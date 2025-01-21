Aetherdrift Mastery Details
You can earn more rewards for playing MTG Arena through Set Mastery and with the Mastery Pass. Play in events and even matches with your friends to earn XP that moves you along the Set Mastery track to gain packs and Mastery Orbs you can spend on rewards from the Aetherdrift's Mastery Emporium.
Upgrade to the Mastery Pass to unlock the Mastery Pass Rewards track for even more prizes for your progress, including event tokens, card rewards, sleeves, card styles, gold, and gems!
Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article for complete details on Set Mastery and more.
Aetherdrift Set Mastery
- 24 Aetherdrift packs
- 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles and sleeves in the Aetherdrift Mastery Emporium)
Aetherdrift Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Chandra avatar
Cards and Packs
- 20 packs:
- 4 Aetherdrift
- 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations
- 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror
- 4 Bloomburrow
- 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- 10 Aetherdrift mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 61+: 1 uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Vnwxt sleeve
- Aetherspark exquisite sleeve
Card Styles
- 40 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles and sleeves from the Aetherdrift Mastery Emporium)
- 15 common card styles
- 10 uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1 Player Draft token (redeemable for either Premier or Traditional Draft entry)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 gold
- 1,200 gems
Companions
- Guidelight Servo companion
- Haunted Servo companion
- Cloudspire Servo companion
How Many Levels Are in the Aetherdrift Set Mastery?
The Aetherdrift Set Mastery goes up to Level 60. All players receive rewards through Level 48, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 60 and beyond!
Aetherdrift Mastery Emporium
Players can spend their Aetherdrift Mastery Orbs on offers in the Aetherdrift Mastery Emporium:
Card Styles
Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb.
- 5 common card styles
- 5 uncommon card styles
- 5 rare card styles
- 5 mythic rare card styles
Card Sleeves
Each sleeve available for two (2) Mastery Orbs.
- 10 Aetherdrift sleeves