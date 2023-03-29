Check out the latest cards revealed from March of the Machine Commander decks below. To see even more cards from March of the Machine, you can visit the following galleries:

Note that the six cards with collector numbers 445 through 450 are only available through March of the Machine Prerelease Packs—learn more about March of the Machine Prerelease events, taking place April 14–20, at your local game store.

Additionally, collector numbers 134 through 138 feature on the display commanders included in their corresponding March of the Machine Commander deck. These are printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander!

Display Commanders

March of the Machine releases April 21 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS

MULTICOLORED

Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener

Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos

Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy

Kasla, the Broken Halo

Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir

Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener

Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos

Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy

Kasla, the Broken Halo

Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir

Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener

Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos

Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy

Kasla, the Broken Halo

Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir

Goro-Goro and Satoru

Katilda and Lier

Slimefoot and Squee

Goro-Goro and Satoru

Katilda and Lier

Slimefoot and Squee

MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS