Check out the latest cards revealed from March of the Machine below. To see even more cards from March of the Machine, you can visit the following galleries:

March of the Machine releases April 21 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | TDFC/BATTLE | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Archangel Elspeth

Boon-Bringer Valkyrie

Elspeth's Smite

Monastery Mentor

Norn's Inquisitor

Seal from Existence

BLUE

Faerie Mastermind

Moment of Truth

Negate

Transcendent Message

BLACK

Breach the Multiverse

Merciless Repurposing

Mirrodin Avenged

Traumatic Revelation

RED

Chandra, Hope's Beacon

Scrappy Bruiser

Stoke the Flames

GREEN

Kami of Whispered Hopes

Wrenn and Realmbreaker

MULTICOLORED

Borborygmos and Fblthp

Botanical Brawler

Drana and Linvala

Ghalta and Mavren

Glissa, Herald of Predation

Halo Forager

Omnath, Locus of All

Quintorius, Loremaster

Thalia and The Gitrog Monster

Yargle and Multani

Zurgo and Ojutai

ARTIFACT

Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree

Sword of Once and Future

LAND

Bloodfell Caves

Blossoming Sands

Dismal Backwater

Jungle Hollow

Rugged Highlands

Scoured Barrens

Swiftwater Cliffs

Thornwood Falls

Tranquil Cove

Wind-Scarred Crag

Plains

Island

Swamp

Mountain

Forest

TDFC/BATTLE Turn Over Invasion of Ravnica Turn Over Elesh Norn Turn Over Heliod, the Radiant Dawn Turn Over Jin-Gitaxias Turn Over Invasion of Fiora Turn Over Etali, Primal Conqueror Turn Over Polukranos Reborn Turn Over Invasion of New Phyrexia

