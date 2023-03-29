March of the Machine Commander Card Image Gallery
Check out the latest cards revealed from March of the Machine Commander decks below. To see even more cards from March of the Machine, you can visit the following galleries:
- March of the Machine Card Image Gallery
- March of the Machine Variant Card Image Gallery
- March of the Machine Multiverse Legends Card Image Gallery
- March of the Machine Planechase Card Image Gallery, with Planechase cards exclusive to March of the Machine Commander decks
Note that the six cards with collector numbers 445 through 450 are only available through March of the Machine Prerelease Packs—learn more about March of the Machine Prerelease events, taking place April 14–20, at your local game store.
Additionally, collector numbers 134 through 138 feature on the display commanders included in their corresponding March of the Machine Commander deck. These are printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander!
March of the Machine releases April 21 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
MULTICOLORED
Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener
Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos
Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy
Kasla, the Broken Halo
Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir
Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener
Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos
Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy
Kasla, the Broken Halo
Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir
Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener
Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos
Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy
Kasla, the Broken Halo
Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir
Goro-Goro and Satoru
Katilda and Lier
Slimefoot and Squee
Goro-Goro and Satoru
Katilda and Lier
Slimefoot and Squee