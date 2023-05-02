March of the Machine: The Aftermath
Welcome to the new Multiverse
The battle may be won, but the Multiverse will never be the same again. Many surviving heroes have lost their powers. Lead the rebuilding effort with regular and Showcase versions of all 50 cards.
Release Date: May 12
MARCH OF THE MACHINE: THE AFTERMATH PRODUCT LINEUP
Epilogue Boosters / Booster Display
Witness the conclusion of the March of the Machine storyline with all-new Epilogue Boosters. Each lore-packed booster guarantees a foil and a Showcase card!
Collector Boosters / Booster Display
Full of rares, foils, and special treatments—rebuild the Multiverse while building up your collection in this conclusion to the March of the Machine storyline!
Bundle
Contains 8 March of the Machine: The Aftermath Epilogue Boosters—lore-packed boosters that continue the story in between sets—plus accessories.