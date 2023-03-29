March of the Machine Variant Card Image Gallery
Check out the latest Booster Fun variants and promo cards revealed from March of the Machine below. To see even more cards from March of the Machine, you can visit the following galleries:
- March of the Machine Card Image Gallery
- March of the Machine Multiverse Legends Card Image Gallery
- March of the Machine Commander Card Image Gallery
- March of the Machine Planechase Card Image Gallery, with Planechase cards exclusive to March of the Machine Commander decks
You can learn more about collecting extended-art cards and other Booster Fun treatments with the breakdown over in our Collecting March of the Machine article.
March of the Machine releases April 21 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
WHITE
| BLUE
| BLACK
| RED
| GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | TDFC | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Archangel Elspeth
Essence of Orthodoxy
Phyrexian Pegasus
Seedpod Caretaker
Boon-Bringer Valkyrie
Monastery Mentor
Norn's Inquisitor
BLUE
Interdisciplinary Mascot
Referee Squad
Zephyr Winder
Faerie Mastermind
Transcendent Message
BLACK
Injector Crocodile
Seer of Stolen Sight
Terror of Towashi
Breach the Multiverse
RED
Chandra, Hope's Beacon
Axgard Artisan
Cragsmasher Yeti
Orthion, Hero of Lavabrink
Scrappy Bruiser
GREEN
Wrenn and Realmbreaker
Fairgrounds Trumpeter
Ruins Recluse
Surrak and Goreclaw
Kami of Whispered Hopes
MULTICOLORED
Borborygmos and Fblthp
Drana and Linvala
Ghalta and Mavren
Glissa, Herald of Predation
Omnath, Locus of All
Quintorius, Loremaster
Thalia and The Gitrog Monster
Yargle and Multani
Zurgo and Ojutai
Botanical Brawler
Halo Forager
Ghalta and Mavren
Omnath, Locus of All
ARTIFACT
Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree
Sword of Once and Future
LAND
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
TDFC
Elesh Norn
Heliod, the Radiant Dawn
Jin-Gitaxias
Etali, Primal Conqueror
Polukranos Reborn
