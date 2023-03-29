Check out the latest cards revealed from the March of the Machine Multiverse Legends bonus sheet below. To see even more cards from March of the Machine, you can visit the following galleries:

You can learn more about collecting extended-art and other Collector Booster–exclusive cards with the breakdown over in our Collecting March of the Machine article.

Note that Multiverse Legends collector numbers 66 through 130 feature the foil-etched treatment and collector numbers 131 through 195 feature the Halo foil treatment.

March of the Machine releases April 21 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben

BLUE

Emry, Lurker of the Loch

Inga Rune-Eyes

Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur

BLACK

Horobi, Death's Wail

Sheoldred, Whispering One

Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon

Yargle, Glutton of Urborg

RED

Captain Lannery Storm

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

Urabrask the Hidden

Zada, Hedron Grinder

GREEN

Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger

Yedora, Grave Gardener

MULTICOLORED

Atraxa, Praetors' Voice

Imoti, Celebrant of Bounty

Jegantha, the Wellspring

Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger

Niv-Mizzet Reborn

Taigam, Ojutai Master

