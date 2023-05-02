Check out all the cards from March of the Machine: The Aftermath below. You can also see Booster Fun variants and promo cards in our March of the Machine: The Aftermath Variant Card Image Gallery.

March of the Machine: The Aftermath releases May 12 as a follow-up to March of the Machine and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE

Coppercoat Vanguard

Deification

Harnessed Snubhorn

Metropolis Reformer

Spark Rupture

Tazri, Stalwart Survivor

BLUE

Filter Out

Tolarian Contempt

Training Grounds

Vesuvan Drifter

BLACK

Ayara's Oathsworn

Blot Out

Death-Rattle Oni

Markov Baron

Urborg Scavengers

RED

Arni Metalbrow

Kolaghan Warmonger

Plargg and Nassari

Reckless Handling

GREEN

Animist's Might

Leyline Immersion

Nissa, Resurgent Animist

Open the Way

Tranquil Frillback

Undercity Upheaval

MULTICOLORED

Calix, Guided by Fate

Campus Renovation

Cosmic Rebirth

Danitha, New Benalia's Light

Feast of the Victorious Dead

Gold-Forged Thopteryx

Jirina, Dauntless General

Jolrael, Voice of Zhalfir

The Kenriths' Royal Funeral

Kiora, Sovereign of the Deep

Nahiri, Forged in Fury

Nahiri's Resolve

Narset, Enlightened Exile

Nashi, Moon's Legacy

Niv-Mizzet, Supreme

Ob Nixilis, Captive Kingpin

Pia Nalaar, Consul of Revival

Rebuild the City

Rocco, Street Chef

Samut, Vizier of Naktamun

Sarkhan, Soul Aflame

Sigarda, Font of Blessings

Tyvar the Bellicose

ARTIFACT

Karn, Legacy Reforged

LAND

Drannith Ruins

