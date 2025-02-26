On June 27–29, 2025, celebrate the power of unity with Magic Presents: Pride. Participating local game stores will be hosting special Commander events. Simply show up and get ready for some 100-card chaos! But there's a catch: every commander has partner!

For this event, you'll treat all eligible commanders as though they had the partner ability. Take your favorite legendary creatures (or qualifying planeswalkers) and build a deck with both at the helm. Looking for some ideas? Try pairing Saheeli, the Sun's Brilliance with Huatli, Poet of Unity ; or Shadowheart, Dark Justiciar with Lae'zel, Vlaakith's Champion . There are plenty of pairings for you to try, both canonical and non-canonical, so build what brings you the most joy!

0001_MTGPRM_Pride: Chromatic Lantern

As a special treat, players who participate in Magic Presents: Pride will receive a traditional foil Chromatic Lantern promo card featuring brand-new artwork by David Alvarez. These promo cards are available while supplies last, so contact your local game store for details!

This event is available in the following regions: United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guernsey, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

We're excited to celebrate Pride with you, both in June and year round. Magic is best when you play with a community you love, and we can't wait to see your thriving gaming communities at Magic Presents: Pride.