styles, gold, and gems!

For a more detailed breakdown of what items are available to earn from each track, keep reading. For complete details on Set Mastery and more, visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Set Mastery

21 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Emporium)

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Pass

Avatars

Nick Fury avatar

Cards and Packs

20 MTG Arena packs:

packs: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs

4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs

packs

4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs

packs

4 Edge of Eternities packs

packs

4 Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man packs

10 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

| mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs) Level 41+: 1 Uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Captain America, Team Leader sleeve

Doom's Dark Ritual exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

30 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Emporium)

| Mastery Emporium) 15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Companions

3 Cap's Shield companions

How Many Levels Are in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Set Mastery?

The Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Set Mastery goes up to Level 45. All players receive rewards through Level 42, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 45 and beyond!

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Emporium

Players can spend their Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Orbs on offers in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Emporium:

Card Styles

Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb:

5 Common card styles

5 Uncommon card styles

10 Rare card styles

5 Mythic rare card styles

Sleeves

Each sleeve available for two (2) Mastery Orbs: