The Arena Cube Draft, January 23–February 5
Welcome to Arena Cube!
Cube is like a regular draft, except the cards are selected from across Magic, and in this case from across MTG Arena. Arena Cube gives you a chance to draft some of the most powerful cards in MTG Arena!
Though the power level of this cube is the highest we currently have to offer, there are a few well-known cards not included, because they are just too powerful—even for Arena Cube!
Arena Cube Event Details
- Event Open: January 23, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC)
- Signup Close: February 5, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC)
- Entry: 4,000 gold or 600 gems
- Format: Arena Cube Phantom Player Draft
- Structure:
- Best-of-One: Seven wins or three losses
- Best-of-Three: Three matches
- Rewards: Historic individual card rewards (ICRs) not in Standard
Arena Cube Best-of-One
|Wins
|Gold
|Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)
|7 Wins
|6,000 gold
|At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
|6 Wins
|5,000 gold
|At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
|5 Wins
|4,000 gold
|At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
|4 Wins
|3,000 gold
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|3 Wins
|2,000 gold
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|2 Wins
|1,000 gold
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|1 Win
|500 gold
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|0 Wins
|–
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
Arena Cube Best-of-Three
|Wins
|Gold
|Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)
|3 Wins
|6,000 gold
|At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
|2 Wins
|4,000 gold
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|1 Wins
|–
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|0 Wins
|–
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
A Look at MTG Arena's Different Cubes
The three main cubes on MTG Arena all loosely match up with our three main psychographic player profiles.
Tinkerer's Cube – Johnny and Jenny
Tinkerer's Cube asks you to build a synergistic machine and express yourself, your drafting skills, and your deck building prowess.
Tinkerer's Cube Example Cards
Chromatic Cube – Timmy and Tammy
Chromatic Cube asks you to play cards with lots of colors, lots of mana, and experience thrilling turns of wacky action.
Chromatic Cube Example Cards
The Main Event: Arena Cube – Spike
Arena Cube asks you to play with the strongest cards around and prove that you can handle the power and to demonstrate your amazing abilities.
Example Cards in This Arena Cube
While there are some synergies and some multicolor cards in this environment, you'll want to focus on a tight mana curve, playing three or fewer colors and a healthy number of attackers and blockers—all in the name of earning those precious wins as you go head-to-head with some of the strongest Limited decks (and players) in all MTG Arena!
For this iteration (and hopefully future ones), I welcomed the excellent aid of Zach Barash, newly minted Wizard of the Coast team member on the Arena team. His years of Magic and Cube insights proved vital to getting this version of the Arena Cube in shape. If you're a fan of Cube, this is certainly one to check out, and there are more cubes coming down the line!
And if haven't played Arena Cube yet, give it a try starting August 21! I guarantee you'll like what you see!
Arena Cube Card Lists
The following lists contain all cards in the Arena Cube broken down by color.
White
A–M
Adanto Vanguard
Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
Ao, the Dawn Sky
Approach of the Second Sun
Archangel Avacyn
Archangel Elspeth
Benalish Knight-Counselor
Blade Splicer
Captain Eberhart
Cerise, Slayer of Fear
Collective Effort
Dauntless Bodyguard
Day of Judgment
Elesh Norn
Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Elite Spellbinder
Elspeth Conquers Death
Emeria's Call
Ephemerate
Esper Sentinel
Fateful Absence
Felidar Retreat
Giver of Runes
History of Benalia
In the Trenches
Intrepid Adversary
Invasion of Gobakhan
Legion's Landing
Lion Sash
Loran of the Third Path
Luminarch Aspirant
Lyra Dawnbringer
Mana Tithe
March of Otherworldly Light
Maul of the Skyclaves
Mikaeus, the Lunarch
Monastery Mentor
Myrel, Shield of Argive
M–Z
Ossification
Portable Hole
Ranger of Eos
Realm-Cloaked Giant
Restoration Angel
Sanguine Evangelist
Seal Away
Selfless Savior
Selfless Spirit
Serra Paragon
Settle the Wreckage
Sigardian Evangel
Skyclave Apparition
Soldier of the Pantheon
Spirited Companion
Steel Seraph
Sun Titan
Sune's Intervention
Sunfall
Swords to Plowshares
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
Thalia, Heretic Cathar
The Eternal Wanderer
The Restoration of Eiganjo
The Wandering Emperor
Thraben Inspector
Touch the Spirit Realm
Usher of the Fallen
Virtue of Loyalty
Wedding Announcement
Welcoming Vampire
Werefox Bodyguard
Wingmate Roc
Wrath of God
Blue
A–L
Absorb Energy
Aether Channeler
Agent of Raffine
Agent of Treachery
Baral, Chief of Compliance
Baral's Expertise
Blink of an Eye
Blue Sun's Twilight
Brainstorm
Brazen Borrower
Censor
Champion of Wits
Chart a Course
Chrome Host Seedshark
Commit // Memory
Confounding Riddle
Consider
Counterspell
Cult Conscript
Cyclonic Rift
Dig Through Time
Disallow
Disdainful Stroke
Dismiss
Evolved Sleeper
Exclude
Faerie Mastermind
Frost Titan
Futurist Spellthief
God-Eternal Kefnet
Gutterbones
Hard Evidence
Horned Loch-Whale
Jacob Hauken, Inspector
Kindred Denial
Knight of the Ebon Legion
Ledger Shredder
M–Z
Make Disappear
Malcolm, Alluring Scoundrel
Malevolent Hermit
Memory Deluge
Midnight Clock
Mulldrifter
Multiple Choice
Narset, Parter of Veils
Negate
Neutralize
Nightclub Bouncer
Opt
Oracle of the Alpha
Pact of Negation
Phyrexian Metamorph
Repeal
Saiba Syphoner
Search for Azcanta
See Double
Shark Typhoon
Sleight of Hand
Snapcaster Mage
Spell Pierce
Sublime Epiphany
Supreme Will
Surgical Metamorph
Talion's Throneguard
Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim
Thassa's Intervention
Thirst for Discovery
Time Warp
Tishana's Tidebinder
Torrential Gearhulk
Treasure Cruise
Vendilion Clique
Voracious Greatshark
Warzone Duplicator
Black
-
Archpriest of Shadows
Ayara's Oathsworn
Bastion of Remembrance
Bitter Triumph
Bitterblossom
Black Sun's Twilight
Bloodchief's Thirst
Breach the Multiverse
Collective Brutality
Crux of Fate
Cut Down
Deadly Dispute
Drown in Ichor
Extinction Event
Fatal Push
Forgefire Automaton
Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor
Gix's Command
Go for the Throat
Gonti, Lord of Luxury
Grave Titan
Heartless Act
Infernal Grasp
Inquisition of Kozilek
Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia
Junji, the Midnight Sky
Languish
Life of Toshiro Umezawa
Liliana of the Veil
Liliana, Dreadhorde General
Liliana, the Last Hope
Lolth, Spider Queen
Lonely End
Lord Skitter, Sewer King
M–Z
Massacre Wurm
Mind Spike
Misery's Shadow
Morbid Opportunist
Murderous Cut
Murderous Rider
Noxious Gearhulk
Nullpriest of Oblivion
Ophiomancer
Phyrexian Arena
Phyrexian Fleshgorger
Pile On
Preacher of the Schism
Priest of Forgotten Gods
Rankle, Master of Pranks
Scrapheap Scrounger
Sedgemoor Witch
Sheoldred
Sheoldred, the Apocalypse
Sheoldred's Edict
Sorin the Mirthless
Soul Servitude
Souls of the Lost
Stalactite Stalker
Starving Revenant
Swarm Saboteur
Tenacious Underdog
The Cruelty of Gix
The Meathook Massacre
Thoughtseize
Undercity Plunder
Urborg Scavengers
Virtue of Persistence
Vraan, Executioner Thane
Vraska's Contempt
Woe Strider
Yawgmoth, Thran Physician
Red
-
Abbot of Keral Keep
Abrade
Big Score
Bloodthirsty Adversary
Bomat Courier
Bonecrusher Giant
Bonehoard Dracosaur
Brotherhood's End
Burn Down the House
Chandra, Acolyte of Flame
Chandra, Awakened Inferno
Chandra, Torch of Defiance
Collective Defiance
Devil's Play
Dragon's Rage Channeler
Dragonmaster Outcast
Electrostatic Blast
Embercleave
Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
Fight with Fire
Flames of the Firebrand
Glorybringer
Goblin Bombardment
Goddric, Cloaked Reveler
Goldspan Dragon
Grim Lavamancer
Hellrider
Inferno Titan
Inti, Seneschal of the Sun
Into the Fire
Jaya, Fiery Negotiator
Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin
Legion Warboss
Light Up the Stage
Lightning Bolt
Lightning Strike
M–Z
Magda, Brazen Outlaw
Magmatic Channeler
Mephit's Enthusiasm
Mishra's Command
Molten Impact
Monastery Swiftspear
Nahiri's Warcrafting
Obliterating Bolt
Pillar of Flame
Play with Fire
Professional Face-Breaker
Purphoros's Intervention
Rabbit Battery
Rampaging Raptor
Rekindling Phoenix
Robber of the Rich
Roil Eruption
Searing Blood
Seasoned Pyromancer
Shatterskull Smashing
Shivan Devastator
Siege-Gang Commander
Stoke the Flames
Strangle
Terror of the Peaks
The Elder Dragon War
Toralf's Disciple
Town-Razer Tyrant
Trumpeting Carnosaur
Unholy Heat
Urabrask's Forge
Virtue of Courage
Volcanic Spite
Young Pyromancer
Zealous Conscripts
Green
-
Armored Scrapgorger
Augur of Autumn
Become Immense
Bramble Familiar
Briarbridge Tracker
Bushwhack
Cenote Scout
Courser of Kruphix
Craterhoof Behemoth
Cultivate
Deeproot Wayfinder
Duskwatch Recruiter
Elder Gargaroth
Elvish Mystic
Esika's Chariot
Explore
Forceful Cultivator
Foundry Groundbreaker
Garruk Relentless
Gilded Goose
Incubation Druid
Inscription of Abundance
Intrepid Paleontologist
Jugan Defends the Temple
Kellan, Daring Traveler
Kogla, the Titan Ape
Llanowar Elves
Llanowar Visionary
Lotus Cobra
Lovestruck Beast
Menagerie Curator
Nightpack Ambusher
Nissa, Ascended Animist
Nissa, Resurgent Animist
Nissa, Who Shakes the World
O–Z
Once Upon a Time
Oracle of Mul Daya
Paradise Druid
Pelt Collector
Primal Might
Primeval Titan
Questing Beast
Quirion Beastcaller
Reclamation Sage
Rishkar, Peema Renegade
Scavenging Ooze
Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
Sentinel of the Nameless City
Settle the Wilds
Storm the Festival
Tamiyo's Safekeeping
The Great Henge
The Huntsman's Redemption
Thragtusk
Timeless Witness
Tireless Tracker
Titan of Industry
Titania's Command
Toski, Bearer of Secrets
Tranquil Frillback
Ulvenwald Oddity
Utopia Sprawl
Verdurous Gearhulk
Vivien Reid
Vivien, Monsters' Advocate
Voracious Hydra
Vorinclex
Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider
Werewolf Pack Leader
Wolfwillow Haven
Workshop Warchief
Multicolor
-
