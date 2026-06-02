Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Details
Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes comes to MTG Arena on June 23. The set will be accompanied by new Set Mastery and Mastery Pass reward tracks, so you can power up your MTG Arena experience in style. The Set Mastery track contains Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs and Mastery Orbs, which can be redeemed for items in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Emporium.
Upgrading to the Mastery Pass unlocks the Mastery Pass rewards track, which allows players to earn an avatar, companions, event tokens, digital cards and packs, sleeves, card styles, gold, and gems!
For a more detailed breakdown of what items are available to earn from each track, keep reading. For complete details on Set Mastery and more, visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article.
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Set Mastery
- 21 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs
- 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Emporium)
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Nick Fury avatar
Cards and Packs
- 20 MTG Arena packs:
- 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs
- 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs
- 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs
- 4 Edge of Eternities packs
- 4 Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man packs
- 10 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 41+: 1 Uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Captain America, Team Leader sleeve
- Doom's Dark Ritual exquisite sleeve
Card Styles
- 30 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Emporium)
- 15 Common card styles
- 10 Uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 Gold
- 1,200 Gems
Companions
- 3 Cap's Shield companions
How Many Levels Are in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Set Mastery?
The Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Set Mastery goes up to Level 45. All players receive rewards through Level 42, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 45 and beyond!
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Emporium
Players can spend their Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Orbs on offers in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Mastery Emporium:
Card Styles
Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb:
- 5 Common card styles
- 5 Uncommon card styles
- 10 Rare card styles
- 5 Mythic rare card styles
Sleeves
Each sleeve available for two (2) Mastery Orbs:
- 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes sleeves