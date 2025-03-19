Tarkir: Dragonstorm is our triumphant return to the plane of dragons, khans, and dragon-riding khans. Releasing April 11, this exciting new set has something to offer every Magic player. Whether you're a seasoned tournament grinder or prefer casual Commander, you can pick your clan and harness your fighting spirit with Tarkir: Dragonstorm.

We'll be showcasing Tarkir: Dragonstorm at all levels of Magic play, from your local game store to Magic Spotlight: Dragons. It's an exciting time to be a Magic player (especially if you love dragons), so get ready to harness the storm.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm arrives April 11, 2025, and is available for preorder now!

Take Tarkir: Dragonstorm Prerelease Events by Storm

(April 4–10)

Want to be among the first to play with all the new Dragon cards in Tarkir: Dragonstorm? Then head on down to your local game store's Prerelease events! These are often run as Sealed events and let you experience a brand-new set ahead of its official tabletop release.

When you register for one of these events, you'll receive a Prerelease Pack containing the following:

5 Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Boosters 1 Clan-themed Tarkir: Dragonstorm Prerelease Booster Includes 14 Magic: The Gathering cards Each contains 1 of 9 rares (66.7%) or mythic rares (33.3%) tied to the Prerelease Pack's clan.

1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare card This card is not tied to the Prerelease Pack's clan.

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die (matches the Prerelease Pack's clan)

Each Prerelease Pack is themed to one of the five clans of Tarkir, letting you tailor your experience toward your favorite clan! If you aren't sure where your allegiances lie, The Magic Story Podcast has a guide to Tarkir and its clans that'll prep you for Prerelease.

Prerelease is also where you can pick up some special Tarkir: Dragonstorm promos! Players who purchase a Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Booster box or Collector Booster box from their local game store will receive a traditional foil Qarsi Revenant Buy-a-Box promo card while supplies last.

And it wouldn't be Tarkir without Ugin. Harness his ghostfire with this full-art dragon's eye Wastes promo card, which you'll receive when you purchase select Tarkir: Dragonstorm products while supplies last. This promotion is only available at WPN stores who scheduled a Magic Academy event following the release of Magic: The Gathering Foundations. Contact your local game store to see if they're offering this promo card.

As an extra bonus for our most seasoned Prerelease participants, players who register for two or more Tarkir: Dragonstorm Prerelease events will receive a Pinfinity AR-enhanced pin while supplies last! You get the spoils of a Prerelease and a special pin; it's a win-win situation.



Magic Academy Returns with a Brand-New Promo Card

(April 11–June 5)

Magic Academy page is the premier way to learn how to play the world's premier trading card game, and you can experience it for yourself at your local game store. Participating game stores will host these events alongside each major Magic release, and Tarkir: Dragonstorm continues this tradition.

Magic Academy events come in two forms, each teaching you about a facet of the game. You'll learn the ins and outs of gameplay at Learn to Play events, then craft your very own deck at Deck Building events. Plus, you get to do it all alongside your fellow Magic players. What's not to love?

As a special keepsake from the first step on their Magic journey, players who purchase any intro products at Magic Academy events will receive a traditional foil retro frame Dragon's Hoard promo card while supplies last. This card teaches you one of the most important lessons in Magic: Dragons are awesome.

Contact your local game store for details about their Magic Academy events.

Test Your Skills at Standard Showdown Events

(April 11–June 5)

Think you've got what it takes to best the competition at your local game store? Standard Showdown events are a great way to try out new Standard decks with your fellow Magic players. They're a bit more competitive than Prerelease events but are still casual enough for players who are new to the game.

As our final card in the Standard Showdown Cowboy Bebop promotion, the winner of each Standard Showdown event will receive a traditional foil Snakeskin Veil promo card while supplies last.



Become the Champion of Dragons at Store Championships

(May 3–June 1)

Only the strongest on Tarkir will reign supreme, and you, too, can pursue fame and glory at your local game store's Store Championship! Face off against your local scene's best and earn special promo cards. Curious about what we've got in store? Take a look!

Store Championship participants will be smiling with glee when they receive their non-foil Gleeful Demolition promo card, featuring art by Vincent Proce.

Players who make the Top 8 of their Store Championship will be rewarded with a traditional foil Charming Scoundrel promo card with art by Fariba Khamseh.

And finally, for those players whose skill makes them truly worthy of a royal title, Store Championship winners will receive a traditional foil textless copy of Goddric, Cloaked Reveler, with artwork from Irvin Rodriguez that takes up the entire card.

As an extra bonus, WPN Premium stores will also receive non-foil copies of the Charming Scoundrel and Goddric, Cloaked Reveler promo cards, each with the name of their store printed onto the card! Show off that you're among the best at your local game store with these extra-sweet prizes.

Store Championships for Tarkir: Dragonstorm begin on May 3, with formats and dates varying by store.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Party

(April 18–24 and May 16–22)

Looking for a place to play your Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander deck or test out a new deck featuring one of the set's legends? Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Party events let you enjoy all the fun of casual Commander with a special Tarkir-themed rules.

Players who brave the dragonstorms and emerge triumphant will receive a full-art Dragonspeaker Shaman participation promo card while supplies last. WPN Premium stores will receive traditional foil copies of this promo, while other stores will receive non-foil copies. Contact your local game store for details and prepare to enter the storms of Tarkir.

Soar Into CommandFest Events Across the Globe

(April–May 2025)

CommandFests are back! Following the release of Tarkir: Dragonstorm, we're kicking off the first CommandFests of the year with three events on three different continents. Additionally, you'll be able to score a Reliquary Tower promo card at these events while supplies last. Check out this article for all the details.

