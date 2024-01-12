The Arena Cube Draft, January 23–February 5 MTG Arena Jan 12, 2023 Wizards of the Coast

Welcome to Arena Cube! Cube is like a regular draft, except the cards are selected from across Magic, and in this case from across MTG Arena. Arena Cube gives you a chance to draft some of the most powerful cards in MTG Arena! Though the power level of this cube is the highest we currently have to offer, there are a few well-known cards not included, because they are just too powerful—even for Arena Cube!

Arena Cube Event Details

Event Open : January 23, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC)

: January 23, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) Signup Close : February 5, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC)

: February 5, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) Entry : 4,000 gold or 600 gems

: 4,000 gold or 600 gems Format : Arena Cube Phantom Player Draft

: Arena Cube Phantom Player Draft Structure : Best-of-One : Seven wins or three losses Best-of-Three : Three matches

: Rewards: Historic individual card rewards (ICRs) not in Standard

Arena Cube Best-of-One Wins Gold Individual Card Rewards (ICRs) 7 Wins 6,000 gold At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs 6 Wins 5,000 gold At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs 5 Wins 4,000 gold At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs 4 Wins 3,000 gold At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 3 Wins 2,000 gold At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 2 Wins 1,000 gold At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 1 Win 500 gold At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 0 Wins – At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs Arena Cube Best-of-Three Wins Gold Individual Card Rewards (ICRs) 3 Wins 6,000 gold At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs 2 Wins 4,000 gold At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 1 Wins – At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 0 Wins – At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs

A Look at MTG Arena's Different Cubes

The three main cubes on MTG Arena all loosely match up with our three main psychographic player profiles.

Tinkerer's Cube – Johnny and Jenny

Johnny/Jenny, the Combo Player

Tinkerer's Cube asks you to build a synergistic machine and express yourself, your drafting skills, and your deck building prowess.

Tinkerer's Cube Example Cards

Chromatic Cube – Timmy and Tammy

Timmy/Tammy, the Power Gamer

Chromatic Cube asks you to play cards with lots of colors, lots of mana, and experience thrilling turns of wacky action.

Chromatic Cube Example Cards

The Main Event: Arena Cube – Spike

Spike, the Tournament Grinder

Arena Cube asks you to play with the strongest cards around and prove that you can handle the power and to demonstrate your amazing abilities.

Example Cards in This Arena Cube

While there are some synergies and some multicolor cards in this environment, you'll want to focus on a tight mana curve, playing three or fewer colors and a healthy number of attackers and blockers—all in the name of earning those precious wins as you go head-to-head with some of the strongest Limited decks (and players) in all MTG Arena!

For this iteration (and hopefully future ones), I welcomed the excellent aid of Zach Barash, newly minted Wizard of the Coast team member on the Arena team. His years of Magic and Cube insights proved vital to getting this version of the Arena Cube in shape. If you're a fan of Cube, this is certainly one to check out, and there are more cubes coming down the line!

Arena Cube Card Lists

The following lists contain all cards in the Arena Cube broken down by color.

