Dragonstorms—confluences of raw magical energy—are spreading across the Multiverse. As these draconic forces threaten to consume everything in their path, the people of Tarkir have begun to mount their own resistance against these larger-than-life foes. Discover what truly lies at the heart of this tempest and what it spells for the future of Magic in Tarkir: Dragonstorm.

0209_MTGTDM_Main: Narset, Jeskai Waymaster 0118_MTGTDM_Main: Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant

This April, return to the beloved plane of Tarkir in its truest form. Join up with one of five clans and fly on the wings of wild dragons. It's everything you love about the plane, delivered in the best and boldest form possible. Join us for the release of Tarkir: Dragonstorm on April 11, 2025, when the set releases worldwide.

Looking for something to satiate that draconic appetite? We showcased a first look at the set at MagicCon: Chicago. For those of you at home, we've got you covered. You can watch the video and roar along with the crowd on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or twitch.tv/magic, or catch up with the reveals right here on DailyMTG.

TDM Expansion Symbol

TDC Expansion Symbol TDC Expansion Symbol

SPG Expansion Symbol SPG Expansion Symbol

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Set Code: TDM

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Set Code: TDC

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Set Legality:

(TDM) is a Standard-legal set. Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander (TDC) and Special Guests (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Commander (TDC) and (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats. Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Boosters contain cards from TDM and SPG. These cards are playable in Tarkir: Dragonstorm Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Website: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

MSRPs for Tarkir: Dragonstorm will be set as follows:

Play Booster: $5.49

Collector Booster: $24.99

Commander Deck: $44.99

Bundle: $53.99

Important Dates:

The Magic Story Podcast : The Five Clans of Tarkir: Dragonstorm : March 7

: March 7 Tarkir: Dragonstorm Story : March 10–17

: March 10–17 Debut and Previews Begin: March 18

March 18 Full Card Image Gallery : March 28

: March 28 Tarkir: Dragonstorm Prerelease Events : April 4–10

: April 4–10 Standard Showdown : April 4–June 5

: April 4–June 5 Magic Academy : April 4–June 5

: April 4–June 5 MTG Arena Release Date : April 8

: April 8 Worldwide Tabletop Release : April 11

: April 11 Commander Party, Round 1 : April 11–17

: April 11–17 Magic Presents: Spring Flourishes : April 18–May 4

: April 18–May 4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm Store Championship : May 3–June 1

: May 3–June 1 Commander Party, Round 2: May 16–22

Take Flight to Your Local Game Store and Preorder Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Tarkir: Dragonstorm is filled with a draconic horde's worth of stunning cards, and you can be among the first to play with them by preordering Tarkir: Dragonstorm! As a special bonus for the dragons (and humanoids) who preorder a Play Booster box or Collector Booster box from their local game store, you'll receive a special Buy-a-Box promo card while supplies last.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander decks, and Bundles are available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Enter the Eye of the Storm in Tarkir: Dragonstorm Story

"'Five glowing figures emerged from the dragonstorm. Five with the silhouettes of dragons but no features. They were simply power made incarnate, waiting to be called into being,' said Narset, feeling again how Shiko formed under her, how it had dug tether hooks into her thoughts, seeking a path to follow."

—"Stories and Their Bones," Cassandra Khaw

The dragonstorms and their effects have spread across the planes—Bloomburrow, Duskmourn, Amonkhet, and beyond—leaving the Multiverse at the mercy of the dragonlords. Now, some of Magic's most powerful figures have converged on Tarkir, all in pursuit of their own ends. Dragons will roar, clans will rise, and secrets will be revealed. The seven-episode story of Tarkir: Dragonstorm kicks off right here on DailyMTG starting March 3, with audiobooks releasing alongside the main stories on The Magic Story Podcast.

Art by: Joshua Raphael

For lorekeepers whose dedication matches even the sharpest Jeskai Monks, we've got you covered. The first part of the Planeswalker's Guide to Tarkir: Dragonstorm is out now. Then, on March 7, The Magic Story Podcast will cover the set's worldbuilding with Narrative Game Designer Lauren Bond and Art Director Forrest Schehl. Get ready for a season of lore-filled fun!

Behold the Booster Fun of Tarkir: Dragonstorm

0171_MTGTDM_Main: Barrensteppe Siege 0384_MTGTDM_BrdlsFav: Barrensteppe Siege

We revealed some seriously stunning cards at MagicCon: Chicago, and that's just the start of what we have in store! We'll have more to share starting with the debut on March 18, but until then, here's a sneak preview.