We'll be announcing more events (and more promo cards) in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on Magic.gg for those announcements!

April 18–20, 2025, in Orlando, Florida—presented by CoolStuffInc

May 17–18, 2025, in Birmingham, England—presented by Axion Now

May 24–25, 2025, in Shanghai, China—presented by Kadou

Earn D&D-themed Promos at Magic Presents: Spring Flourishes

(April 25–May 25)

We're putting the "Dragons" in "Dungeons & Dragons" with D&D-themed promo cards at Magic Presents: Spring Flourishes. Participating game stores will be hosting themed Booster Draft events. These events can feature boosters from across the history of Magic, so contact your LGS for details.

The twist? You'll be playing your games with a special Rites of Flourishing emblem. That means more card draw, more lands, and more Magic! Participants will receive one of seven non-foil promo cards while supplies last. These are versions of the new-to-Magic cards from the Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves drop, all featuring brand-new names and artwork! You can find more details on these cards and the event right here.

Spread the Love at Magic Presents: Pride

(June 27–29)

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Pride with your local game store's community? Try building a sweet new Commander deck for Magic Presents: Pride! From June 27–29, participating WPN game stores will be hosting special Pride-themed Commander events. But as a twist, we're treating every eligible commander as though they have the partner ability. Combine your two favorite decks or build an all-new one. It's Pride, so celebrate it in whatever way your heart desires!

0001_MTGPRM_Pride: Chromatic Lantern

Participants will receive a traditional foil Chromatic Lantern promo card while supplies last, featuring artwork of Niko Aris by David Alvarez. This event is available in select regions at participating WPN game stores, so check this article and contact your local game store for details.

Take to the Skies at Magic Spotlight: Dragons

(April 11–13)

We're bringing the winged wonders of Tarkir to Denver, Colorado, at Magic Spotlight: Dragons, hosted by Star City Games! Magic Spotlight events are our largest open-field tournaments, letting you register on Friday and qualify for the Pro Tour by Sunday. The Top 8 players at the main event will receive invites to the Pro Tour at MagicCon: Las Vegas in 2025, and Top Finishers will receive their share of a $50,000 prize pool. In addition to the main event, there'll also be side events, vendors, and Magic artists to join in the fun.

The format of choice for this scaled showdown is Tarkir: Dragonstorm Limited. Participants will receive a non-foil Sword of Forge and Frontier promo card with artwork by Sam Guay! As an extra reward, the Top 128 players at the event will also receive traditional foil copies of this promo.

The winner of the main event will walk (or fly) home with a very special prize in addition to their share of the prize pool: a veritable dragon's hoard of Tarkir: Dragonstorm Collector Boosters! For our non-dragon readers, that's a case of Collector Booster boxes, or 288 Tarkir: Dragonstorm Collector Boosters. Think you've got what it takes to win? Register now and get ready for some high-stakes Limited gameplay.

Enter the Not-So-Secret Magic Spotlight: Secret Lair

(May 30–June 1)

The Spotlight continues to shine as we move toward Magic Spotlight: Secret Lair, arriving in Indianapolis, Indiana, from May 30 to June 1. With a main event that offers a $50,000 prize pool and invitations to Pro Tour Edge of Eternities for the Top 8, it's a showdown you won't want to miss.

Magic Spotlight: Secret Lair features Modern Constructed. Participants will receive a non-foil Garruk Wildspeaker promo card with artwork by Merwan Chabane! As an extra reward, the Top 128 players at the event will also receive traditional foil copies of this promo.

And finally, the winner of Magic Spotlight: Secret Lair will earn a very special prize that's befitting of an event carrying the Secret Lair name: they'll get to consult with the Secret Lair team on a future Secret Lair drop. We're excited to offer players the chance to team up with Wizards of the Coast to make something truly special. For details on the event and how to register, check out the Star City Games website.

Test Your Skills at Regional Championship Qualifiers

(April 12–July 20)

Sometimes, the journey to the top of the Magic world starts at your local game store. Regional Championship Qualifier events, hosted at WPN game stores and larger conventions, is a great first step into competitive Magic. For information on the formats and locations of these events, check out this article.

All RCQ participants during this round will receive a non-foil Prosperous Innkeeper promo card illustrated by Brett Stenson, with Top Finishers also receiving a non-foil Fauna Shaman promo card with art by Nature Nurture. Players who qualify for their Regional Championship will also receive a traditional foil Fauna Shaman promo card. These promos are only available while supplies last, so check with your event's organizer for more information.

Qualify for the Pro Tour at Regional Championships

(April 19–June 1)

For players looking to take their gameplay to the next level, Regional Championships put you on the path to becoming a Magic legend. The upcoming suite of Regional Championships will award invitations to Pro Tour Edge of Eternities. For more details on where these events will be run and the specific prizes they'll feature, check out this article.

For this round, all Regional Championship participants will receive a non-foil Living End promo card with art by Nathan Jurevicius, with Top Finishers receiving traditional foil copies. Each region receives a different number of foil promos, so contact your region's organizer for details.

Earn Prizes, Make Friends, and Play with Dragons!

No matter what style of play you prefer, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Tarkir: Dragonstorm. From casual drafts to high-level competitive play, a multitude of events make this a great time to be a Magic fan.

No matter what style of play you prefer, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Tarkir: Dragonstorm. From casual drafts to high-level competitive play, a multitude of events make this a great time to be a Magic fan.