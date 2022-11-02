In Chromatic Cube, be prepared to draft decks with more expensive spells, more colors, and more dreams to live in the newest addition to MTG Arena's growing cube offerings! Read on for more event details and the philosophy of this big-mana environment.

Chromatic Cube Event Details

Chromatic Cube is a Phantom event. Cards you draft are not added to your collection.

Dates: November 6, 8 a.m. PT–November 15, 8 a.m. PT

Format: Draft Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

Entry: 4,000 gold or 600 gems

Rewards:

Historic individual card rewards (ICRs) grant cards from pack releases on MTG Arena. They do not include cards that were released outside of packs (e.g., cards from Historic Anthologies). Historic uncommon ICRs have a 5% upgrade rate to rare. Historic rare ICRs may upgrade to a mythic rare; each rare is twice as likely to be awarded as each mythic rare.

BEST-OF-ONE (7 wins or 3 losses) 7 Wins 6,000 gold

2 rare Historic individual card rewards (ICRs)

1 uncommon Historic ICR 6 Wins 5,000 gold

2 rare Historic ICRs

1 Historic uncommon ICR 5 Wins 4,000 gold

2 rare Historic ICRs

1 uncommon Historic ICR 4 Wins 3,000 gold

1 rare Historic ICR

2 uncommon Historic ICRs 3 Wins 2,000 gold

1 rare Historic ICR

2 uncommon Historic ICRs 2 Wins 1,000 gold

1 rare Historic ICR

2 uncommon Historic ICRs 1 Win 500 gold

1 rare Historic ICR

2 uncommon Historic ICRs 0 Wins 1 rare Historic ICR

2 uncommon Historic ICRs

BEST-OF-THREE 3 Wins 6,000 gold

1 rare Historic ICR

2 uncommon Historic ICRs 2 Wins 4,000 gold

1 rare Historic ICR

2 uncommon Historic ICRs 1 Win 1 rare Historic ICR

2 uncommon Historic ICRs 0 Wins 1 rare Historic ICR

2 uncommon Historic ICR

Chasing the Rainbow

The main goal of this cube is to deliver a cube experience unlike Arena Cube or Tinkerer's Cube. If you've followed my exploits elsewhere, on Magic Online I created the Live the Dream Cube. So, I simply applied that cube's philosophy to MTG Arena and its Historic card pool: lots of big-mana decks and a plethora of crazy interactions to help emulate Commander, all in the context of a cube!

While Arena Cube is a great overall representation of Cube and Magic, and Tinkerer's Cube involves a great deal of synergistic small pieces to craft a deck with a unique and holistically strong mechanical identity, Chromatic Cube replaces aggressive creatures with mana rocks so we can get to the good stuff: cards that cost more and do more! This is a cube where you pray to Esika to open Ornithopter of Paradise , and Maelstrom Archangel isn’t just a meme . . .

As Good as Gold

Some cubes are pure "good stuff," meaning all the cards are individually powerful, and you take the "best card per pack" in your deck of two or maybe three colors. Other cubes are synergy driven, which means you may draft a deck that is "on rails" and is looking for a very specific piece to complete your linear, sometimes parasitic, puzzle.

This is the dichotomy of Arena Cube and Tinkerer's Cube. Chromatic Cube lies somewhere in the middle. A lot of the cards are individually good in decks, but there are eleven archetypes for ten color pairs in the game to guide drafters. Not all decks of the same two colors will be the same of course, but if you see an off-the-wall card, you can trust that the cube can support it. And since this is Chromatic Cube, you can bet that there will be enough fixing available to often play more than two colors.

Of course, there are many, many small strategies outside of these eleven archetypes; these are just the loud directions the cube will call out for you to try. Just don't try too hard to draft an aggressive deck that aims to curve out in the early turns with small creatures. This ain't that kind of cube.

Let's just take a look at the ten archetypes, shall we?

White-Blue Blink

Soulherder Cloudblazer



Creatures with abilities that trigger when they enter the battlefield are great! What if you could get those abilities again? And again? It'll be Groundhog Day for your opponent as you ride your avalanche of card advantage into the sunset.

Blue-Black Thievery





Sure, your deck might be sweet, but what about your opponent's? Utilize your opponent's cards in this controlling archetype to beat them at their own game. Just make sure you've got enough removal, as this is the slowest archetype, and you better hope your opponent drafted a good deck! Take all the fun and give nothing back.

Black-Red Sacrifice





Not only will this archetype remove your opponent's creatures, you'll remove . . . your own. But I promise it'll be a good time. You'll use their delicious life essence to further your own schemes by drawing cards, draining life, and doing all the other things Rakdos mages like to call "fun."

Red-Green Stompy





Creatures are the way most Magic decks win games, and this deck has the best ones! Creatures in this archetype can add mana, draw cards, remove other permanents, and most importantly win the game! Hit fast, hit hard, and hit the ground running! Meat and eggs, indeed!

Green-White Tokens





While nothing could be more Selesnya than making tokens, the tokens in the Chromatic Cube come in many shapes and sizes. You'll not just be flooding the board with 1/1s, but they're often doubled in number, quadrupled in size, and octupled in their capacity to brawl!

White-Black Aristocrats





While most decks don't want their creatures to die, this one does! And since death is never permanent for the Orzhov, you'll be getting value from them being on the battlefield, in the graveyard, and as they travel in between!

Blue-Red Storm





Draft some mana ramp, big spells, and some copy effects, and what do you get? The most fun you can have! There are lots of pieces to this strategy, but if the plan all comes together, you'll be playing a completely different game than your opponents. Extra turn effects are particularly potent in this cube, so don't waste any time in taking them.

Black-Green Graveyard





Stop me if you've heard this before: this color combination enjoys accruing value from cards being in the graveyard. The philosophy is the same here, but we tend to go even bigger, so this deck plays in drop G, and turns your graveyard into a raveyard!

Red-White Historic Aggro





Boros decks tend to want to attack, so it's embraced here but with a Dreamy twist: use legendary creatures, Equipment, and Vehicles in order to attack with some enhanced aggro before the opponent can even deploy their hand!

Green-Blue Lands





Every deck should have lands, but this deck should have the most, since that's how you win! Often in Magic, the player with the most mana wins. And in this cube, that axiom is especially true, so be sure to grab all the land acceleration you can! You'll most likely be able to splash all the other good cards you see, so you mustn't be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling.

Five-Color Dream





And finally, we have the bonus eleventh archetype that uses every color we can throw at you. You'll be the slowest deck, the most eccentric deck, and the deck with the most lands (I hope). What you'll also be, though, is the deck with the sweetest turns, as you'll be playing some of the most individually powerful cards in the cube. If you can dream it, you can do it!

Of course, there are many other build-around cards just waiting for you to draft and see what you can make out of them!



