Alchemy: Duskmourn is available now, introducing 30 new digital-only cards to MTG Arena for the Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats. Check out all the cards in the set below.

You can find Alchemy: Duskmourn packs available in the MTG Arena Store starting October 15!

WHITE 95333_Y25-DSK: Ethrimik, Imagined Fiend 95334_Y25-DSK: Improvising Aerialist 95335_Y25-DSK: Mothlight Processionist 95336_Y25-DSK: Solitary Study // Endless Corridor

BLUE 95339_Y25-DSK: Housemeld 95340_Y25-DSK: Lurker in the Deep

BLACK 95341_Y25-DSK: Fear of Ridicule 95342_Y25-DSK: Glimmer Hoarder 95343_Y25-DSK: Razor Demon 95344_Y25-DSK: Replicating Terror 95345_Y25-DSK: Welcome the Darkness

RED 95346_Y25-DSK: Anguished Recollection 95347_Y25-DSK: Crude Abattoir // Unsavory Kitchen 95350_Y25-DSK: Eager Flameguide

GREEN 95351_Y25-DSK: Chittering Illuminator 95352_Y25-DSK: Harrowing Swarm 95353_Y25-DSK: Verdant Dread 95354_Y25-DSK: Wary Zone Guard

MULTICOLORED 95355_Y25-DSK: Effie, Fast Learner 95356_Y25-DSK: Enduring Friendship 95357_Y25-DSK: Fear of Change 95358_Y25-DSK: Gilded Ambusher 95359_Y25-DSK: Golden Sidekick 95360_Y25-DSK: Mangled Soulrager 95361_Y25-DSK: Mischievous Lookout 95362_Y25-DSK: Polterheist 95363_Y25-DSK: Unnatural Summons 95364_Y25-DSK: Valiant Emberkin 95365_Y25-DSK: Wingbright Thief

ARTIFACTS 95366_Y25-DSK: Soul Shredder

Spellbooks Glimmer Hoarder 95342_Y25-DSK: Glimmer Hoarder Angel of Suffering

Aphemia, the Cacaphony

Balemurk Leech

Chitinous Crawler

Defiler of Flesh

Gravebreaker Lamia

Mindwrack Harpy

Puppet Raiser

Starving Revenant Razor Demon 95343_Y25-DSK: Razor Demon Demonic Bargain

Demonic Pact

Ever After

Visit the MTG Arena Store for Alchemy: Duskmourn packs beginning October 15.