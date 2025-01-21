You can earn more rewards for playing MTG Arena through Set Mastery and with the Mastery Pass. Play in events and even matches with your friends to earn XP that moves you along the Set Mastery track to gain packs and Mastery Orbs you can spend on rewards from the Aetherdrift's Mastery Emporium.

Upgrade to the Mastery Pass to unlock the Mastery Pass Rewards track for even more prizes for your progress, including event tokens, card rewards, sleeves, card styles, gold, and gems!

Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article for complete details on Set Mastery and more.

Aetherdrift Set Mastery

24 Aetherdrift packs

packs 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles and sleeves in the Aetherdrift Mastery Emporium)

Aetherdrift Mastery Pass

Avatars

Chandra avatar

Cards and Packs

20 packs: 4 Aetherdrift 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror 4 Bloomburrow 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction

10 Aetherdrift mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs) Level 61+: 1 uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Vnwxt sleeve

Aetherspark exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

40 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles and sleeves from the Aetherdrift Mastery Emporium)

Mastery Emporium) 15 common card styles

10 uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for either Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems

4,000 gold

1,200 gems

Companions

Guidelight Servo companion

Haunted Servo companion

Cloudspire Servo companion

How Many Levels Are in the Aetherdrift Set Mastery?

The Aetherdrift Set Mastery goes up to Level 60. All players receive rewards through Level 48, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 60 and beyond!

Aetherdrift Mastery Emporium

Players can spend their Aetherdrift Mastery Orbs on offers in the Aetherdrift Mastery Emporium:

Card Styles

Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb.

5 common card styles

5 uncommon card styles

5 rare card styles

5 mythic rare card styles

Card Sleeves

Each sleeve available for two (2) Mastery Orbs.