White A–M Adanto Vanguard

Adeline, Resplendent Cathar

Ao, the Dawn Sky

Approach of the Second Sun

Archangel Avacyn

Archangel Elspeth

Benalish Knight-Counselor

Blade Splicer

Captain Eberhart

Cerise, Slayer of Fear

Collective Effort

Dauntless Bodyguard

Day of Judgment

Elesh Norn

Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Elite Spellbinder

Elspeth Conquers Death

Emeria's Call

Ephemerate

Esper Sentinel

Fateful Absence

Felidar Retreat

Giver of Runes

History of Benalia

In the Trenches

Intrepid Adversary

Invasion of Gobakhan

Legion's Landing

Lion Sash

Loran of the Third Path

Luminarch Aspirant

Lyra Dawnbringer

Mana Tithe

March of Otherworldly Light

Maul of the Skyclaves

Mikaeus, the Lunarch

Monastery Mentor

Myrel, Shield of Argive M–Z Ossification

Portable Hole

Ranger of Eos

Realm-Cloaked Giant

Restoration Angel

Sanguine Evangelist

Seal Away

Selfless Savior

Selfless Spirit

Serra Paragon

Settle the Wreckage

Sigardian Evangel

Skyclave Apparition

Soldier of the Pantheon

Spirited Companion

Steel Seraph

Sun Titan

Sune's Intervention

Sunfall

Swords to Plowshares

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben

Thalia, Heretic Cathar

The Eternal Wanderer

The Restoration of Eiganjo

The Wandering Emperor

Thraben Inspector

Touch the Spirit Realm

Usher of the Fallen

Virtue of Loyalty

Wedding Announcement

Welcoming Vampire

Werefox Bodyguard

Wingmate Roc

Wrath of God

Blue A–L Absorb Energy

Aether Channeler

Agent of Raffine

Agent of Treachery

Baral, Chief of Compliance

Baral's Expertise

Blink of an Eye

Blue Sun's Twilight

Brainstorm

Brazen Borrower

Censor

Champion of Wits

Chart a Course

Chrome Host Seedshark

Commit // Memory

Confounding Riddle

Consider

Counterspell

Cult Conscript

Cyclonic Rift

Dig Through Time

Disallow

Disdainful Stroke

Dismiss

Evolved Sleeper

Exclude

Faerie Mastermind

Frost Titan

Futurist Spellthief

God-Eternal Kefnet

Gutterbones

Hard Evidence

Horned Loch-Whale

Jacob Hauken, Inspector

Kindred Denial

Knight of the Ebon Legion

Ledger Shredder M–Z Make Disappear

Malcolm, Alluring Scoundrel

Malevolent Hermit

Memory Deluge

Midnight Clock

Mulldrifter

Multiple Choice

Narset, Parter of Veils

Negate

Neutralize

Nightclub Bouncer

Opt

Oracle of the Alpha

Pact of Negation

Phyrexian Metamorph

Repeal

Saiba Syphoner

Search for Azcanta

See Double

Shark Typhoon

Sleight of Hand

Snapcaster Mage

Spell Pierce

Sublime Epiphany

Supreme Will

Surgical Metamorph

Talion's Throneguard

Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim

Thassa's Intervention

Thirst for Discovery

Time Warp

Tishana's Tidebinder

Torrential Gearhulk

Treasure Cruise

Vendilion Clique

Voracious Greatshark

Warzone Duplicator

Black A–L Archpriest of Shadows

Ayara's Oathsworn

Bastion of Remembrance

Bitter Triumph

Bitterblossom

Black Sun's Twilight

Bloodchief's Thirst

Breach the Multiverse

Collective Brutality

Crux of Fate

Cut Down

Deadly Dispute

Drown in Ichor

Extinction Event

Fatal Push

Forgefire Automaton

Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor

Gix's Command

Go for the Throat

Gonti, Lord of Luxury

Grave Titan

Heartless Act

Infernal Grasp

Inquisition of Kozilek

Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia

Junji, the Midnight Sky

Languish

Life of Toshiro Umezawa

Liliana of the Veil

Liliana, Dreadhorde General

Liliana, the Last Hope

Lolth, Spider Queen

Lonely End

Lord Skitter, Sewer King M–Z Massacre Wurm

Mind Spike

Misery's Shadow

Morbid Opportunist

Murderous Cut

Murderous Rider

Noxious Gearhulk

Nullpriest of Oblivion

Ophiomancer

Phyrexian Arena

Phyrexian Fleshgorger

Pile On

Preacher of the Schism

Priest of Forgotten Gods

Rankle, Master of Pranks

Scrapheap Scrounger

Sedgemoor Witch

Sheoldred

Sheoldred, the Apocalypse

Sheoldred's Edict

Sorin the Mirthless

Soul Servitude

Souls of the Lost

Stalactite Stalker

Starving Revenant

Swarm Saboteur

Tenacious Underdog

The Cruelty of Gix

The Meathook Massacre

Thoughtseize

Undercity Plunder

Urborg Scavengers

Virtue of Persistence

Vraan, Executioner Thane

Vraska's Contempt

Woe Strider

Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

Red A–L Abbot of Keral Keep

Abrade

Big Score

Bloodthirsty Adversary

Bomat Courier

Bonecrusher Giant

Bonehoard Dracosaur

Brotherhood's End

Burn Down the House

Chandra, Acolyte of Flame

Chandra, Awakened Inferno

Chandra, Torch of Defiance

Collective Defiance

Devil's Play

Dragon's Rage Channeler

Dragonmaster Outcast

Electrostatic Blast

Embercleave

Fable of the Mirror-Breaker

Fight with Fire

Flames of the Firebrand

Glorybringer