Claim the Dragon's Prize: Serialized Mox Jasper

0419_MTGTDM_Headline: Mox Jasper

Mox Jasper

(Serialized Double Rainbow Foil) *Interactive digital render. Not actual card.

Mox Jasper—a gemstone amulet that harkens back to the original Moxen—is the set's headliner card, and we've given it a treatment worthy of that title. You can find serialized, double rainbow foil, retro frame versions of Mox Jasper in Tarkir: Dragonstorm Collector Boosters. These copies feature exclusive artwork by Dan Frazier that you won't find anywhere else. Serialized versions of Mox Jasper can appear in Collector Boosters of any language, but the card will always be in English. They are mechanically identical to their non-serialized counterparts.

Channel Ugin's Mysterious Magic on Ghostfire Cards

0408_MTGTDM_UginTen: Skirmish Rhino 0403_MTGTDM_UginTen: Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant

Ten cards from Tarkir: Dragonstorm will receive special ghostfire versions, featuring a frame that highlights Ugin's unique form of magic: ghostfire!

0418_MTGTDM_EUginTen: Skirmish Rhino 0413_MTGTDM_EUginTen: Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant

But there's more! You can also open Halo foil ghostfire cards. This foiling technique debuted in March of the Machine and makes an epic return here. We'll share the other cards that received ghostfire versions next month, but we'll promise you this: they're truly worthy of this treatment.

You can find traditional foil and Halo foil ghostfire cards in Tarkir: Dragonstorm Collector Boosters. Ghostfire cards appear in Japanese in Japanese Collector Boosters and in English and Japanese in all other Collector Boosters.

More Lies at the Heart of the Storm

0223_MTGTDM_Main: Shiko, Paragon of the Way 0024_MTGTDM_Main: Smile at Death 0194_MTGTDM_Main: Inevitable Defeat

We've got plenty of surprises hidden inside the dragonstorm. But you'll have to wait until they're ready to spread their wings and fly from Tarkir to the tabletop. Stay tuned for the set's debut on March 18, where we'll be harnessing a storm of previews, Magic products, and more!

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Products

Play Boosters

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Booster Box

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Booster boxes include 30 Play Boosters, with individual Play Booster contents listed as follows:

14 Magic: The Gathering cards 7 Commons 3 Uncommons 1 Wildcard of any rarity 1 Rare or mythic rare card 1 Traditional foil card of any rarity 1 Land card

cards 1 Art card or non-foil double-sided token

Collector Boosters

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Collector Booster Box

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Collector Booster boxes include 12 Collector Boosters, with individual Collector Booster contents listed as follows:

15 Magic: The Gathering cards 7 Traditional foil commons or uncommons 1 Land card 1 Booster Fun common or uncommon 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare 1 Booster Fun Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander card 2 Non-foil Booster Fun rares and/or mythic rares 1 Foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare

cards 1 Traditional foil double-sided token

Commander Decks

Abzan Armor (White-Black-Green) Jeskai Striker (Blue-Red-White) Sultai Arisen (Black-Green-Blue)

Mardu Surge (Red-White-Black) Temur Roar (Green-Blue-Red)

Choose your clan and decide your destiny! Each Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck with: 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art

10 Double-sided tokens

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack

1 Deck box

Bundle

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Bundle

Each Tarkir: Dragonstorm Bundle contains the following:

9 Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil alternate-art promo card

40 Basic lands

2 Reference cards

1 Spindown die

1 Card-storage box

Prerelease Pack

Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Prerelease Pack (Abzan) Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Prerelease Pack (Jeskai) Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Prerelease Pack (Sultai)

Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Prerelease Pack (Mardu) Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Prerelease Pack (Temur)

There are five different Tarkir: Dragonstorm Prerelease Packs, each themed to one of the five clans and containing the following:

5 Tarkir: Dragonstorm Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Clan-themed Tarkir: Dragonstorm Prerelease Booster Includes 14 Magic: The Gathering cards

Prerelease Booster 1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die (matches the Prerelease Pack's clan)

Join us as we unveil this brand-new vision of Tarkir during the set's debut on March 18, 2025. Brave the dragonstorms and harness the power of dragons when Tarkir: Dragonstorm releases on April 11. You can preorder Tarkir: Dragonstorm products now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.