Check out the latest Booster Fun variants and promo cards revealed from March of the Machine below. To see even more cards from March of the Machine, you can visit the following galleries:

You can learn more about collecting extended-art cards and other Booster Fun treatments with the breakdown over in our Collecting March of the Machine article.

March of the Machine releases April 21 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | TDFC | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Archangel Elspeth

Essence of Orthodoxy

Phyrexian Pegasus

Seedpod Caretaker

Boon-Bringer Valkyrie

Monastery Mentor

Essence of Orthodoxy

Norn's Inquisitor

BLUE

Interdisciplinary Mascot

Referee Squad

Zephyr Winder

Faerie Mastermind

Transcendent Message

Interdisciplinary Mascot

BLACK

Injector Crocodile

Seer of Stolen Sight

Terror of Towashi

Breach the Multiverse

Terror of Towashi

RED

Chandra, Hope's Beacon

Axgard Artisan

Cragsmasher Yeti

Orthion, Hero of Lavabrink

Orthion, Hero of Lavabrink

Scrappy Bruiser

GREEN

Wrenn and Realmbreaker

Fairgrounds Trumpeter

Ruins Recluse

Surrak and Goreclaw

Surrak and Goreclaw

Kami of Whispered Hopes

MULTICOLORED

Borborygmos and Fblthp

Drana and Linvala

Ghalta and Mavren

Glissa, Herald of Predation

Omnath, Locus of All

Quintorius, Loremaster

Thalia and The Gitrog Monster

Yargle and Multani

Zurgo and Ojutai

Botanical Brawler

Halo Forager

Ghalta and Mavren

Omnath, Locus of All

ARTIFACT

Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree

Sword of Once and Future

LAND

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

TDFC Turn Over Elesh Norn Turn Over Heliod, the Radiant Dawn Turn Over Jin-Gitaxias Turn Over Etali, Primal Conqueror Turn Over Polukranos Reborn

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | TDFC | ALL CARDS