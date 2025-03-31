Banned and Restricted Announcement – March 31, 2025
Announcement Date: March 31, 2025
Standard:
- No changes
Pioneer:
- No changes
Modern:
Underworld Breachis banned.
Legacy:
Sowing Mycospawnis banned. Troll of Khazad-dûmis banned.
Vintage:
- No changes
Pauper:
Basking Broodscaleis banned. Kuldotha Rebirthis banned. Deadly Disputeis banned. Prophetic Prisimis unbanned. High Tideis unbanned.
Alchemy:
- No changes
Explorer:
- No changes
Historic:
- No changes
Timeless:
- No changes
Brawl:
- No changes
Effective Date: March 31, 2025
Howdy, gamers!
My name is Carmen Klomparens, and I'm a senior game designer on Magic's Play Design team. Welcome to the first banned and restricted announcement of 2025! The last update to the banned and restricted list saw a ton of changes to the landscape of nonrotating Magic formats, and this update is the next step in keeping those formats fun. Between a round of Modern Regional Championships, broad shifts within the Legacy metagame, and Pauper's narrowing metagame, there's a lot here to sink our teeth into.
Standard
Written by Jadine Klomparens
- No changes
Standard is flourishing, and there are no changes to the format with this announcement. Our approach to Standard banned and restricted updates remains unchanged; we are committed to leaving the format as untouched as possible from one rotation to the next, banning cards only if something truly problematic to the health of the format emerges. Once a year, right before rotation, we'll consider more nuanced changes with the goal of making the format as fun and dynamic as possible for the duration of the next rotation cycle. We aren't to that once-a-year moment yet, and both Tarkir: Dragonstorm and Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ will have a chance to make their mark on Standard before the format rotates with Edge of Eternities.
Standard was on display at Pro Tour Aetherdrift, which showcased a rich and diverse metagame. The big three of Standard have been clearly identified, with Gruul Mice, Esper Pixie, and Domain Overlords being the most popular strategies. Despite this definition at the top of the metagame, those three decks represented only half the field, and the other half was wide open. There's a chance for success with almost any style of deck imaginable right now in Standard, which is very cool to see. Domain Overlords ended up taking down the Pro Tour and looked dominant all weekend, but since then, it has seen its win rate slowly decline as the metagame adjusts.
One of the most exciting aspects of this Standard format is the degree to which it continues to evolve, even between set releases. The self-bounce synergy decks featuring
With Tarkir: Dragonstorm and Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY on the horizon, it's going to be fascinating to watch the journey of this Standard format. I'm very excited to see what players do with these cards and what new decks and strategies emerge.
Pioneer
Written by Arya Karamchandani
- No changes
We have continued to keep a close eye on Pioneer since our last banned and restricted announcement and have been happy with both deck diversity and the representation of different macro-archetypes in the format.
There's been a healthy amount of churn in the Pioneer metagame over the last several months, with cards from the last year continuing to make a splash across several archetypes.
Despite the churn, the Pioneer metagame has remained well balanced, with a large variety of play styles viable and no deck or archetype having a problematic win rate or play rate. The metagame continues to evolve as new decks like Dimir Bounce make their way into the format. We will continue to monitor the metagame as it develops, but at this time, we are happy with the state of Pioneer and have no changes to the format.
Modern
Written by Carmen Klomparens
Underworld Breachis banned.
To echo a point from the opening of the article, December's update to the Modern banned list did a lot to breathe new life into the format. We've seen
To give a bit more context, the last couple of months has seen a ton of experimentation with different ways to play with new tools in the format, but over time, it has become increasingly apparent that the strongest thing to do in Modern is play a Temur Grinding Breach combo deck. The deck uses the combination of
With the amount of pressure that
A bunch of different decks are showing up, with Orzhov Blink making a name for itself over the last few weeks. Aetherdrift has made a major impact to the format, with
We're planning on keeping an eye on the decks that were strong enough to hang despite Temur Grinding Breach's prevalence: Boros Energy decks and Dimir Oculus decks, as well as Eldrazi variants, Amulet Titan, and the Orzhov Blink deck. We're watching Red-White Energy variants the closest to see if reasonable counterplay emerges in the coming Regional Championship Qualifier season, and we're excited to see what players cook up.
Legacy
Written by Carmen Klomparens
Troll of Khazad-dûmis banned. Sowing Mycospawnis banned.
By the numbers, the Legacy of today does a good job of emulating a balanced format. The most played deck, Dimir Reanimator, isn't taking too large of a piece of the pie, and the next handful of decks consistently showing up aren't doing so at clips that are wildly out of bounds. The issue is that, despite having several different decks, the format's slower macro-archetypes, like midrange and control, have largely been pushed out of the metagame as environmental pressures have wildly condensed the games. Further, player sentiment and event attendance has trended downward. It's apparent to us that people who love to play Legacy do not love to play today's Legacy, so we're taking a couple of steps to try and improve the format.
