The battle for the Multiverse is here. Face Phyrexians on every front across the planes and fight to end the threat once and for all—before they end you. With legendary team-ups to take on the invaders, Planeswalkers faced with their Phyrexianized friends-turned-foes, and the future of the Multiverse forever changed, March of the Machine is the action-packed one last stand against Phyrexia.

Whether you're just getting started on your Magic journey or you're excited to see the culmination of the war Elesh Norn and the Phyrexians brought to doorsteps across the Multiverse, March of the Machine has you covered.

Art by: Billy Christian

March of the Machine Details

March of the Machine March of the Machine Commander March of the Machine Multiverse Legends

March of the Machine Set Code: MOM

March of the Machine Commander Set Code: MOC

March of the Machine Multiverse Legends Set Code: MUL

Tabletop Legality (New-to-Magic Cards):

March of the Machine (MOM): Standard, Pioneer, Modern, Legacy, Vintage, and Commander

March of the Machine Commander (MOC): Legacy, Vintage, and Commander

March of the Machine Multiverse Legends (MUL): Individual cards may be used for the respective formats in which they are legal

MTG Arena Legality:

March of the Machine (MOM): Standard, Explorer, Alchemy, and Historic

March of the Machine Commander (MOC): Not available on MTG Arena

March of the Machine Multiverse Legends (MUL): Historic plus individual cards may be used for the respective formats in which they are legal

Website: March of the Machine

March of the Machine Important Dates:

March of the Machine Story : Available now!

: Available now! Set Debut, Cinematic Trailer, and Previews Begin : March 29, 2023

: March 29, 2023 Card Previews : March 29–April 4

: March 29–April 4 Commander Deck Previews and Decklists : April 4

: April 4 Complete Card Image Galleries : April 5

: April 5 March of the Machine Pre-Prerelease with LoadingReadyRun : April 8

: April 8 March of the Machine Early Access Event for MTG Arena : April 13

: April 13 In-Store Prerelease Events : April 14–20

: April 14–20 CommandFest with March of the Machine Prerelease Events : April 14–16

: April 14–16 MTG Arena and Magic Online Digital Release : April 18

: April 18 Game Knights Featuring March of the Machine Commanders : April 19

: April 19 Global Tabletop Release : April 21

: April 21 In-Store Launch Party Events : April 21–23

: April 21–23 MagicCon : Minneapolis featuring Pro Tour March of the Machine : May 5–7

: : May 5–7 Store Championships : May 13–21

: May 13–21 Commander Party Events: May 26–28

You can preorder March of the Machine now from online retailers such as Amazon, as well as at your local game store where you can learn more about Prerelease events and beyond!

The Booster Fun in March of the Machine

Multiverse Legends

You'll find familiar faces from across the Multiverse fighting with—and against—the Phyrexians. Each Set and Draft Booster contains a Multiverse Legends card. These cards are not Standard legal, but each card is a reprint and can be played in the formats in which they are already legal, as well as in March of the Machine Sealed and Draft. The Multiverse Legends all feature a Booster Fun treatment from their respective plane—sixteen planes in all. You can see all sixteen treatments below, but there's more Multiverse Legends to reveal later:

Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite (New Phyrexia) Emry, Lurker of the Loch (Eldraine) Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer (Kaladesh)

Zada, Hedron Grinder (Zendikar) Atraxa, Praetor's Voice (New Capenna) Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger (Theros)

Niv-Mizzet Reborn (Ravnica) Inga Rune-Eyes (Kaldheim) Horobi, Death's Wail (Kamigawa)

Yargle, Glutton of Urborg (Dominaria) Yedora, Grave Gardener (Arcavios, Home of Strixhaven) Thalia, Guardian of Thraben (Innistrad)

Imoti, Celebrant of Bounty (Amonkhet) Taigam, Ojutai Master (Tarkir)

Jegantha, the Wellspring (Ikoria) Captain Lannery Storm (Ixalan)

There are 65 Multiverse Legends: 20 uncommons, 30 rares, and 15 mythic rares. You can find Multiverse Legends in Draft and Set Boosters in traditional foil and non-foil. Roughly one third of the time you receive a non-foil Multiverse Legends card, it will be a rare or mythic rare. Foil-etched versions of the Multiverse Legends featuring their original art can be found in Set and Collector Boosters.

Approximately 4% of Set Boosters contain a foil-etched Multiverse Legends card in the traditional foil slot; a third of the foil-etched Multiverse Legends are rare or mythic rare.

Halo Foils and Serialization

The Multiverse Legends have extra-special versions in Collector Boosters. Each Multiverse Legends card also appears in Halo foil:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Halo foils are exclusive to Collector Boosters. A Halo foil rare or mythic rare will appear in 10% of Collector Boosters. A Halo foil uncommon will appear in 24% of Collector Boosters. Halo foils always have a planar frame treatment.

Each Multiverse Legends card also has 500 serialized versions. Each serialized card is numbered from 1 to 500 and appears on a double rainbow version of our traditional foil:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

These are quite the collectible to find: less than 1% of Collector Boosters contain a serialized Multiverse Legends card.

Additionally, each of the five Praetors found in March of the Machine also appear with serialized versions. Unlike the Multiverse Legends, the serialized versions of the Praetors have art that is unique to the serialized version:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Like the serialized Multiverse Legends, the serialized Praetors appear exclusively in Collector Boosters, and exclusively in double rainbow foil. Less than 1% of Collector Boosters contain a serialized Praetor.

While serialized cards can be found in all languages of March of the Machine Collector Boosters, serialized cards themselves are English language only.

Planar Booster Fun

March of the Machine also features planar Booster Fun treatments, matching the homeworld look found with Multiverse Legends (as shown above). Each rare or mythic rare legendary creature in March of the Machine has a planar Booster Fun version:

Borborygmos and Fblthp (Ravnica) Quintorius, Loremaster (Arcavios) Glissa, Herald of Predation (New Phyexia)

There are 18 rares and 10 mythic rares featuring the planar Booster Fun treatment in March of the Machine. Each may appear in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters, in traditional foil and non-foil. (Note that only Multiverse Legends appear in Halo foil.) Approximately 8% of Draft Boosters and 10% of Set Boosters contain a non-foil planar Booster Fun rare or mythic rare.

Borderless Planeswalkers

Three planeswalker cards appear with borderless versions in March of the Machine:

Borderless Chandra, Hope's Beacon Borderless Wrenn and Realmbreaker Borderless Archangel Elspeth

Each appear in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters, in traditional foil and non-foil. Less than 1% of Draft and Set Boosters contain a borderless planeswalker.

Full-Art Basic Lands

The Phyrexians announced their invasion with symbols in the sky. You can see these harbingers in the full-art lands of March of the Machine:

Full-Art Plains Full-Art Plains

Full-Art Island Full-Art Island

Full-Art Swamp Full-Art Swamp

Full-Art Mountain Full-Art Mountain

Full-Art Forest Full-Art Forest

These full-art basic lands can be found in Set and Draft Boosters in traditional foil and non-foil. Approximately a third of March of the Machine Set and Draft Boosters contain a full-art basic land. In Set Boosters, approximately a third of the traditional foil basic lands you'll find will be full-art basic lands as well. Each Collector Booster contains a traditional foil full-art basic land.

Extended Art

All the single-faced rares and mythic rares in March of the Machine that don't appear in other Booster Fun treatments appear with extended art in the Collector Booster, in traditional foil and non-foil. The extended-art treatment appears on 31 rares and two mythic rares from March of the Machine. The five rares from March of the Machine Jumpstart Boosters also appear in extended art, as do 42 rares and 12 mythic rares from the March of the Machine Commander set.

Extended-Art Boon-Bringer Valkyrie Extended-Art Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree Extended-Art Sword of Once and Future

Prerelease Promos

The climax of the Phyrexian invasion with the March of the Machine Prerelease is Magic's can't-miss event—and it comes with something more for everyone. You can find even more planar Booster Fun legends facing down the Phyrexians by attending a Prerelease event at your local game store.

Each March of the Machine Prerelease Pack contains one of three additional Prerelease promos:

Goro-Goro and Satoru Prerelease Promo Katilda and Lier Prerelease Promo Slimefoot and Squee Prerelease Promo

You'll get one of these three promo cards at random in addition to your year-stamped promo rare or mythic rare card from March of the Machine. (However, you can only use the stamped rare or mythic rare promo in your sealed deck, not these special Prerelease promos.)

These Prerelease promos can be found in non-foil and traditional foil, as can their planar Booster Fun versions:

Goro-Goro and Satoru Planar Prerelease Promo Katilda and Lier Planar Prerelease Promo Slimefoot and Squee Planar Prerelease Promo

Approximately two thirds of Prerelease Packs contain a non-foil Prerelease promo. Approximately 11% of Prerelease Packs contain a traditional foil Prerelease promo. Slightly fewer than 15% of Prerelease Packs contain a non-foil planar Booster Fun Prerelease promo, and approximately 7.4% of Prerelease Packs contain a traditional foil planar Booster Fun Prerelease promo.

These Prerelease promos do not appear in Collector Boosters: if you want one, you should participate in a March of the Machine Prerelease event!

