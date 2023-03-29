Check out the latest Booster Fun variants and promo cards revealed from March of the Machine below. To see even more cards from March of the Machine, you can visit the following galleries:

You can learn more about collecting extended-art cards and other Booster Fun treatments with the breakdown over in our Collecting March of the Machine article.

March of the Machine releases April 21 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE

Archangel Elspeth
Archangel Elspeth

Essence of Orthodoxy
Essence of Orthodoxy

Phyrexian Pegasus
Phyrexian Pegasus

Seedpod Caretaker
Seedpod Caretaker

Boon-Bringer Valkyrie
Boon-Bringer Valkyrie

Monastery Mentor
Monastery Mentor

Norn's Inquisitor
Norn's Inquisitor

BLUE

Interdisciplinary Mascot
Interdisciplinary Mascot

Referee Squad
Referee Squad

Zephyr Winder
Zephyr Winder

Faerie Mastermind
Faerie Mastermind

Transcendent Message
Transcendent Message

BLACK

Injector Crocodile
Injector Crocodile

Seer of Stolen Sight
Seer of Stolen Sight

Terror of Towashi
Terror of Towashi

Breach the Multiverse
Breach the Multiverse

RED

Chandra, Hope's Beacon
Chandra, Hope's Beacon

Axgard Artisan
Axgard Artisan

Cragsmasher Yeti
Cragsmasher Yeti

Orthion, Hero of Lavabrink
Orthion, Hero of Lavabrink

Scrappy Bruiser
Scrappy Bruiser

GREEN

Wrenn and Realmbreaker
Wrenn and Realmbreaker

Fairgrounds Trumpeter
Fairgrounds Trumpeter

Ruins Recluse
Ruins Recluse

Surrak and Goreclaw
Surrak and Goreclaw

Kami of Whispered Hopes
Kami of Whispered Hopes

MULTICOLORED

Borborygmos and Fblthp
Borborygmos and Fblthp

Drana and Linvala
Drana and Linvala

Ghalta and Mavren
Ghalta and Mavren

Glissa, Herald of Predation
Glissa, Herald of Predation

Omnath, Locus of All
Omnath, Locus of All

Quintorius, Loremaster
Quintorius, Loremaster

Thalia and The Gitrog Monster
Thalia and The Gitrog Monster

Yargle and Multani
Yargle and Multani

Zurgo and Ojutai
Zurgo and Ojutai

Botanical Brawler
Botanical Brawler

Halo Forager
Halo Forager

ARTIFACT

Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree
Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree

Sword of Once and Future
Sword of Once and Future

LAND

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

TDFC

Elesh Norn
The Argent Etchings

Elesh Norn

Heliod, the Radiant Dawn
Heliod, the Warped Eclipse

Heliod, the Radiant Dawn

Jin-Gitaxias
The Great Synthesis

Jin-Gitaxias

Etali, Primal Conqueror
Etali, Primal Sickness

Etali, Primal Conqueror

Polukranos Reborn
Polukranos, Engine of Ruin

Polukranos Reborn

