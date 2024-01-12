The Arena Cube Draft, August 21–September 5, 2023

Welcome to Arena Cube!

Cube is like a regular draft, except the cards are selected from across Magic, and in this case from across MTG Arena. Arena Cube gives you a chance to draft some of the most powerful cards in MTG Arena!

Though the power level of this cube is the highest we currently have to offer, there are a few well-known cards not included, because they are just too powerful—even for Arena Cube!

Oko, Thief of Crowns card, too powerful even for Arena Cube!
Sorry bud, keep walkin'!