Roll for initiative and into your local game store with Magic Presents: Spring Flourishes! From April 25 to May 25, participating local game stores will be hosting special Draft events. The exact events will vary from store to store, but all of them promise exciting Limited gameplay for a limited time.

To help celebrate this gathering for Magic: The Gathering, players who participate in one of these events will receive a non-foil borderless card featuring a new version of one of the legendary creatures from the Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves drop while supplies last. These feature new characters that feel right at home alongside cards from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate. Meet our party of intrepid adventurers (and Themberchaud) here:

0024_MTGSLX_Main: Rashel, Fist of Torm 0025_MTGSLX_Main: Mathise, Surge Channeler 0026_MTGSLX_Main: Evin, Waterdeep Opportunist 0027_MTGSLX_Main: Jurin, Leading the Charge 0028_MTGSLX_Main: Themberchaud 0029_MTGSLX_Main: Casal, Lurkwood Pathfinder 0030_MTGSLX_Main: Bohn, Beguiling Balladeer

These cards, like previous releases with the SLX set code, are mechanically identical to the cards featured in the Secret Lair drop. For deck-building purposes, they're treated as another copy of the card indicated at the bottom of the card. These cards will be available at any participating WPN store while supplies last and only in English.

We're excited to partner with the Secret Lair team to bring you these exciting promotional cards, all while letting you draft at your local game store. We plan to partner more with local game stores around the world by bringing some of Secret Lair's offerings directly to these stores.

Magic Presents: Spring Flourishes runs from April 25 to May 25, only at your local game store! For more information on when and how you can earn these cards, contact your local game store. We can't wait to see you there!