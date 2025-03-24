In this edition:

Watch Arena Championship 8 This Weekend

(March 29–31)

This weekend, we'll be livestreaming an epic showdown of 52 of MTG Arena's best players. And with a prize pool of $250,000 and Pro Tour invitations on the line, those players will be giving it their all at Arena Championship 8!

Players have earned their qualifications through Qualifier Play-Ins and Qualifier Weekend events. Now, they'll be competing in Explorer Constructed for the chance to qualify for Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ at MagicCon: Las Vegas. You can watch the action unfold as our commentators guide you through the action. For more details on this event, check out Magic.gg.

Want to try and qualify for the next Arena Championship? Our next Qualifier Play-In is on March 29. Battle your way through the competition for a chance at Magic glory!

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Previews are Underway!

Last week marked the debut of Tarkir: Dragonstorm, our epic return to one of Magic's most beloved planes. We revealed new mechanics (like Omen spells), Booster Fun treatments (check out these dragonscale foil fetch lands), and exciting promos (at your LGS and beyond)! There are a lot of cool things to see, and there's more to come!

0060_MTGTDM_Main: Taigam, Master Opportunist 0138_MTGTDM_Main: Craterhoof Behemoth

You can browse all the currently revealed cards in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Card Image Gallery and start brainstorming what decks you want to build once the set releases. Whether it's a snazzy combo with Taigam, Master Opportunist or a classic "big creatures go brrr" deck with Craterhoof Behemoth, there's plenty to discover in this set.

You can preorder Tarkir: Dragonstorm bundles in the MTG Arena Store now. Whether you're siding with the angelic Elspeth or the draconic Sarkhan, you can show support for your favorite legends with MTG Arena cosmetics!

Win Physical Aetherdrift Cards with Arena Direct

(March 28-30)

If you prefer drag racing to dragons, then this upcoming Arena Direct event is for you! You can win not one, but two (2) Aetherdrift Play Booster boxes at by playing on MTG Arena, running from March 28–31! The format for this event is Aetherdrift Sealed, so start revving your engines and prepare to go full throttle in Limited!

For the complete rules and regulations of this event, check out the Arena Direct page.

We're Going Back in Time with Flashback Events

Tarkir and time travel go hand in hand, and we're celebrating that spirit with multiple Flashback Draft and retro-themed events! Relive some of your favorite Limited formats of years past and test new strategies as we take a trip through time.

Amonkhet Remastered Flashback Draft (March 25–31) : Did drafting Aetherdrift reignite your passion for the plane of Amonkhet? Embalm and eternalize your creatures in Amonkhet Remastered Draft!

: Did drafting Aetherdrift reignite your passion for the plane of Amonkhet? Embalm and eternalize your creatures in Amonkhet Remastered Draft! MTG Arena Phantom Cube Draft (March 25–April 8) : Play with some of MTG Arena's most iconic (and busted) cards in this Phantom Cube Draft event!

: Play with some of MTG Arena's most iconic (and busted) cards in this Phantom Cube Draft event! War of the Spark Flashback Draft (April 1–8): Live the dream of returning Gideon Blackblade to the battlefield with Command the Dreadhorde as you draft War of the Spark.

It's Time for Timeless! Metagame Challenge This Week

(March 28–31)

It's time for another MTG Arena Metagame Challenge, this time showcasing the Timeless format. With a ban list of a whopping zero cards, Timeless is a format that's as exciting as it is powerful. Fetch lands will be cracked and Atraxas will be cast; make sure you join in the fun!

Harness Pro Tour-Level Power with Standard Champion Decks

Get your hands on some of the most iconic Standard decks from Pro Tour Aetherdrift with champion Standard decks, available now in the MTG Arena Store. There are five different decks to choose from, each capturing a corner of the event's metagame. Remember, the prices are prorated: you only pay for the cards you don't have in your collection! You can check out each of the decklists below.

Champion Deck: Standard | Domain Overlords (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Overlord of the Mistmoors 4 Overlord of the Hauntwoods 4 Zur, Eternal Schemer 4 Hushwood Verge 4 Leyline Binding 3 Floodfarm Verge 2 Razorverge Thicket 3 Shadowy Backstreet 3 Hedge Maze 2 Get Lost 3 Temporary Lockdown 1 Beza, the Bounding Spring 2 Wastewood Verge 4 Lush Portico 2 Day of Judgment 1 Sunfall 2 Analyze the Pollen 4 Up the Beanstalk 4 Ride's End 1 Plains 1 Island 1 Swamp 1 Forest

Champion Deck: Standard | Jeskai Oculus (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Abhorrent Oculus 4 Seachrome Coast 4 Shivan Reef 4 Spirebluff Canal 4 Fear of Missing Out 4 Inspiring Vantage 4 Steamcore Scholar 3 Proft's Eidetic Memory 3 Inti, Seneschal of the Sun 2 Adarkar Wastes 2 Battlefield Forge 2 Thundering Falls 4 Helping Hand 4 Spyglass Siren 4 Torch the Tower 2 Recommission 2 Bitter Reunion 2 Spell Pierce 1 Into the Flood Maw 1 Bounce Off

Champion Deck: Standard | Golgari Graveyard (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Overlord of the Balemurk 4 Souls of the Lost 4 Blooming Marsh 4 Underground Mortuary 4 Wastewood Verge 2 Harvester of Misery 3 Llanowar Wastes 4 Up the Beanstalk 4 Swamp 4 Huskburster Swarm 4 Hollow Marauder 4 Overwhelming Remorse 4 Molt Tender 4 Cenote Scout 4 Gnawing Vermin 2 Chitin Gravestalker 1 Forest

Champion Deck: Standard | Gruul Mice (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 3 Screaming Nemesis 4 Emberheart Challenger 4 Hired Claw 4 Karplusan Forest 4 Manifold Mouse 4 Thornspire Verge 3 Innkeeper's Talent 4 Copperline Gorge 2 Pawpatch Recruit 2 Questing Druid 2 Soulstone Sanctuary 1 Restless Ridgeline 5 Mountain 4 Heartfire Hero 4 Monstrous Rage 4 Torch the Tower 2 Rockface Village 1 Burst Lightning 1 Forest 1 Obliterating Bolt 1 Witchstalker Frenzy

Champion Deck: Standard | Mono-Red Aggro (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Screaming Nemesis 4 Emberheart Challenger 4 Manifold Mouse 4 Hired Claw 3 Soulstone Sanctuary 4 Heartfire Hero 4 Monstrous Rage 4 Rockface Village 4 Burst Lightning 4 Lightning Strike 4 Monastery Swiftspear 2 Witchstalker Frenzy 15 Mountain

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 16 UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 16 UTC-07:00).

March 25–26: Brawl Builder Challenge

April 1–2: No Joke! Aetherdrift Quick Draft

April 8–9: Jump Into Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Quick Draft

March 18–31: Aetherdrift

April 1–16: Murders at Karlov Manor

April 17–26: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Other Events

March 25–31: Amonkhet Remastered Flashback Draft

Flashback Draft March 25–April 8: MTG Arena Phantom Cube Draft

Phantom Cube Draft April 1–8: War of the Spark Flashback Draft

March Qualifier Events

March 22–23: Qualifier Weekend Standard

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00, after March 16 UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 15, 6 a.m.–March 16, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

March 15, 6 a.m.–March 16, 3 a.m. PT BONUS Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 16, 5 a.m.–March 17, 5 a.m. PT Format: Aetherdrift Sealed

March 16, 5 a.m.–March 17, 5 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

March 21, 6 a.m. PT–March 22, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

March 21, 6 a.m. PT–March 22, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 4 p.m. PT

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard