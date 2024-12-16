Banned and Restricted Announcement – December 16, 2024
Announcement Date: December 16, 2024
Standard:
- No changes
Pioneer:
Jegantha, the Wellspringis banned.
Modern:
The One Ringis banned. Amped Raptoris banned. Jegantha, the Wellspringis banned. Mox Opalis unbanned. Green Sun's Zenithis unbanned. Faithless Lootingis unbanned. Splinter Twinis unbanned.
Legacy:
Psychic Frogis banned. Vexing Baubleis banned.
Vintage:
- No changes
Alchemy:
- No changes
Explorer:
Jegantha, the Wellspringis banned.
Historic:
- No changes
Timeless:
- No changes
Brawl:
- No changes
Effective Date: December 16, 2024
Welcome to the first banned and restricted announcement since we last spoke about changing the announcement cadence to align closely with the competitive seasonal offerings. We're nearing the end of a round of Pioneer Regional Championship events, a series of Eternal Weekends, and a season of Modern Regional Championship Qualifiers. In addition to gameplay on both MTG Arena and Magic Online, this gave our team substantial data to address any issues with each of the various competitive formats.
We'll continue this new cadence throughout the new year, with our next banned and restricted announcement scheduled for March 31, 2025. Without further ado, let's dive into each format and get into the changes.
Standard
Written by Dan Musser
- No changes
Since our last announcement, Standard has seen the addition of Duskmourn: House of Horror and Magic: The Gathering Foundations. Cards from both sets have propagated their way through the Standard metagame, providing ample diversity in both color distribution and macro-archetype representation, setting up our first Spotlight Series event coming to Atlanta in early 2025.
You can dump an
There's a ton to explore with Standard, and no matter your play preference, there's something for you to sleeve up and battle. We're very happy with the state of Standard.
Pioneer
Written by Arya Karamchandani
Jegantha, the Wellspringis banned.
We have monitored the Pioneer metagame closely since our last banned and restricted announcement, and it has looked healthy and diverse. The format has a variety of macro-archetypes, and all the major decks are well within an acceptable win and play rate. While deck diversity looks good, we believe
Jegantha is played in many Pioneer decks, appearing as a companion for most decks that can cast it and don't have key cards that violate its companion restriction. The value of having access to an extra card in games where resources are tight means most decks that can play Jegantha do, regardless of how it fits into their strategy.
This homogenizes the cards that these decks play, with top-end cards in particular suffering. It is hard to justify playing a personal favorite card or a metagame-specific call if it means giving up Jegantha. It is important to us that Pioneer remains a place where players can use their favorite cards from Standard, and Jegantha does a lot to prevent this, as many of our more powerful cards aimed at Standard tend to have more than one of the same mana symbol in their costs for balance. In the interest of increasing card diversity in the format, Jegantha, the Wellspring is banned in Pioneer.
Modern
Written by Dan Musser
The One Ringis banned. Amped Raptoris banned. Jegantha, the Wellspringis banned. Mox Opalis unbanned. Green Sun's Zenithis unbanned. Faithless Lootingis unbanned. Splinter Twinis unbanned.
Going into this announcement, it was clear that Modern needed the most help among our competitive formats. Our previous actions in August addressed the most glaring issue with the format:
Our players are the backbone of competitive Magic. We can observe tournament results, analyze the metagame, and dig into win-rate numbers all day long. But it's all of you who are playing these formats, and at the end of the day, it is our job to ensure you're having as much fun as possible.
Modern isn't the same format it was years ago. There are several cards we banned years ago. Since then, several new sets have been released. Specifically, Modern Horizons sets have made a sizeable impact on the format. As such, we've decided it was time to set free a handful of cards. We'll start by talking through each banning. Then, we'll move on to the cards that will be unbanned.
It's no secret that
The opportunity cost of including The One Ring in nearly any deck is too low, and its presence in events has become tiresome for many players. Acting as a tool for self-preservation and a source of card advantage, it requires no commitment to any particular color. We believe it is clear, as it has been for many of you, that Modern would be a more enjoyable format without its inclusion. And thus, The One Ring is banned in Modern.
Removing The One Ring is certainly a hit to Boros Energy, Modern's most played and most consistently dominant deck. But it also impacts several other strategies. We'd like to ensure that we reduce the overall win and play percentages of Boros Energy directly, though we don't want to eliminate it from the format like we did most recently with Nadu, Winged Wisdom. We considered many cards in deciding how to knock Boros Energy down a few pegs, with
Each of those options could reasonably be included in a few other archetypes, while Amped Raptor only appears in Boros Energy. Amped Raptor allows for some of the deck's most explosive starts, acting as an energy enabler and a payoff, and often amounting to an extra one to four mana in the early turns of the game. So, Amped Raptor is banned in Modern.
As far as banning
Jegantha is clocking in at around 40% of all Modern decks, from Energy to Zoo and several more fringe strategies. To reduce the dominance of Boros Energy and increase the amount of diverse card choices available in Modern, Jegantha, the Wellspring is banned.
