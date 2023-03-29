March of the Machine Multiverse Legends Card Image Gallery
Check out the latest cards revealed from the March of the Machine Multiverse Legends bonus sheet below. To see even more cards from March of the Machine, you can visit the following galleries:
- March of the Machine Card Image Gallery
- March of the Machine Variant Card Image Gallery
- March of the Machine Commander Card Image Gallery
- March of the Machine Planechase Card Image Gallery, with Planechase cards exclusive to March of the Machine Commander decks
You can learn more about collecting extended-art and other Collector Booster–exclusive cards with the breakdown over in our Collecting March of the Machine article.
Note that Multiverse Legends collector numbers 66 through 130 feature the foil-etched treatment and collector numbers 131 through 195 feature the Halo foil treatment.
March of the Machine releases April 21 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
BLUE
Emry, Lurker of the Loch
Inga Rune-Eyes
Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur
BLACK
Horobi, Death's Wail
Sheoldred, Whispering One
Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon
Yargle, Glutton of Urborg
RED
Captain Lannery Storm
Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer
Urabrask the Hidden
Zada, Hedron Grinder
GREEN
Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger
Yedora, Grave Gardener
MULTICOLORED
Atraxa, Praetors' Voice
Imoti, Celebrant of Bounty
Jegantha, the Wellspring
Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger
Niv-Mizzet Reborn
Taigam, Ojutai Master