Anguished Unmaking
Assemble the Team
Atraxa, Grand Unifier
Avacyn's Pilgrim
Bloodbraid Elf
Bloodtithe Harvester
Crucias, Titan of the Waves
Cut // Ribbons
Deathrite Shaman
Decadent Dragon
Electrolyze
Elusive Otter
Ertai Resurrected
Etali, Primal Conqueror
Expressive Iteration
Falkenrath Aristocrat
Glissa Sunslayer
Grow Old Together
Growth Spiral
Gyruda, Doom of Depths
Halana and Alena, Partners
Heartflame Duelist
Hostage Taker
Huatli, Poet of Unity
Huntmaster of the Fells
Hydroid Krasis
Invasion of New Phyrexia
Jewel Mine Overseer
Judith, the Scourge Diva
Kaito Shizuki
Kaya the Inexorable
Kellan, Daring Traveler
Keruga, the Macrosage
Khenra Spellspear
Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner
Knight of the Reliquary
Kogla and Yidaro
Kolaghan's Command
Koma, Cosmos Serpent
L–Z
Lingering Souls
Lurrus of the Dream-Den
Lutri, the Spellchaser
Maelstrom Pulse
Magma Opus
Migloz, Maze Crusher
Mirari's Wake
Mosswood Dreadknight
Nantuko Slicer
Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh
Plargg, Dean of Chaos
Polukranos, Unchained
Priest of Fell Rites
Prismari Command
Quintorius Kand
Radha, Heart of Keld
Reflector Mage
Rip Apart
Rona, Herald of Invasion
Showdown of the Skalds
Sorin, Solemn Visitor
Spell Queller
Sphinx's Revelation
Syr Joshua and Syr Saxon
Tear Asunder
Teferi, Hero of Dominaria
The Scarab God
Thief of Sanity
Third Path Iconoclast
Toxrill, the Corrosive
Ulder Ravengard, Marshal
Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath
Valki, God of Lies
Vanishing Verse
Vesuvan Mist
Voice of Resurgence
Vraska, Golgari Queen
Woodland Acolyte
Yorion, Sky Nomad
Colorless
A–Z
Agatha's Soul Cauldron
Chimil, the Inner Sun
Coldsteel Heart
Cultivator's Caravan
Emrakul, the Promised End
Gingerbrute
Golos, Tireless Pilgrim
Guardian Idol
Hangarback Walker
Hedron Archive
Karn, Scion of Urza
Karn's Sylex
Key to the Archive
Mazemind Tome
Mind Stone
Mishra's Bauble
Ornithopter of Paradise
Reckoner Bankbuster
Retrofitter Foundry
Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
Solemn Simulacrum
Stonecoil Serpent
Syr Ginger, the Meal Ender
The Immortal Sun
The Irencrag
Treasure Map
Ugin, the Ineffable
Worn Powerstone
Wurmcoil Engine
Land
A–O
Blood Crypt
Bloodstained Mire
Blooming Marsh
Boseiju, Who Endures
Botanical Sanctum
Breeding Pool
Captivating Crossroads
Cave of the Frost Dragon
Clifftop Retreat
Concealed Courtyard
Den of the Bugbear
Dragonskull Summit
Drowned Catacomb
Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
Fabled Passage
Field of the Dead
Flooded Strand
Forsaken Crossroads
Glacial Fortress
Godless Shrine
Hall of Storm Giants
Hallowed Fountain
Hinterland Harbor
Hive of the Eye Tyrant
Indatha Triome
Inspiring Vantage
Isolated Chapel
Jetmir's Garden
Ketria Triome
Lair of the Hydra
Mutavault
Otawara, Soaring City
Overgrown Tomb
P–Z
Polluted Delta
Raffine's Tower
Raugrin Triome
Restless Anchorage
Restless Bivouac
Restless Cottage
Restless Fortress
Restless Prairie
Restless Reef
Restless Ridgeline
Restless Spire
Restless Vents
Restless Vinestalk
Rootbound Crag
Sacred Foundry
Savai Triome
Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
Spara's Headquarters
Spirebluff Canal
Steam Vents
Stomping Ground
Sulfur Falls
Sunpetal Grove
Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
Temple Garden
Watery Grave
Windswept Heath
Wooded Foothills
Woodland Cemetery
Xander's Lounge
Zagoth Triome
Ziatora's Proving Ground