The bans above should do a decent job of making Modern more fun and balanced. But could it be even better? When we ban cards, we tackle problems as they arise, using tournament data and community feedback to navigate the format into a better place. This combination of objective and subjective reasoning has its flaws. Namely, the more sets released into a given format, the more powerful it becomes. We've examined several cards on the banned and restricted list and reintroduced some to the Modern format.
It is worth noting that this is the beginning of a new era. Many of you have given feedback time and again about the good old days of Modern, before Modern Horizons sets started increasing the power level of the format and making iconic decks obsolete. After long consideration, we've chosen an initial list of cards to unban. We'll closely monitor how these cards impact competitive Modern events over the upcoming Regional Championship season and come March 31, 2025, evaluate how things are looking.
Did we make Modern a better place? Can we handle a wave of nostalgic and infamous cards to reenter Modern? Was there something we released that's making Modern less fun? Only time will tell, so let's get into it!
For much of Modern's history, artifact decks have been a pillar of the format, with decks like original Affinity,
Our expectations are that the reintroduction of Mox Opal will give rise to several interesting artifact strategies both new and old without adding any power to strong decks. And so, Mox Opal is unbanned in Modern.
Today's green creature–based decks are few and far between. Even
Can Elves make a resurgence? Modern Horizons 3's new-to-Modern reprints
Back in 2019, after Pro Tour Barcelona, it was clear that
Now, five years later, we're interested in seeing what Faithless Looting can do without a certain giant Avatar rearing its ugly head. Much like with the discussion of Mox Opal, we've introduced several anti-graveyard options into Modern since Looting's removal, namely
It's a question for the ages: would
Answers exist that once didn't, including several zero-mana cards that can keep you alive if the opponent decides to tap out for their four-mana enchantment.
Unlike Mox Opal, Faithless Looting, and Green Sun's Zenith, which can each support multiple different strategies, Splinter Twin only supports one strategy. But the whole point of today's reversed bans is to call back to the Modern of yesteryear. Each card was justifiably removed from Modern in the past, but times change, and we've realized that Modern isn't what it used to be. Splinter Twin is symbolic of an era of Modern that people look back on fondly, and it is now free. Enjoy the memes.
Legacy
Written by Dan Musser
Psychic Frogis banned. Vexing Baubleis banned.
With the last announcement, we banned
This same effect is seen in Dimir Murktide decklists. Psychic Frog is strong enough to prevent folks from exploring adding white, red, or green to these blue-based tempo decks. To increase the diversity among existing archetypes while not completely removing them from the format, Psychic Frog is banned.
In addition to discussing Psychic Frog, we also went over some other cards we could ban to reduce the strength of Dimir Reanimator. Specifically,
One of the pillars of Legacy is free counter magic. It is part of the glue that holds the format together. When certain strategies can ignore this pillar at very little cost to their primary proactive game plan, the format can begin to fall apart quickly. Decks like
While the inclusion of
With Psychic Frog and Vexing Bauble removed from the format, several of the top decks will need to change. The recent success of Nadu variants, Cephalid Breakfast and Bant
Vintage
Written by Dan Musser
- No changes
In our August announcement, we restricted Vexing Bauble and Urza's Saga and have since seen the metagame share of
We'll be keeping an eye on how Vintage continues to evolve and monitor the success and play rate of Lurrus decks. Restricting Lurrus wouldn't accomplish anything, and the bar for being banned in Vintage is very high.
Alchemy
Written by David Finseth
- No changes
Alchemy has seen significant changes over the last few months thanks to rebalances and new cards from Alchemy: Duskmourn. The latest round of rebalances in November shook up the metagame of Alchemy, with mono-red strategies becoming less popular while remaining an option. This opened space for new decks to flourish. Red-Green Dinosaurs has become a viable creature-focused ramp deck featuring the new
Lastly, we wanted to note that we are watching the White-Black Bats deck featuring
Explorer
Written by David Finseth
Jegantha, the Wellspringis banned.
Explorer will continue to match Pioneer's bans as we intend to provide a true-to-tabletop experience for the format.
Historic
Written by David Finseth
- No changes
Magic: The Gathering Foundations and Foundations Jumpstart added many new cards to MTG Arena that Historic players have been tinkering with over the last few months. Monocolor decks have grown in popularity as a great entry point into the format.
These new additions are exactly what we want to see from Historic. No deck exceeds five percent of the metagame, and win rates remain within our expectations.
Timeless
Written by David Finseth
- No changes
Like Historic, adding so many new cards in Magic: The Gathering Foundations and Foundations Jumpstart has creative Timeless players finding new ways to break things. A good example of this is
The top Timeless decks continue to keep each other in check as the format has a good balance of tempo, aggro, and combo strategies making up the most powerful games of magic you can play on MTG Arena.
Brawl
Written by David Finseth
- No changes
We made a few rebalances targeting Brawl commanders that were proving unfun to play against. After these adjustments,
Foundations Jumpstart added 35 commanders to MTG Arena, and many are looking to be popular among players. As these new commanders see play, we will continue to monitor and adjust their matchmaking so that they fall into their correct brackets over time.