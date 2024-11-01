Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Box Contents
Learning to play Magic: The Gathering has never been easier! Magic: The Gathering Foundations offers tons of ways to enjoy the game, whether you've just started playing or are a seasoned Magic superfan. Foundations releases on November 15, 2024, ushering in a new era for Magic.
The Beginner Box is designed to teach you how to play Magic. It will walk you through your first game turn by turn, then help you to start playing on your own. Once you've learned how to play, you can mix and match ten different themes of cards. Each theme is tailored toward new players and offers a glimpse into what Magic has in store for you.
Each Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Box includes the following:
- 10 Themed Jumpstart decks
- Each deck includes 20 cards from Foundations (FDN). Shuffle two together and play!
- Jumpstart decks are predetermined and designed for beginner play.
- Decks contain additional Foundations (FDN) cards and do not contain cards from Foundations Jumpstart (J25).
- 2 Reference cards
- 1 Reference guide booklet
- 2 "How to Play" guides
- 2 Gameboard playmats
- 2 Spindown life counters
The Beginner Box contains ten themed Jumpstart decks, two of which (the Vampires and Cats decks) are specifically ordered for the tutorial. These decks are not to be shuffled. If they become out of order and need to be reordered, don't worry! The tutorial order for the tutorial decks is right here, so you can go through that experience whenever you like.
You can find the contents of each of the ten decks in the Foundations Beginner Box below, as well as explore the complete set in the Foundations Card Image Gallery. Magic: The Gathering Foundations releases on November 15, 2024, and is available for preorder now. You can preorder the Beginner Box, Play Boosters, Bundles, and more from your local game store, online at retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.
Tutorial Deck Card Order and Lists
Click the banner below to see the starting deck order!
-
Cats
-
0001_MTGFDN_BBThemes: Cats Theme Card
Tutorial decks are ordered from top to bottom, so you'll draw the cards at the top of the table first.
Plains Plains Plains Plains Savannah Lions Leonin Skyhunter Prideful Parent Plains Plains Felidar Savior Plains Angelic Edict Jazal Goldmane Pacifism Ingenious Leonin Helpful Hunter Leonin Vanguard Moment of Triumph Elspeth's Smite Uncharted Haven
-
Vampires
-
0002_MTGFDN_BBThemes: Vampires Theme Card
Tutorial decks are ordered from top to bottom, so you'll draw the cards at the top of the table first.
Swamp Swamp Swamp Swamp Vampire Interloper Vampire Spawn Moment of Craving Swamp Swamp Highborn Vampire Untamed Hunger Bloodtithe Collector Crossway Troublemakers Vengeful Bloodwitch Hero's Downfall Vampire Neonate Offer Immortality Stromkirk Bloodthief Swamp Uncharted Haven
Remaining Beginner Box Deck Lists
Join Magic's vast Multiverse with Magic: The Gathering Foundations! The set releases on November 15, 2024, and is available for preorder now. You can preorder the Beginner Box, Play Boosters, Bundles, and more from your local game store, online at retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.