Goblin Bombardment

Goddric, Cloaked Reveler

Goldspan Dragon

Grim Lavamancer

Hellrider

Inferno Titan

Inti, Seneschal of the Sun

Into the Fire

Jaya, Fiery Negotiator

Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin

Legion Warboss

Light Up the Stage

Lightning Bolt

Lightning Strike M–Z Magda, Brazen Outlaw

Magmatic Channeler

Mephit's Enthusiasm

Mishra's Command

Molten Impact

Monastery Swiftspear

Nahiri's Warcrafting

Obliterating Bolt

Pillar of Flame

Play with Fire

Professional Face-Breaker

Purphoros's Intervention

Rabbit Battery

Rampaging Raptor

Rekindling Phoenix

Robber of the Rich

Roil Eruption

Searing Blood

Seasoned Pyromancer

Shatterskull Smashing

Shivan Devastator

Siege-Gang Commander

Stoke the Flames

Strangle

Terror of the Peaks

The Elder Dragon War

Toralf's Disciple

Town-Razer Tyrant

Trumpeting Carnosaur

Unholy Heat

Urabrask's Forge

Virtue of Courage

Volcanic Spite

Young Pyromancer

Zealous Conscripts

Green A–N Armored Scrapgorger

Augur of Autumn

Become Immense

Bramble Familiar

Briarbridge Tracker

Bushwhack

Cenote Scout

Courser of Kruphix

Craterhoof Behemoth

Cultivate

Deeproot Wayfinder

Duskwatch Recruiter

Elder Gargaroth

Elvish Mystic

Esika's Chariot

Explore

Forceful Cultivator

Foundry Groundbreaker

Garruk Relentless

Gilded Goose

Incubation Druid

Inscription of Abundance

Intrepid Paleontologist

Jugan Defends the Temple

Kellan, Daring Traveler

Kogla, the Titan Ape

Llanowar Elves

Llanowar Visionary

Lotus Cobra

Lovestruck Beast

Menagerie Curator

Nightpack Ambusher

Nissa, Ascended Animist

Nissa, Resurgent Animist

Nissa, Who Shakes the World O–Z Once Upon a Time

Oracle of Mul Daya

Paradise Druid

Pelt Collector

Primal Might

Primeval Titan

Questing Beast

Quirion Beastcaller

Reclamation Sage

Rishkar, Peema Renegade

Scavenging Ooze

Selvala, Heart of the Wilds

Sentinel of the Nameless City

Settle the Wilds

Storm the Festival

Tamiyo's Safekeeping

The Great Henge

The Huntsman's Redemption

Thragtusk

Timeless Witness

Tireless Tracker

Titan of Industry

Titania's Command

Toski, Bearer of Secrets

Tranquil Frillback

Ulvenwald Oddity

Utopia Sprawl

Verdurous Gearhulk

Vivien Reid

Vivien, Monsters' Advocate

Voracious Hydra

Vorinclex

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider

Werewolf Pack Leader

Wolfwillow Haven

Workshop Warchief

Multicolor A–K Anguished Unmaking

Assemble the Team

Atraxa, Grand Unifier

Avacyn's Pilgrim

Bloodbraid Elf

Bloodtithe Harvester

Crucias, Titan of the Waves

Cut // Ribbons

Deathrite Shaman

Decadent Dragon

Electrolyze

Elusive Otter

Ertai Resurrected

Etali, Primal Conqueror

Expressive Iteration

Falkenrath Aristocrat

Glissa Sunslayer

Grow Old Together

Growth Spiral

Gyruda, Doom of Depths

Halana and Alena, Partners

Heartflame Duelist

Hostage Taker

Huatli, Poet of Unity

Huntmaster of the Fells

Hydroid Krasis

Invasion of New Phyrexia

Jewel Mine Overseer

Judith, the Scourge Diva

Kaito Shizuki

Kaya the Inexorable

Kellan, Daring Traveler

Keruga, the Macrosage

Khenra Spellspear

Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner

Knight of the Reliquary

Kogla and Yidaro

Kolaghan's Command

Koma, Cosmos Serpent L–Z Lingering Souls

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Lutri, the Spellchaser

Maelstrom Pulse

Magma Opus

Migloz, Maze Crusher

Mirari's Wake

Mosswood Dreadknight

Nantuko Slicer

Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh

Plargg, Dean of Chaos

Polukranos, Unchained

Priest of Fell Rites

Prismari Command

Quintorius Kand

Radha, Heart of Keld

Reflector Mage

Rip Apart

Rona, Herald of Invasion

Showdown of the Skalds

Sorin, Solemn Visitor

Spell Queller

Sphinx's Revelation

Syr Joshua and Syr Saxon

Tear Asunder

Teferi, Hero of Dominaria

The Scarab God

Thief of Sanity

Third Path Iconoclast

Toxrill, the Corrosive

Ulder Ravengard, Marshal

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Valki, God of Lies

Vanishing Verse

Vesuvan Mist

Voice of Resurgence

Vraska, Golgari Queen

Woodland Acolyte

Yorion, Sky Nomad

Colorless A–Z Agatha's Soul Cauldron

Chimil, the Inner Sun

Coldsteel Heart

Cultivator's Caravan

Emrakul, the Promised End

Gingerbrute

Golos, Tireless Pilgrim

Guardian Idol

Hangarback Walker

Hedron Archive

Karn, Scion of Urza

Karn's Sylex

Key to the Archive

Mazemind Tome

Mind Stone

Mishra's Bauble

Ornithopter of Paradise

Reckoner Bankbuster

Retrofitter Foundry

Skysovereign, Consul Flagship

Solemn Simulacrum

Stonecoil Serpent

Syr Ginger, the Meal Ender

The Immortal Sun

The Irencrag

Treasure Map

Ugin, the Ineffable

Worn Powerstone

Wurmcoil Engine