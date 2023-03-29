Check out the latest cards revealed from March of the Machine below. To see even more cards from March of the Machine, you can visit the following galleries:

March of the Machine releases April 21 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | TDFC/BATTLE | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Archangel Elspeth
Boon-Bringer Valkyrie
Elspeth's Smite
Monastery Mentor
Norn's Inquisitor
Seal from Existence
BLUE

Faerie Mastermind
Moment of Truth
Negate
Transcendent Message
BLACK

Breach the Multiverse
Merciless Repurposing
Mirrodin Avenged
Traumatic Revelation
RED

Chandra, Hope's Beacon
Scrappy Bruiser
Stoke the Flames
GREEN

Kami of Whispered Hopes
Wrenn and Realmbreaker
MULTICOLORED

Borborygmos and Fblthp
Botanical Brawler
Drana and Linvala
Ghalta and Mavren
Glissa, Herald of Predation
Halo Forager
Omnath, Locus of All
Quintorius, Loremaster
Thalia and The Gitrog Monster
Yargle and Multani
Zurgo and Ojutai
ARTIFACT

Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree
Sword of Once and Future
LAND

Bloodfell Caves
Blossoming Sands
Dismal Backwater
Jungle Hollow
Rugged Highlands
Scoured Barrens
Swiftwater Cliffs
Thornwood Falls
Tranquil Cove
Wind-Scarred Crag
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
TDFC/BATTLE

Invasion of Ravnica
Guildpact Paragon

Invasion of Ravnica

Elesh Norn
The Argent Etchings

Elesh Norn

Heliod, the Radiant Dawn
Heliod, the Warped Eclipse

Heliod, the Radiant Dawn

Jin-Gitaxias
The Great Synthesis

Jin-Gitaxias

Invasion of Fiora
Marchesa, Resolute Monarch

Invasion of Fiora

Etali, Primal Conqueror
Etali, Primal Sickness

Etali, Primal Conqueror

Polukranos Reborn
Polukranos, Engine of Ruin

Polukranos Reborn

Invasion of New Phyrexia
Teferi Akosa of Zhalfir

Invasion of New Phyrexia