On the other side of format speed, Eldrazi and other colorless strategies have been prevalent in Legacy since they got a boost from Modern Horizons 3 last summer. Generally speaking, these decks have presented the issue of completely sidestepping the rules of engagement in the format, making them extremely hard to interact with. Last December, the strongest version of this strategy was using
In the coming weeks, we'll be keeping an eye on the prevalence and win rates of the various all-in combo and fast-mana decks that bubbled to the surface of Legacy. Blood Moon Stompy and Oops! All Spells are prime examples of decks that have seen their meta share rise in the past few months with the density of modal double-faced land cards in Modern Horizons 3, both currently within bounds of play rates and win rates that have been historically acceptable. Ideally, the above changes will create space for more counterplay against these decks over time.
Vintage
Written by Eric Engelhard
- No changes
There are no changes to Vintage with this announcement, but there was much discussion about one card and its place in Vintage. That card is
Last August, we restricted
Lurrus was banned before for nine months in 2020–2021 under the original companion rule. It was the only power-level ban that Vintage had seen in many decades but felt necessary at the time. Once the companion rule was updated, we unbanned Lurrus in the Vintage spirit of keeping as many cards as possible legal. At the time, we said it was an experiment, and one we'd be willing to revert if necessary.
We had the discussion about whether this was still true. The short answer is yes—if Lurrus becomes a significant enough metagame problem, we will ban it. At the moment, however, we are not close to that threshold. That threshold is, of course, fuzzy, but we'd need to see a much staler metagame concentrated around just a few Lurrus builds and an even higher metagame share for Lurrus.
There are cards banned in Vintage—dexterity cards, subgame cards, sticker and Attraction cards, and so on. They are banned in all formats for tournament logistics issues. While the companion mechanic is not (much of) a logistical issue, it has a unique interaction with Vintage and the restricted list. Because of this, banning in Vintage is on the table for a card with the companion mechanic. We won't let the format stagnate to preserve the clarity of a "rule" that already has exceptions.
So, we'll continue to keep an eye on things with Lurrus, both in tournaments and with player sentiment. Overall, the Vintage metagame looks healthy. Based on recent results we've seen, the continuing presence of Lurrus doesn't seem to be stifling overall deck diversity and innovation.
Pauper
Basking Broodscaleis banned. Kuldotha Rebirthis banned. Deadly Disputeis banned. Prophetic Prisimis unbanned. High Tideis unbanned.
Pauper is banning
For more information, check out the Pauper Format Panel's article about these changes.
Each of the following MTG Arena-only formats will be covered by Dave Finseth.
Alchemy
- No changes
Rebalances play an important role in this format as we dial in cards with more frequent changes. Our last round of rebalance changes looks to have been very successful at pulling the life-gain and heist decks within bounds for the format.
New cards from Alchemy: Aetherdrift are also making an impact in the format.
We expect to continue to leverage rebalances to keep the metagame fresh and balanced. Expect another update during Alchemy: Tarkir's release. We are excited about the variety and competitiveness in Alchemy right now and feel the time is right to run an Arena Championship Qualifier weekend with the format this coming May.
Explorer
- No changes
Since the release of Pioneer Masters, the difference between Explorer and Pioneer has become tiny. We are continuing to monitor the Pioneer competitive metagame for cards not on MTG Arena. Out of 411 distinct competitive Magic Online decklists played in March, only the following cards were missing:
|
Card Name
|
Instances Across Decks
|
|
24
|
|
6
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
3
|
|
2
|
|
2
We are exploring new ways to add competitive Pioneer cards like these to MTG Arena.
Historic
- No changes
Historic continues to be our most diverse format in MTG Arena, with no deck above five percent of the overall play rate. The format has stayed mostly the same since our last update. One notable change is the rise of a powerful Boros Enchantments deck featuring many Duskmourn: House of Horror cards like
We are continuing to monitor the strength and speed of the Energy Aggro deck. We have rebalanced a few cards already and will continue to do so if this powerful deck starts to take up too much of the format.
Timeless
- No changes
The largest addition to Timeless has been
Brawl
- No changes
Brawl continues to grow on MTG Arena as more players engage with the unique 100-card Singleton format. With each new Alchemy release, we have seen a good uptake of the new commanders giving players more options to build around. Currently, 85% of all Brawl matches give both players a close to 50% chance to win based on their commander choice. We continue to monitor and adjust matchmaking with each release to best match similar decks and commanders together for fun and exciting games of Magic.