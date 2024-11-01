Learning to play Magic: The Gathering has never been easier! Magic: The Gathering Foundations offers tons of ways to enjoy the game, whether you've just started playing or are a seasoned Magic superfan. Foundations releases on November 15, 2024, ushering in a new era for Magic.

The Beginner Box is designed to teach you how to play Magic. It will walk you through your first game turn by turn, then help you to start playing on your own. Once you've learned how to play, you can mix and match ten different themes of cards. Each theme is tailored toward new players and offers a glimpse into what Magic has in store for you.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Box

Each Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Box includes the following:

10 Themed Jumpstart decks Each deck includes 20 cards from Foundations (FDN). Shuffle two together and play! Jumpstart decks are predetermined and designed for beginner play. Decks contain additional Foundations (FDN) cards and do not contain cards from Foundations Jumpstart (J25).

2 Reference cards

1 Reference guide booklet

2 "How to Play" guides

2 Gameboard playmats

2 Spindown life counters

The Beginner Box contains ten themed Jumpstart decks, two of which (the Vampires and Cats decks) are specifically ordered for the tutorial. These decks are not to be shuffled. If they become out of order and need to be reordered, don't worry! The tutorial order for the tutorial decks is right here, so you can go through that experience whenever you like.

You can find the contents of each of the ten decks in the Foundations Beginner Box below, as well as explore the complete set in the Foundations Card Image Gallery. Magic: The Gathering Foundations releases on November 15, 2024, and is available for preorder now. You can preorder the Beginner Box, Play Boosters, Bundles, and more from your local game store, online at retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.

Tutorial Deck Card Order and Lists

Click the banner below to see the starting deck order!

Cats 0001_MTGFDN_BBThemes: Cats Theme Card Tutorial decks are ordered from top to bottom, so you'll draw the cards at the top of the table first. Plains Plains Plains Plains Savannah Lions Leonin Skyhunter Prideful Parent Plains Plains Felidar Savior Plains Angelic Edict Jazal Goldmane Pacifism Ingenious Leonin Helpful Hunter Leonin Vanguard Moment of Triumph Elspeth's Smite Uncharted Haven Back to top

Vampires 0002_MTGFDN_BBThemes: Vampires Theme Card Tutorial decks are ordered from top to bottom, so you'll draw the cards at the top of the table first. Swamp Swamp Swamp Swamp Vampire Interloper Vampire Spawn Moment of Craving Swamp Swamp Highborn Vampire Untamed Hunger Bloodtithe Collector Crossway Troublemakers Vengeful Bloodwitch Hero's Downfall Vampire Neonate Offer Immortality Stromkirk Bloodthief Swamp Uncharted Haven Back to top

Remaining Beginner Box Deck Lists

0003_MTGFDN_BBThemes: Healing Theme Card

Ancestor Dragon Dazzling Angel Quick-Draw Katana Ajani's Pridemate Adamant Will Bishop's Soldier Deadly Riposte Herald of Faith Inspiring Overseer Prayer of Binding Twinblade Paladin Uncharted Haven Hinterland Sanctifier 7 Plains

0004_MTGFDN_BBThemes: Pirates Theme Card

Corsair Captain Bigfin Bouncer Skyship Buccaneer Brineborn Cutthroat Spectral Sailor Tolarian Terror Cancel Eaten by Piranhas Kitesail Corsair Opt Storm Fleet Spy Pirate's Cutlass Uncharted Haven 7 Island

0005_MTGFDN_BBThemes: Wizards Theme Card

Mystic Archaeologist Arcane Epiphany Clinquant Skymage Erudite Wizard Icewind Elemental Mischievous Mystic Fleeting Distraction Burrog Befuddler Exclusion Mage Into the Roil Quick Study Starlight Snare Uncharted Haven 7 Island

0006_MTGFDN_BBThemes: Undead Theme Card

Death Baron Hungry Ghoul Diregraf Ghoul Eaten Alive Reassembling Skeleton Cemetery Recruitment Crow of Dark Tidings Deadly Plot Maalfeld Twins Skeleton Archer Suspicious Shambler Undying Malice Uncharted Haven 7 Swamp

0007_MTGFDN_BBThemes: Goblins Theme Card

Dropkick Bomber Incinerating Blast Frenzied Goblin Battle-Rattle Shaman Dragon Fodder Goblin Oriflamme Goblin Smuggler Kindled Fury Raging Redcap Swab Goblin Volley Veteran Goblin Firebomb Uncharted Haven 7 Mountain

0008_MTGFDN_BBThemes: Inferno Theme Card

Terror of Mount Velus Fiery Annihilation Firespitter Whelp Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind Dragonlord's Servant Fire Elemental Kargan Dragonrider Rapacious Dragon Scorching Dragonfire Seize the Spoils Skyraker Giant Uncharted Haven 8 Mountain

0009_MTGFDN_BBThemes: Elves Theme Card

Elvish Archdruid Beast-Kin Ranger Elvish Regrower Felling Blow Broken Wings Dwynen's Elite Llanowar Elves Snakeskin Veil Joraga Invocation Tajuru Pathwarden Thornweald Archer Wildheart Invoker Uncharted Haven 7 Forest

0010_MTGFDN_BBThemes: Primal Theme Card

Aggressive Mammoth Bite Down Giant Growth Mild-Mannered Librarian Wildwood Scourge Bear Cub Biogenic Upgrade Druid of the Cowl Magnigoth Sentry New Horizons Thrashing Brontodon Uncharted Haven 8 Forest