Planechase Cards with March of the Machine Commander Decks

Planechase returns to Magic with the March of the Machines Commander decks. (If you're unfamiliar, check out Gavin Verhey's scoop on why Planechase is so awesome.) Each Commander deck includes ten oversized Planechase cards unique to that deck: five new-to-Magic Planechase cards and five Planechase card reprints. You can collect all March of the Machine Planechase cards by collecting all five of the Commander decks.

Nyx Spatial Merging

Buy-a-Box Promo

Preordering a March of the Machine Set, Draft, Jumpstart, or Collector Booster at your local game store? While supplies last, you can receive the traditional foil Buy-a-Box promotional card: Omnath, Locus of All.

Omnath, Locus of All Buy-a-Box Promo

Check with your local game store for more details and to preorder today!

Booster Fun Breakdowns

March of the Machine Product Overview

Now that you've seen all the amazing treatments and cards to discover with March of the Machine, let's see where you can find it all.

March of the Machine Set Boosters

March of the Machine Set Boosters contain at least one rare or mythic rare card (approximately 42% to have two, 14% to have three, 2% to have four, and < 1% to have five), including:

1 Multiverse Legends card

At least 1 battle card

1 Traditional foil or foil-etched card of any rarity, including Multiverse Legends in traditional foil and the foil-etched treatment

2 Wildcards of any rarity, including an opportunity to open March of the Machine Commander cards, Jumpstart Booster rares, or Multiverse Legends

1 Basic land or full-art harbinger basic land in traditional foil or non-foil

1 Double-faced Phyrexian common or uncommon

2 Connected uncommons

2 Connected commons

1 Art card

1 Card from The List or a token, DFC helper card, or ad card

March of the Machine Draft Boosters

March of the Machine Draft Boosters contain:

1 Rare or mythic rare

1 Multiverse Legends card

1 Battle card

1 Non-battle double-faced card

3–5 Uncommons (including double-faced cards, battle cards, and Multiverse Legends cards noted above)

8–9 Commons In a third of boosters replacing a common, one traditional foil card that can be a basic land, common, uncommon, rare, mythic rare, or Multiverse Legends card

1 Basic land, including a full-art basic land in 33% of boosters

1 Token, ad, or DFC helper card

March of the Machine Collector Boosters

March of the Machine Collector Boosters contain:

5 Rares or mythic rares, including: 1 Traditional foil Multiverse Legends rare or mythic rare Traditional foil in 75% of boosters Foil etched in 14% of boosters Halo foil in 10% of boosters Serialized double rainbow in < 1% of boosters 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare that is either: Planar Booster Fun from March of the Machine Extended art from March of the Machine Extended art from March of the Machine Commander Serialized double rainbow foil Praetor 1 Non-foil rare or mythic rare in extended art from either the Jumpstart Boosters or March of the Machine Commander 1 Non-foil rare or mythic rare from March of the Machine in a planar Booster Fun, extended-art, or borderless treatment 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare from March of the Machine or from the Set Booster Commander cards

1 Traditional foil full-art basic land

1 Foil uncommon Multiverse Legends card Foil etched in 75% of boosters Halo foil in 24% of boosters Serialized double rainbow in < 1% of boosters

1 Traditional foil uncommon Multiverse Legends card

2 Uncommon and 5 common traditional foil cards (including standard basic lands)

March of the Machine Jumpstart Boosters

Each 20-card Jumpstart Booster features a theme and includes three designed-for-Jumpstart cards—one common, one uncommon, and one rare—and other March of the Machine cards. Jumpstart-designed rares, uncommons, and commons can be found in non-foil and traditional foil in Set Boosters, with only non-foil extended-art rares found in Collector Boosters. Jumpstart-designed cards are legal in Standard and more Constructed formats.

March of the Machine Jumpstart Boosters contain:

1 Non-foil designed-for-Jumpstart rare specific for the theme

1 Non-foil rare or mythic rare from March of the Machine that's colorless or is the color of the theme

A total of 10 non-foil common and uncommon cards Includes one non-foil designed-for-Jumpstart common specific to the theme Includes one non-foil designed-for-Jumpstart uncommon specific to the theme

6 Non-foil basic lands Includes 1 non-foil full-art basic land

2 Traditional foil basic lands

Each theme comes in two versions, but both will contain the same three designed-for-Jumpstart cards specific to the theme.

Brood (White)

Essence of Orthodoxy Seedpod Caretaker Phyrexian Pegasus

Overachiever (Blue)

Interdisciplinary Mascot Referee Squad Zephyr Winder

Expendable (Black)

Terror of Towashi Seer of Stolen Sight Injector Crocodile

Reinforcement (Red)

Orthion, Hero of Lavabrink Axgard Artisan Cragsmasher Yeti

Buff (Green)

Surrak and Goreclaw Ruins Recluse Fairgrounds Trumpeter

We'll reveal the full lists for March of the Machine Jumpstart Boosters soon (once previews are complete).

