Alchemy: Duskmourn is available now, introducing 30 new digital-only cards to MTG Arena for the Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats. Check out all the cards in the set below.
You can find Alchemy: Duskmourn packs available in the MTG Arena Store starting October 15!
WHITE
| BLUE
| BLACK
| RED
| GREEN
MULTICOLORED
| ARTIFACTS | SPELLBOOKS
ALL CARDS
95333_Y25-DSK: Ethrimik, Imagined Fiend
95334_Y25-DSK: Improvising Aerialist
95335_Y25-DSK: Mothlight Processionist
95336_Y25-DSK: Solitary Study // Endless Corridor
95339_Y25-DSK: Housemeld
95340_Y25-DSK: Lurker in the Deep
95341_Y25-DSK: Fear of Ridicule
95342_Y25-DSK: Glimmer Hoarder
95343_Y25-DSK: Razor Demon
95344_Y25-DSK: Replicating Terror
95345_Y25-DSK: Welcome the Darkness
95346_Y25-DSK: Anguished Recollection
95347_Y25-DSK: Crude Abattoir // Unsavory Kitchen
95350_Y25-DSK: Eager Flameguide
95351_Y25-DSK: Chittering Illuminator
95352_Y25-DSK: Harrowing Swarm
95353_Y25-DSK: Verdant Dread
95354_Y25-DSK: Wary Zone Guard
95355_Y25-DSK: Effie, Fast Learner
95356_Y25-DSK: Enduring Friendship
95357_Y25-DSK: Fear of Change
95358_Y25-DSK: Gilded Ambusher
95359_Y25-DSK: Golden Sidekick
95360_Y25-DSK: Mangled Soulrager
95361_Y25-DSK: Mischievous Lookout
95362_Y25-DSK: Polterheist
95363_Y25-DSK: Unnatural Summons
95364_Y25-DSK: Valiant Emberkin
95365_Y25-DSK: Wingbright Thief
95366_Y25-DSK: Soul Shredder
Spellbooks
Glimmer Hoarder
95342_Y25-DSK: Glimmer Hoarder
- Angel of Suffering
- Aphemia, the Cacaphony
- Balemurk Leech
- Chitinous Crawler
- Defiler of Flesh
- Gravebreaker Lamia
- Mindwrack Harpy
- Puppet Raiser
- Starving Revenant
Razor Demon
95343_Y25-DSK: Razor Demon
- Demonic Bargain
- Demonic Pact
- Ever After
Visit the MTG Arena Store for Alchemy: Duskmourn packs beginning October 15.