Check out all the cards from March of the Machine: The Aftermath below. You can also see Booster Fun variants and promo cards in our March of the Machine: The Aftermath Variant Card Image Gallery.

March of the Machine: The Aftermath releases May 12 as a follow-up to March of the Machine and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Coppercoat Vanguard
Deification
Harnessed Snubhorn
Metropolis Reformer
Spark Rupture
Tazri, Stalwart Survivor
BLUE

Filter Out
Tolarian Contempt
Training Grounds
Vesuvan Drifter
BLACK

Ayara's Oathsworn
Blot Out
Death-Rattle Oni
Markov Baron
Urborg Scavengers
RED

Arni Metalbrow
Kolaghan Warmonger
Plargg and Nassari
Reckless Handling
GREEN

Animist's Might
Leyline Immersion
Nissa, Resurgent Animist
Open the Way
Tranquil Frillback
Undercity Upheaval
MULTICOLORED

Calix, Guided by Fate
Campus Renovation
Cosmic Rebirth
Danitha, New Benalia's Light
Feast of the Victorious Dead
Gold-Forged Thopteryx
Jirina, Dauntless General
Jolrael, Voice of Zhalfir
The Kenriths' Royal Funeral
Kiora, Sovereign of the Deep
Nahiri, Forged in Fury
Nahiri's Resolve
Narset, Enlightened Exile
Nashi, Moon's Legacy
Niv-Mizzet, Supreme
Ob Nixilis, Captive Kingpin
Pia Nalaar, Consul of Revival
Rebuild the City
Rocco, Street Chef
Samut, Vizier of Naktamun
Sarkhan, Soul Aflame
Sigarda, Font of Blessings
Tyvar the Bellicose
ARTIFACT

Karn, Legacy Reforged
LAND

Drannith Ruins
