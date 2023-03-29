March of the Machine Card Image Gallery
Check out the latest cards revealed from March of the Machine below. To see even more cards from March of the Machine, you can visit the following galleries:
- March of the Machine Variant Card Image Gallery
- March of the Machine Multiverse Legends Card Image Gallery
- March of the Machine Commander Card Image Gallery
- March of the Machine Planechase Card Image Gallery, with Planechase cards exclusive to March of the Machine Commander decks
March of the Machine releases April 21 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
WHITE
| BLUE
| BLACK
| RED
| GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | TDFC/BATTLE | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Archangel Elspeth
Boon-Bringer Valkyrie
Elspeth's Smite
Monastery Mentor
Norn's Inquisitor
Seal from Existence
BLUE
Faerie Mastermind
Moment of Truth
Negate
Transcendent Message
BLACK
Breach the Multiverse
Merciless Repurposing
Mirrodin Avenged
Traumatic Revelation
RED
Chandra, Hope's Beacon
Scrappy Bruiser
Stoke the Flames
GREEN
Kami of Whispered Hopes
Wrenn and Realmbreaker
MULTICOLORED
Borborygmos and Fblthp
Botanical Brawler
Drana and Linvala
Ghalta and Mavren
Glissa, Herald of Predation
Halo Forager
Omnath, Locus of All
Quintorius, Loremaster
Thalia and The Gitrog Monster
Yargle and Multani
Zurgo and Ojutai
ARTIFACT
Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree
Sword of Once and Future
LAND
Bloodfell Caves
Blossoming Sands
Dismal Backwater
Jungle Hollow
Rugged Highlands
Scoured Barrens
Swiftwater Cliffs
Thornwood Falls
Tranquil Cove
Wind-Scarred Crag
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
TDFC/BATTLE
Invasion of Ravnica
Elesh Norn
Heliod, the Radiant Dawn
Jin-Gitaxias
Invasion of Fiora
Etali, Primal Conqueror
Polukranos Reborn
Invasion of New Phyrexia