March of the Machine Bundle

Each March of the Machine Bundle contains:

8 March of the Machine Set Boosters

1 Oversized spindown life counter

40 Basic land cards 20 Non-foil basic land cards 20 Traditional foil basic land cards

1 Traditional foil alternate-art Ghalta and Mavren promo card

Ghalta and Mavren Bundle Promo

Plains Island Swamp

Mountain Forest

March of the Machine Commander Decks

There are five total Commander decks for March of the Machine, each with their own theme and color combination. These decks are where you can find most cards from March of the Machine Commander as well as March of the Machine Planechase cards—50 in total, with five oversized new-to-Magic cards and five oversized reprints unique to each deck. There are 50 total new-to-Magic cards, ten unique to each deck. Each deck includes:

Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 2 Traditional foil new-to-Magic legendary creatures that can serve as the deck's commander 8 Non-foil new-to-Magic rares from March of the Machine Commander specific to that deck 90 Non-foil Magic cards, including basic lands

1 Foil-etched display commander printed on thicker cardstock

10 Oversized March of the Machine Planechase cards, specific to the deck

1 Planar die for Planechase play

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack 1 Non-foil or traditional foil March of the Machine rare or mythic rare card Includes extended-art cards, select March of the Machine Commander cards, and select Multiverse Legends rares Does not include foil-etched, Halo foil, or serialized Booster Fun cards 1 Traditional foil uncommon Multiverse Legends card

10 Double-sided tokens

A cardboard deck box and life counter

Growing Threat (White-Black) Growing Threat Planar Die

Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos Display Commander

Cavalry Charge (White-Blue-Black) Cavalry Charge Planar Die

Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir Display Commander

Divine Convocation (Blue-Red-White) Divine Convocation Planar Die

Kasla, the Broken Halo Kasla, the Broken Halo Display Commander

Call for Backup (Red-Green-White) Call for Backup Planar Die

Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener Display Commander

Tinker Time (Green-Blue-Red) Tinker Time Planar Die

Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy Display Commander

March of the Machine Prerelease Pack

One of the coolest ways to experience the latest cards is at the first events to have them: Prerelease events at your local game store. And when you join in the fun, a Prerelease Pack is what you'll receive. Packed with (almost) everything you need to jump into some sealed-deck action, Prerelease Packs are the tried-and-true way to open new cards and try them out.

Each March of the Machine Prerelease Pack contains:

6 March of the Machine Draft Boosters

1 Foil-stamped traditional foil March of the Machine rare or mythic rare promo card

1 Prerelease promo card Can be non-foil or traditional foil Can have the planar Booster Fun treatment representing their plane Cannot be found in other March of the Machine products, including Collector Boosters Cannot be used in Prerelease event gameplay (but great for Commander and beyond!)

1 Spindown life counter There are five total colors of spindown life counters; one is randomly found in each Prerelease Pack.



March of the Machine Prerelease Pack Spindown Life Counters

Be sure to learn more about March of the Machine Prerelease events, taking place April 14–20 at your local game store!

One More Thing . . . March of the Machine: The Aftermath

The Kenriths' Royal Funeral | Art by: Manuel Castañón

The March of the Machine story is so epic that it couldn't be contained to one set. Enter March of the Machine: The Aftermath, following more threads and expanding on characters with an epilogue to conclude the story arc.

March of the Machine: The Aftermath arrives May 12, 2023, with 50 Standard-legal and new-to-Magic cards. Available in 5-card Epilogue Boosters and 6-card Collector Boosters, this set will delight Magic players and story fans alike.

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Details

March of the Machine: The Aftermath

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Set Code: MAT

Tabletop Legality (New-to-Magic Cards):

March of the Machine: The Aftermath (MAT): Standard, Pioneer, Modern, Legacy, Vintage, and Commander

MTG Arena Legality:

March of the Machine: The Aftermath (MAT): Standard, Explorer, Alchemy, and Historic

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Important Dates:

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Story : May 1–2

: May 1–2 Card Previews : May 2–3

: May 2–3 Card Image Gallery Complete : May 4

: May 4 MTG Arena and Magic Online Digital Release : May 11

: May 11 Global Tabletop Release: May 12

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Products

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Epilogue Booster Display

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Collector Booster Display

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Bundle

March of the Machine releases globally on April 21, followed by March of the Machine: The Aftermath on May 12. Catch up on March of the Machine story now, then read March of the Machine: The Aftermath story beginning May 1.